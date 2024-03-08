Crane Company cordially invites you to attend its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held online via live webcast at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on Monday, April 22, 2024. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting. Crane Company stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, and, with a control number appearing on your proxy card, vote shares electronically and submit questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting meetnow.global/MK7ZLCR at the meeting date and time.

The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement on the following pages describe the matters to be presented at the meeting. Management will report on current operations, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions regarding Crane Company and its activities.

It is important that your shares be represented at the meeting, regardless of the size of your holdings. If you are unable to attend, I urge you to participate by voting your shares by proxy. You may do so by using the internet address or the toll-free telephone number set forth in this Proxy Statement, or by requesting a printed copy of the proxy materials and completing and returning by mail the proxy card you receive in response to your request.

Also, I have the pleasure and privilege of informing you that the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to appoint Crane Company's current President and Chief Executive Officer, Max H. Mitchell, as Chairman of the Board effective as of the annual meeting on April 22, 2024. Max has skillfully led Crane Company over the past 10 years to new heights, achieving record results across every metric, creating substantial value for our stockholders, and actively reshaping the portfolio to position us for continued growth in the years to come.

It has been my honor to serve as the Company's Chairman over the past several years and I could not be more confident in Max's ability to succeed me as Chairman of the Board.

Sincerely,