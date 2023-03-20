Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Crane Holdings, Co.
  News
  Summary
    CR   US2244411052

CRANE HOLDINGS, CO.

(CR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crane Holdings Lines Up $1.65 Billion Debt for Split

03/20/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
By Paul Ziobro


Industrial manufacturer Crane Holdings Co. said Monday that it has lined up $1.65 billion in debt to support its plan to separate into two companies.

The Stamford, Conn.-based company said the revolving credit and term loan facilities will help complete the split, which it expects to occur April 3.

Under the plan, which was announced a year ago, Crane Co. will retain aerospace and electronics, process-flow technologies and engineered materials businesses. Meanwhile, the company's payment and merchandising technologies unit will be spun off into a new company called Crane NXT.

For Crane Co., the new financing includes a $500 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $300 million term loan, the latter of which will be drawn down to pay a dividend of up to $300 million to Crane Holdings.

Crane NXT, meanwhile, will get a $500 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $350 million, three-year term loan.

The separation into two companies is still subject to customary closing conditions, and final approval by Crane Holdings' board.


Write to Paul Ziobro at paul.ziobro@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1753ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 356 M - -
Net income 2023 449 M - -
Net Debt 2023 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 6 209 M 6 209 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart CRANE HOLDINGS, CO.
Duration : Period :
Crane Holdings, Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRANE HOLDINGS, CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 110,03 $
Average target price 135,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Homer Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Andrew Maue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Luther Lyman Tullis Chairman
Ann K. Vinci Chief Information Officer
Martin R. Benante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRANE HOLDINGS, CO.9.54%6 209
ATLAS COPCO AB-2.10%54 114
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.78%39 111
FANUC CORPORATION16.39%33 291
SANDVIK AB6.42%24 011
FORTIVE CORPORATION-0.50%22 580