Crane : Financial Overview

CRANE CO. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Jason Feldman

Vice President, Investor Relations

($ millions) 2022G Sales $1,905 Pre-corporate Adjusted EBITDA* $350 % of sales 18.4% Adjusted operating profit** $312 % of sales 16.4% Depreciation & Amortization $38

Additional Financial Details ▪ Expected Corporate ~3% of sales at separation and then declining

▪ Expected annual capex 2%-2.5% of sales (~$45m)

* Please see Non-GAAP Explanation for details.

** Excludes Special Items. Please see non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for details.

▪ Solid mid single-digit core sales growth

▪ Strong operating leverage

▪ Broad portfolio of mission-critical, highly engineered solutions − Products typically specified in highly regulated end markets − Differentiated technology supported by constituent R&D investment

▪ Large and attractive markets with strong secular trends

▪ Strong balance sheet supports flexible allocation policy

▪ Deep pipeline of inorganic growth opportunities

Expect double-digit core EPS growth with upside from capital deployment

HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS PROFILE

* Operating leverage defined as the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in sales. ** Please see Non-GAAP Explanation for details.

STRONG CORE SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK

Aerospace & Electronics

Process Flow Technologies

7%-9% Core Sales Growth

3%-5% Core Sales Growth

▪ Cyclical recovery of commercial A&E markets

▪ Content already won on large defense programs ramping over next few years

▪ Sole-sourced content on all major aerospace platforms

▪ Strong alignment with secular trends, most notably electrification

▪ Accelerating NPD with new product vitality at record levels

▪ Secular trends supporting continued growth in Chemical, Pharma, Water and General Industrial markets

▪ Shifting portfolio with nearly 2/3 in high-growth end markets