Crane Holdings Lines Up $1.65 Billion Debt for Split

Industrial manufacturer Crane Holdings Co. said Monday that it has lined up $1.65 billion in debt to support its plan to separate into two companies.

The Stamford, Conn.-based company said the revolving credit and term loan facilities will help complete the split, which it expects to occur April 3.

Under the plan, which was announced a year ago, Crane Co. will retain aerospace and electronics, process-flow technologies and engineered materials businesses. Meanwhile, the company's payment and merchandising technologies unit will be spun off into a new company called Crane NXT.

For Crane Co., the new financing includes a $500 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $300 million term loan, the latter of which will be drawn down to pay a dividend of up to $300 million to Crane Holdings.

Crane NXT, meanwhile, will get a $500 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $350 million, three-year term loan.

The separation into two companies is still subject to customary closing conditions, and final approval by Crane Holdings' board.

