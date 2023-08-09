FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding Crane NXT, Co.'s (the "Company") intent, belief, or expectations. Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "believe(s)," "plan(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. The Company assumes no (and disclaims any) obligation to revise or update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in global economic conditions (including inflationary pressures) and geopolitical risks, including macroeconomic fluctuations that may harm its business, results of operation and stock price; business and economic disruptions associated with extraordinary public health issues such as large-scale health epidemics or pandemics; information systems and technology networks failures and breaches in data security, personally identifiable and other information, non-compliance with its contractual or other legal obligations regarding such information; its ability to source components and raw materials from suppliers, including disruptions and delays in its supply chain; demand for its products, which is variable and subject to factors beyond its control; governmental regulations and failure to comply with those regulations; fluctuations in the prices of its components and raw materials; loss of personnel or being able to hire and retain additional personnel needed to sustain and grow its business as planned; risks from environmental liabilities, costs, litigation and violations that could adversely affect its financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and reputation; risks associated with conducting a substantial portion of its business outside the U.S.; being unable to identify or complete acquisitions, or to successfully integrate the businesses the Company acquires, or complete dispositions; adverse impacts from intangible asset impairment charges; potential product liability or warranty claims; being unable to successfully develop and introduce new products, which would limit its ability to grow and maintain its competitive position and adversely affect its financial condition, results of operations and cash flow; significant competition in the Company's markets; additional tax expenses or exposures that could affect its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; inadequate or ineffective internal controls; specific risks relating to the Company's reportable segments; the ability and willingness of Crane NXT, Co. and Crane Company to meet and/or perform their obligations under any contractual arrangements that are entered into among the parties in connection with the separation transaction and any of their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold the other party harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; and the ability to achieve some or all the benefits that the Company expects to achieve from the separation transaction.

Readers should carefully review Crane NXT, Co.'s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Crane NXT, Co.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other documents Crane NXT, Co.'s and its subsidiaries file from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this presentation.

2