PROPOSAL 1

The Board recommends voting FOR each of the Director Nominees

Board Composition

Our Corporate Governance Guidelines (the ''Guidelines'') provide that the Board should generally have from nine to twelve directors, a substantial majority of whom must qualify as independent directors under the listing standards of the NYSE. In addition, the Guidelines provide that any director who has attained the age of 75 as of the record date for the annual meeting of stockholders shall tender his or her resignation from the Board.

The Board currently consists of ten members. Max Mitchell has notified the Board that he will not stand for reelection at the Annual Meeting. Accordingly, his term will expire at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting. The remaining nine directors whose terms will expire at the time of the Annual Meeting, but will serve until their successors are duly elected and qualified, are Michael Dinkins, William Grogan, Sandra Joyce, Cristen Kogl, Ellen McClain, David D. Petratis, Aaron W. Saak, John S. Stroup, and James L. L. Tullis. The Board has nominated each of these nine directors for re-election by the stockholders for a one-year term to expire at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The Board has determined that all director nominees other than Mr. Saak are independent.

James L.L. Tullis had attained the age of at least 75 as of the Record Date and, in accordance with the Company's director retirement policy, offered to resign. The Nominating and Governance Committee reviewed, in consultation with the Chairman of the Board and the CEO, Mr. Tullis' suitability for continued service as a director and determined that his age will not impair his ability to be an effective contributor to the Board process. The Nominating and Governance Committee recommended that the Board reject Mr. Tullis' offer to resign from the Board, and the Board rejected

Mr. Tullis' offer to resign.

Director Nominating Procedures

The Board believes that a company's directors should possess and demonstrate, individually and as a group, an effective and diverse combination of skills and experience to guide the management and direction of the Company's business and affairs and to align with our long-term strategic vision. The Board has charged the Nominating and Governance Committee with responsibility for evaluating the mix of skills, experience and diversity of background of the Company's directors and director nominees, as well as leading the evaluation process for the Board and its committees.

Criteria for Board membership take into account skills, expertise, integrity, diversity in thought, ethnicity, gender, and other qualities which are expected to enhance the Board's ability to manage and direct Crane NXT's business and affairs. In general, nominees for director should have an understanding of the workings of large business organizations such as Crane NXT and senior level executive leadership experience. In addition, nominees should have the ability to make independent, analytical judgments, and they should be effective communicators with the ability and willingness to devote the time and effort required to be an effective and contributing member of the Board.

The Nominating and Governance Committee has proposed, and the Board recommends, that each of the nine nominees be elected to the Board. If, before the Annual Meeting, any nominee becomes unavailable for election as a director, the elected directors may make an interim vacancy appointment to the Board after the Annual Meeting, or the Board may reduce the number of directors to eliminate the vacancy.