CRANE NXT, CO.
950 WINTER STREET 4TH FLOOR NORTH
WALTHAM, MA 02451
Dear Fellow Stockholders:
This Proxy Statement and the 2023 Annual Report to Stockholders are available at www.investors.cranenxt.com/ar
Crane NXT, Co. (''Crane NXT'' or the ''Company'') cordially invites you to attend its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held online via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting. Crane NXT stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, and, with the control number appearing on your notice of Internet availability of the proxy materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials, vote shares electronically and submit questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CXT2024 at the meeting date and time.
The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement on the following pages describe the matters to be presented at the meeting. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions regarding Crane NXT and its activities.
It is important that your shares be represented at the meeting, regardless of the size of your holdings. If you are unable to attend, I urge you to participate by voting your shares by proxy. You may do so by using the internet address or the toll-free telephone number set forth in this Proxy Statement, or by requesting a printed copy of the proxy materials and completing and returning by mail the proxy card you receive in response to your request.
Sincerely,
John S. Stroup
Chairman of the Board
April 11, 2024
1
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
MAY 23, 2024
To the Stockholders of Crane NXT, Co.:
The 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF CRANE NXT, CO. will be held virtually for the following purposes:
WHEN:
May 23, 2024 Thursday 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
WHERE:
Board
Proposal
Recommendation
Item 1
To elect nine directors to serve for one-year terms until
FOR each director
the annual meeting of stockholders in 2025
Page 5
Item 2
To vote on a proposal to ratify the selection of Deloitte &
FOR
Touche LLP as independent auditors for the Company
Page 23
for 2024
Item 3
To vote on a proposal to approve, by a non-binding
FOR
advisory vote, the compensation paid by the Company to
Page 27
its named executive officers
Online via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting. com/CXT2024
HOW TO VOTE:
By Phone
1-800-690-6903
By Mail
Complete, sign, and return the proxy card.
By Internet
www.proxyvote.com
Live Webcast
Stockholders at the close of business on April 1, 2024, are entitled to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting.
In addition, any other business properly presented may be acted upon at the meeting.
In order to assure a quorum at the virtual 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Crane NXT (the ''Annual Meeting''), it is important that stockholders who do not expect to attend virtually vote by using the internet address or the toll-free telephone number listed in this Proxy Statement. If you have requested paper copies of the proxy materials, you can vote by completing and returning the proxy card enclosed in those materials. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 1, 2024 as the record date for the meeting (the ''Record Date''). Stockholders at that date and time are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting. Each share is entitled to one vote. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CXT2024 at the meeting date and time described in this Proxy Statement. There is no physical location for the Annual Meeting.
This Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and related Proxy Statement are first being distributed or made available to stockholders on or about April 11, 2024.
We previously mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials to all Crane NXT stockholders as of the Record Date. The notice advised such stockholders that they could view the Proxy Statement and Annual Report online at www.proxyvote.com, or request in writing a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials at no cost.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
By Scanning
You can vote your shares online by scanning the QR code on your proxy card.
Paul G. Igoe
Secretary April 11, 2024
2
PROXY SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all the information that you should consider, and we encourage you to read the entire Proxy Statement before voting.
2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Date:
May 23, 2024
Time:
10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Virtual Meeting Website:
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CXT2024
Record Date:
April 1, 2024
Agenda and Voting Recommendations
Proposal
Board Recommendation
Item 1
To elect nine directors to serve for one-year terms until the annual meeting of
FOR each director
stockholders in 2025
Page 5
Item 2
To vote on a proposal to ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as
FOR
independent auditors for the Company for 2024
Page 23
Item 3
To vote on a proposal to approve, by a non-binding advisory vote, the
FOR
compensation paid by the Company to its named executive officers
Page 27
Corporate Governance Highlights
As stated in our Corporate Governance Guidelines, the Board is responsible for helping to create a culture of high ethical standards and is committed to continually improving its corporate governance process, practices and procedures. Accordingly, the Board has adopted the following best practices in corporate governance.
Board Governance Practices
- Separate Chairman and CEO roles
- 100% independent Audit, Nominating and Governance, and Management Organization and Compensation committees
- Regular executive sessions of non-management directors
- Annual Board and committee performance self- evaluations
- Offer of resignation upon significant change in primary job responsibilities
- Directors are elected annually
- Majority voting and director resignation policy for directors in uncontested elections
- Stringent conflict of interest policies
- Directors subject to stock ownership guidelines and anti-hedging and pledging policies
- Director retirement policy
- Strict over-boarding policy for directors
- Diverse Board with the appropriate mix of skills, experience and perspectives
- Comprehensive director nomination and Board refreshment process
- Oversight of sustainability and human capital matters impacting our business
3
Proxy Summary
2023 Compensation Highlights
Compensation Best Practices
The Management Organization and Compensation Committee is firmly committed to implementing an executive compensation program that aligns management and stockholder interests, encourages executives to drive long-term sustainable success of the Company and stockholder value creation, and helps attract, motivate and retain key leadership talent to increase stockholder value. Our executive compensation program is designed to further such commitment and includes significant performance metrics that are linked to achievement of pre-established financial and strategic goals which are directly tied to our overall business strategy.
In fiscal 2023, our executive compensation program consisted of base salary, annual incentive bonus, and equity compensation. Our annual cash bonus opportunities are designed to drive pre-established annual Company and business performance goals, while long-termperformance-based equity awards are designed to drive stockholder value creation and align our executive officer's interests with stockholder interests.
Our executive compensation policies and practices are designed to reinforce our pay for performance philosophy and align with sound governance principles. Listed below are highlights of our fiscal 2023 executive compensation policies and practices:
WHAT WE DO
- Caps on performance-based cash and equity incentive compensation
- Annual review of our executive compensation strategy
- Annual compensation risk assessment
- Annual ''Say On Pay'' vote
- Significant portion of executive compensation tied to corporate performance or stock value
- Significant stock ownership guidelines for our executives, including an above-market 6x base salary requirement for the CEO
- Stock options and unearned performance-based awards do not count towards ownership for purposes of our stock ownership guidelines
- Majority of executive variable pay is delivered in long-termequity-based awards, subject to multi- year vesting periods
- Performance-basedcash and equity incentive compensation subject to clawback
- 100% independent directors on the Management Organization and Compensation Committee
- Management Organization and Compensation Committee retains independent compensation consultant
- No dividends or dividend equivalents on unexercised options or performance-based equity awards
- Limited perquisites
WHAT WE DON'T DO
- No tax gross-ups, including for change in control related excise tax payments
- No multi-year guaranteed incentive awards
- No fixed-duration employment contracts with executive officers
- No hedging or pledging of Company stock permitted
- No excessive perquisites for executives
- No pension plans for named executive officers
- No ''repricing'' of out-of-the-money options without stockholder approval
- No discounted stock options
- No ''single trigger'' change in control payments and benefits
- No strict benchmarking of compensation to a specific percentile of our compensation peer group
- No incentivizing unnecessary or excessive risk taking
4
ITEM 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
PROPOSAL 1
The Board recommends voting FOR each of the Director Nominees
Board Composition
Our Corporate Governance Guidelines (the ''Guidelines'') provide that the Board should generally have from nine to twelve directors, a substantial majority of whom must qualify as independent directors under the listing standards of the NYSE. In addition, the Guidelines provide that any director who has attained the age of 75 as of the record date for the annual meeting of stockholders shall tender his or her resignation from the Board.
The Board currently consists of ten members. Max Mitchell has notified the Board that he will not stand for reelection at the Annual Meeting. Accordingly, his term will expire at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting. The remaining nine directors whose terms will expire at the time of the Annual Meeting, but will serve until their successors are duly elected and qualified, are Michael Dinkins, William Grogan, Sandra Joyce, Cristen Kogl, Ellen McClain, David D. Petratis, Aaron W. Saak, John S. Stroup, and James L. L. Tullis. The Board has nominated each of these nine directors for re-election by the stockholders for a one-year term to expire at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The Board has determined that all director nominees other than Mr. Saak are independent.
James L.L. Tullis had attained the age of at least 75 as of the Record Date and, in accordance with the Company's director retirement policy, offered to resign. The Nominating and Governance Committee reviewed, in consultation with the Chairman of the Board and the CEO, Mr. Tullis' suitability for continued service as a director and determined that his age will not impair his ability to be an effective contributor to the Board process. The Nominating and Governance Committee recommended that the Board reject Mr. Tullis' offer to resign from the Board, and the Board rejected
Mr. Tullis' offer to resign.
Director Nominating Procedures
The Board believes that a company's directors should possess and demonstrate, individually and as a group, an effective and diverse combination of skills and experience to guide the management and direction of the Company's business and affairs and to align with our long-term strategic vision. The Board has charged the Nominating and Governance Committee with responsibility for evaluating the mix of skills, experience and diversity of background of the Company's directors and director nominees, as well as leading the evaluation process for the Board and its committees.
Criteria for Board membership take into account skills, expertise, integrity, diversity in thought, ethnicity, gender, and other qualities which are expected to enhance the Board's ability to manage and direct Crane NXT's business and affairs. In general, nominees for director should have an understanding of the workings of large business organizations such as Crane NXT and senior level executive leadership experience. In addition, nominees should have the ability to make independent, analytical judgments, and they should be effective communicators with the ability and willingness to devote the time and effort required to be an effective and contributing member of the Board.
The Nominating and Governance Committee has proposed, and the Board recommends, that each of the nine nominees be elected to the Board. If, before the Annual Meeting, any nominee becomes unavailable for election as a director, the elected directors may make an interim vacancy appointment to the Board after the Annual Meeting, or the Board may reduce the number of directors to eliminate the vacancy.
5
Item 1: Election of Directors
Board Composition
Our Board takes an active and thoughtful approach to board composition and is focused on building and maintaining a diverse board. In conducting its annual review of director skills and Board composition, the Nominating and Governance Committee determined and reported to the Board its judgment that the Board as a whole demonstrates a diversity of organizational and professional experience, education, skills, and other personal qualities and attributes that enable the Board to perform its duties in a highly effective manner.
Board Skills and Experience
Our individual Board members have a wide range of skills and experience from within and outside our industry, giving them diverse perspectives from which to oversee the Company's strategy. Our Board members possess expertise in, among other things, acquisitions and other business combinations, diversified industrial operations and manufacturing, international business, corporate finance, human capital management, legal and compliance, and organizational leadership.
Summary of Board Skills and Experience
Dinkins
Grogan
Joyce
Kogl
McClain
Petratis
Saak
Stroup
Tullis
Public company multinational CEO experience
•
•
•
•
Public company multinational CFO experience
•
•
General finance acumen
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Corporate governance/board experience
•
•
•
•
•
•
Mergers & acquisitions
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Manufacturing operations
•
•
•
•
•
Expertise with one or more of our end markets
•
•
•
•
•
Intellectual capital development (human capital)
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Cyber/Information Security skills
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Independent
Self-Identified Race/Ethnicity
African American
Hispanic/Latin American
White Caucasian
••
•
• • •
• • • •
Self-Identified Gender
Male
Female
• •
• • • •
• • •
The Board Composition and Board Skills and Experience sections above reflect the Board's nine director nominees.
6
Item 1: Election of Directors
Board of Directors Nominees
Nominees to be Elected for Terms to Expire in 2025
Note: Age calculations for all directors are as of the Record Date.
MICHAEL DINKINS
Age: 70
Committees: Audit (Chair); Nominating and
Director Since: 2019
Governance; Executive
President and Chief Executive Officer of Dinkins Financial (consulting firm that helps small businesses gain access to capital). Mr. Dinkins was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Integer Holdings Corporation until March 2017. Mr. Dinkins has served as a director of The Shyft Group, Inc. since 2020 and Community Health Systems, Inc. since 2017. Mr. Dinkins has also served as a director of the National Council on Compensation Insurance since 2022. Mr. Dinkins graduated with honors from General Electric's Financial Management Program where he also served as an instructor for five years.
Relevant Skills and Experience:
- Sophisticated financial expertise acquired through public company chief financial officer, chief executive officer and financial, IT and internal audit roles
- Significant experience with complex leveraged refinancing and equity financing (initial public offering and secondary markets) transactions
- CFO of a publicly traded company with international operations
- Expertise in the global integration of acquired companies
WILLIAM GROGAN
Age: 45
Committees: Audit
Director Since: 2023
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Xylem Inc. (a global water technology company) since October 2023. Prior to his role at Xylem, Mr. Grogan served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of IDEX Corporation (a developer, designer and manufacturer of specialty engineered products) from January 2017 until September 2023. Mr. Grogan also serves on the board of advisors of the Girard School of Business (at Merrimack College).
Relevant Skills and Experience:
- Financial expertise acquired as a public company chief financial officer and in senior finance roles
- Extensive experience in strategic planning, operations, and talent development through a diverse background of leadership positions
- Proficiency with capital deployment including significant mergers and acquisitions experience as well as a consistent philosophy of returning funds to stockholders
7
Item 1: Election of Directors
SANDRA JOYCE
Age: 46
Committees: Audit
Director Since: 2024
Vice President, Google Cloud and Head, Mandiant Intelligence at Google LLC since 2022. Executive Vice President, Global Intelligence & Advanced Practices at Mandiant, Inc. from 2020 to 2022. Ms. Joyce held other roles at Mandiant from 2015 to 2020.
Relevant Skills and Experience:
- Extensive cyber/national security expertise gained through over 25 years of experience in the national security sector
- Global leadership experience driving new product development and guiding companies through growth and change
- Experience advising senior management teams and boards of government entities and private sector businesses on global business threats
CRISTEN KOGL
Age: 58
Committees: Nominating and Governance; Management
Director Since: 2023
Organization and Compensation
Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Zebra Technologies Corporation (a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence). Ms. Kogl has served as Zebra's top Legal Officer, through various titles, since September 2018. Ms. Kogl also serves on the Board of Trustees at Lake Forest College since September 2023 and as a director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce since November 2020.
Relevant Skills and Experience:
- Operational and organizational expertise as an in-house lawyer/corporate generalist for 25+ years managing global legal and compliance teams and as a member of the executive team
- Personal and organizational commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; Member of Leadership Council on Legal Diversity
- Deep experience in mergers & acquisitions, intellectual property, U.S. public company governance and Securities & Exchange Commission regulations, commercial contracting, enterprise and cyber risk management, litigation management, labor and employment relations, government affairs, and compliance functions
8
Item 1: Election of Directors
ELLEN MCCLAIN
Age: 59
Committees: Management Organization and
Director Since: 2013
Compensation (Chair); Nominating and Governance
Chief Executive Officer of Year Up (not-for-profit provider of job training services) since December 2023 and President of Year Up since 2022. Ms. McClain was Chief Operating Officer of Year Up from 2021 to 2022, and Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2021. Ms. McClain has also served as a director of Crane Company since April 2023. Ms. McClain was a director of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority from 2021 through August 2023.
Relevant Skills and Experience:
- Financial, operational and organizational expertise gained as chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and president of public and private enterprises
- Broad experience as a senior executive with responsibility for organizational direction and development, financial expertise, and intellectual capital
DAVID D. PETRATIS
Age: 66
Committees: Audit
Director Since: 2023
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegion plc (a global provider of mechanical and electronic security products and access solutions) from 2013 to 2022. Mr. Petratis has served as a director of Sylvamo Corporation since 2021 and as Chairman at MasterBrand, Inc. since 2022. Mr. Petratis is also on the University of Northern Iowa Business Executive Advisory Board.
Relevant Skills and Experience:
- Extensive global, industrial management experience serving as chief executive officer of two publicly traded companies
- Leadership experience in the creation of three spin companies: Allegion from Ingersoll-Rand, Quanex Building Products, and MGE UPS Systems
- Experience in business portfolio management driving growth through research and development, acquisition and divestment
9
