Cranes Software International Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 71.2 million compared to INR 63.84 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 103.38 million compared to INR 2,085.96 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 182.04 million compared to INR 975.44 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.55 compared to INR 8.28 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.55 compared to INR 8.28 a year ago.