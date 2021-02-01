|
Crane : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
|
|
|
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00
|
01/28/2021
|
M
|
237(1)
|
A
|
(2)
|
20,836
|
D
|
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00
|
01/28/2021
|
F
|
71
|
D
|
$76.15
|
20,765
|
D
|
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00
|
01/29/2021
|
M
|
177(3)
|
A
|
(2)
|
20,942
|
D
|
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00
|
01/29/2021
|
F
|
53
|
D
|
$75.68
|
20,889
|
D
|
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00
|
274
|
I
|
401 (k)
|
Restricted Share Unit
|
(2)
|
01/28/2021
|
M
|
237
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00
|
237
|
$0
|
3,774
|
D
|
Restricted Share Unit
|
(2)
|
01/29/2021
|
M
|
177
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00
|
177
|
$0
|
3,597
|
D
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
1. Represents vesting of 237 previously reported Restricted Share Units.
|
2. Restricted Share Units convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.
|
3. Represents vesting of 177 previously reported Restricted Share Units.
|
4. Restricted Share Units vest ratably in four equal installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.
|
Remarks:
|
|
Attorney In Fact, Anthony M. D'Iorio
|
02/01/2021
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
2 949 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
197 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
731 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|22,7x
|Yield 2020
|2,26%
|
|Capitalization
|
4 398 M
4 398 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,74x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,60x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 000
|Free-Float
|68,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CRANE CO.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
|
88,60 $
|Last Close Price
|
75,68 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
30,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
17,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
5,71%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CRANE CO.
|-2.55%
|4 398