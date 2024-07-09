Crane Company (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its second quarter 2024 earnings release:

Earnings Release: July 29, 2024 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Company website at www.craneco.com .

July 29, 2024 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Company website at . Teleconference: July 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Executive Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com . An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.

July 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Executive Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website . An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website. Web Replay: Will be available on the Company’s website shortly after completion of the live call.

About Crane Company

Crane Company has delivered innovation and technology-led solutions to its customers since its founding in 1855. Today, Crane is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered components for challenging, mission-critical applications focused on the aerospace, defense, space and process industry end markets. The Company is comprised of two strategic growth platforms, Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies, as well as the Engineered Materials segment. Crane has approximately 7,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

