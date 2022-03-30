Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crane Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CR   US2243991054

CRANE CO.

(CR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
110.13 USD   +2.12%
07:35aCRANE : Financial Overview
PU
07:25aCRANE : Welcome and Introductions
PU
07:25aCRANE : NXT Financial Overview
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crane : Financial Overview

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CRANE CO. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Jason Feldman

Vice President, Investor Relations

($ millions)

2022G

Sales

$1,905

Pre-corporate Adjusted EBITDA*

$350

% of sales

18.4%

Adjusted operating profit**

$312

% of sales

16.4%

Depreciation & Amortization

$38

Additional Financial Details

  • Expected Corporate ~3% of sales at separation and then declining

  • Expected annual capex 2%-2.5% of sales (~$45m)

* Please see Non-GAAP Explanation for details.

** Excludes Special Items. Please see non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for details.

  • Solid mid single-digit core sales growth

  • Strong operating leverage

  • Broad portfolio of mission-critical, highly engineered solutions Products typically specified in highly regulated end markets

    Differentiated technology supported by constituent R&D investment

  • Large and attractive markets with strong secular trends

  • Strong balance sheet supports flexible allocation policy

  • Deep pipeline of inorganic growth opportunities

Expect double-digit core EPS growth with upside from capital deployment

HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS PROFILE

Expect double-digit core EPS growth with upside from capital deployment

* Operating leverage defined as the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in sales. ** Please see Non-GAAP Explanation for details.

STRONG CORE SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK

Aerospace & Electronics

Process Flow Technologies

7%-9% Core Sales Growth

3%-5% Core Sales Growth

  • Cyclical recovery of commercial A&E markets

  • Content already won on large defense programs ramping over next few years

  • Sole-sourced content on all major aerospace platforms

  • Strong alignment with secular trends, most notably electrification

  • Accelerating NPD with new product vitality at record levels

  • Secular trends supporting continued growth in Chemical, Pharma, Water and General Industrial markets

  • Shifting portfolio with nearly 2/3 in high-growth end markets

Poised for accelerating growth given consistent, substantial investment in new products, technology and breakthrough innovation

Disclaimer

Crane Co. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRANE CO.
07:35aCRANE : Financial Overview
PU
07:25aCRANE : Welcome and Introductions
PU
07:25aCRANE : NXT Financial Overview
PU
07:25aCRANE : Payment Innovations
PU
07:25aCRANE : Currency
PU
06:25aCrane's Board OKs Plan to Split into Two Independent Public Companies
MT
06:01aCrane Co. Announces Intention to Separate into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Compani..
BU
03/29FTSE 100 Rises With Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in Focus
DJ
03/29UK Economy Performed Well in 1Q, But Momentum Set to Fade
DJ
03/29FTSE 100 Seen Higher as Traders Eye Russia-Ukraine Talks
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRANE CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 329 M - -
Net income 2022 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 6 264 M 6 264 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart CRANE CO.
Duration : Period :
Crane Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRANE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 110,13 $
Average target price 126,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Homer Mitchell Vice President-Operational Excellence
Richard Andrew Maue Co-CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James Luther Lyman Tullis Chairman
Ann K. Vinci Chief Information Officer
Donald G. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRANE CO.6.01%6 264
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.11%62 209
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.39%38 258
FANUC CORPORATION-9.76%34 386
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-18.36%29 695
SANDVIK AB-16.15%28 577