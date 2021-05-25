Log in
    CR   US2243991054

CRANE CO.

(CR)
  Report
Crane : 2021 Aerospace & Electronics Investor Conference (Virtual) - Introduction

05/25/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Aerospace & Electronics Investor Day

May 26, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS-DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. These statements are based on the management's current beliefs, expectations, plans, assumptions and

objectives regarding Crane Co.'s future financial performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors, including risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Such factors also include, among others: uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on many aspects of our business, operations and financial performance; changes in economic, financial and end-market conditions in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in raw material prices; the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; economic, social and political instability, currency fluctuation and other risks of doing business outside of the United States; competitive pressures, including the need for technology improvement, successful new product development and introduction and any inability to pass increased costs of raw materials to customers; our ability to value and successfully integrate acquisitions, to realize synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation, and to attract and retain highly qualified personnel and key management; the risks that any regulatory approval that may be required for the Engineered Materials divestiture is delayed or is not obtained, that the Engineered Materials divestiture does not close or that the related transaction agreement is terminated, or that the benefits expected from the Engineered Materials divestiture will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; a reduction in congressional appropriations that affect defense spending and our ability to predict the timing and award of substantial contracts in our banknote business; adverse effects on our business and results of operations, as a whole, as a result of increases in asbestos claims or the cost of defending and settling such claims; adverse effects as a result of environmental remediation activities, costs, liabilities and related claims; investment performance of our pension plan assets and fluctuations in interest rates, which may affect the amount and timing of future pension plan contributions; and other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crane Co. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS INVESTOR DAY AGENDA

There Will Be a Q&A Period After The Conclusion of the Presentations

TIME

TOPIC

PRESENTER

1:00-1:05

Welcome, Introductions

Jason Feldman

1:05-1:15

Strategic Overview

Max Mitchell

1:15-1:25

Financial Overview

Rich Maue

1:25-1:45

Aerospace & Electronics Overview

Steve Zimmerman

1:45-2:00

Defense Power

Henry "Trey" Endt

2:00-2:10

Sensing Solutions

Hilary King

2:10-2:20

Fluid and Thermal Management

John "Jay" Higgs

2:20-2:30

Crane Business System

Steve Zimmerman and Tony Velotta

2:30-2:35

Conclusion

Steve Zimmerman

2:35-3:00

Question & Answer Session

All

  • www.craneco.com

Disclaimer

Crane Co. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 218 M - -
Net income 2021 353 M - -
Net Debt 2021 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 5 618 M 5 618 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 68,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 107,75 $
Last Close Price 96,18 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Max Homer Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Andrew Maue Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James Luther Lyman Tullis Chairman
Carey A. True Chief Information Officer
Donald G. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANE CO.23.85%5 618
ATLAS COPCO AB21.78%71 481
FANUC CORPORATION1.60%44 958
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.28%39 474
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.18.50%34 171
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED28.21%33 149