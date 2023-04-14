Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Crane Company
  News
  Summary
    CR   US2244081046

CRANE COMPANY

(CR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:41:20 2023-04-14 pm EDT
80.02 USD   +0.34%
CR Double-Crane Pharma Unit's Brain Drug Passes Regulator's Evaluation
Indiana industrial fire rages, hundreds remain evacuated
Elephant Noor Jehan critically ill at Karachi Zoo after fall

04/14/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
African elephant Noor Jahan, rests on a sand pile, at a zoo in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Noor Jehan, an elephant in Pakistan's Karachi Zoo, is critically ill after the 17-year-old fell in a pond on Thursday in a small enclosure.

Right after the fall Four Paws, a global animal welfare organization, recommended lifting Noor Jehan with a crane, ropes and belts. She has since been lying visibly weak with limited motion on a mound of sand, propped up against the only tree inside the enclosure.

"Her condition is very critical at the moment. We are trying everything to save her," Four Paws spokeswoman Katharina Braun said by email. "It is very important that she gets up as soon as possible, laying too long on the ground ... can be life threatening."

Noor Jehan is suffering from a huge hematoma, or pool of clotted blood, inside her abdomen in addition to intestinal issues, Four Paws member Dr. Amir Khalil said during his visit to treat her last week. The veterinarian from Egypt had then given Noor Jehan a strong chance of survival.

Khalid Hashmi was removed as director of Karachi Zoo on April 8 over complaints of negligence.

His successor, Kanwar Ayub, said he was unsure if the complaints were true in the week following the vet's visit. "However, there has been no negligence in the three days I have been appointed, guaranteed," he said on Friday, noting possible negligence over time.

In 2020, American singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, an elephant in Islamabad Zoo she had spent years trying to free, before his move to a Cambodian sanctuary.

Animal rights advocates had campaigned for the 36-year-old Asian elephant to be rescued from grim conditions.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Ariba Shahid


© Reuters 2023
Elephant Noor Jehan critically ill at Karachi Zoo after fall
CR Double-Crane Pharma Unit's Brain Drug Passes Regulator's Evaluation
Indiana industrial fire rages, hundreds remain evacuated
Konecranes Secures First Mobile Harbor Crane Order in Cambodia
Explainer-How are money market funds preparing for a potential debt ceiling crisis?
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 000 M - -
Net income 2023 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 0,90%
Capitalization 6 457 M 6 457 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CRANE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crane Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRANE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 79,74 $
Average target price 85,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Homer Mitchell President & Chief Executive Officer, Director
Richard Andrew Maue Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Luther Lyman Tullis Chairman
Ann K. Vinci Chief Information Officer
Martin R. Benante Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRANE COMPANY-20.14%6 457
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD12.16%12 426
VAT GROUP AG22.15%10 435
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.36%5 356
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.89%1 992
NEWAY VALVE (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.17.03%1 417
