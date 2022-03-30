Crane : Financial Overview

CRANE CO. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Jason Feldman
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
($ millions)
|
2022G
|
Sales
|
$1,905
|
Pre-corporate Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$350
|
% of sales
|
18.4%
|
Adjusted operating profit**
|
$312
|
% of sales
|
16.4%
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|
$38
Additional Financial Details
* Please see Non-GAAP Explanation for details.
** Excludes Special Items. Please see non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for details.
-
▪ Solid mid single-digit core sales growth
-
▪ Strong operating leverage
-
▪ Broad portfolio of mission-critical, highly engineered solutions − Products typically specified in highly regulated end markets
− Differentiated technology supported by constituent R&D investment
-
▪ Large and attractive markets with strong secular trends
-
▪ Strong balance sheet supports flexible allocation policy
-
▪ Deep pipeline of inorganic growth opportunities
Expect double-digit core EPS growth with upside from capital deployment
HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS PROFILE
Expect double-digit core EPS growth with upside from capital deployment
* Operating leverage defined as the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in sales. ** Please see Non-GAAP Explanation for details.
STRONG CORE SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK
Aerospace & Electronics
Process Flow Technologies
-
▪ Cyclical recovery of commercial A&E markets
-
▪ Content already won on large defense programs ramping over next few years
-
▪ Sole-sourced content on all major aerospace platforms
-
▪ Strong alignment with secular trends, most notably electrification
-
▪ Accelerating NPD with new product vitality at record levels
-
▪ Secular trends supporting continued growth in Chemical, Pharma, Water and General Industrial markets
-
▪ Shifting portfolio with nearly 2/3 in high-growth end markets
Poised for accelerating growth given consistent, substantial investment in new products, technology and breakthrough innovation
