Crane : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)

SEC FORM 4SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Alcala Alejandro
(Last) (First) (Middle)
100 FIRST STAMFORD PLACE
(Street)
STAMFORD CT 06902
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CRANE CO /DE/ [ CR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/28/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00 01/28/2021 M 237(1) A (2) 20,836 D
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00 01/28/2021 F 71 D $76.15 20,765 D
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00 01/29/2021 M 177(3) A (2) 20,942 D
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00 01/29/2021 F 53 D $75.68 20,889 D
CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00 274 I 401 (k)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Share Unit (2) 01/28/2021 M 237 (4) (4) CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00 237 $0 3,774 D
Restricted Share Unit (2) 01/29/2021 M 177 (4) (4) CRANE CO. COMMON, PAR VALUE $1.00 177 $0 3,597 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Represents vesting of 237 previously reported Restricted Share Units.
2. Restricted Share Units convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.
3. Represents vesting of 177 previously reported Restricted Share Units.
4. Restricted Share Units vest ratably in four equal installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.
Remarks:
Attorney In Fact, Anthony M. D'Iorio 02/01/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Crane Co. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
