    CRW   GB00B2425G68

CRANEWARE PLC

(CRW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:37:15 am
2330 GBX   -0.43%
01:12pCRANEWARE : Notice of AGM & Related Documents 2021
PU
10/11GOOD ENERGY : Ecotricity's Takeover Offer For Good Energy Lapses
MT
09/30CRANEWARE : Launches Trisus® Pharmacy Financial Management22
PU
Craneware : Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021

10/18/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
Craneware plc

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For the year ended 30 June 2021

Togeher, We are

Helping healthcare providers further

their mission through optimal

financial and operational performance

Table of

Contents

Financial and Operational Highlights

1

Solutions

2

Chairman's Statement

4

Strategic Report: Operational and Financial Review

5

Strategic Report: Key Performance Indicators and Principal Risks and Uncertainties

13

Strategic Report: Section 172 (1) Statement

18

Stakeholder Engagement

22

Social Responsibility and Sustainability Statement

27

Directors, Secretary, Advisors and Subsidiaries

30

Board of Directors

31

Directors' Report

33

Corporate Governance Report

39

Remuneration Committee's Report

48

Independent Auditors' Report to the members of Craneware plc

57

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

64

Statements of Changes in Equity

65

Consolidated Balance Sheet

66

Company Balance Sheet

67

Statements of Cash Flows

68

Notes to the Financial Statements

69

Financial and Operational Highlights

Financial

ƒ Revenue increase of 6% to $75.6m (FY20: $71.5m)

ƒ Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8% to $27.1m (FY20: $25.2m)

ƒ Profit before tax $13.2m (FY20: $19.3m) reflecting one-off exceptional costs associated with acquisition funding

ƒ Basic adjusted EPS1 increased 6% to 69.0 cents (FY20: 65.4 cents) and adjusted diluted EPS increased to 68.1 cents (FY20: 64.4 cents)

ƒ Basic EPS 48.1 cents (FY20: 62.8 cents) and diluted EPS 47.5 cents (FY20: 61.9 cents)

ƒ Three Year Total Visible Revenue2 (including Sentry contribution from 13th July 2021 onwards) of $471.2m (FY20 same 3 year period: $196.2m)

ƒ Strong operating cash conversion1 at 99% of Adjusted EBITDA (FY20: 92%)

ƒ Cash at year-end of $235.6m (FY20: $47.9m) after raising $187.3m (net) via a share placing and prior to completion of the Sentry acquisition

ƒ Proposed final dividend increase to 15.5p per share (21.47 cents) (FY20: 15.0p, 18.45 cents) giving a total dividend for the year of 27.5p per share (38.10 cents) (FY20: 26.5p, 32.60 cents) up 4%

  1. Certain financial measures are not determined under IFRS and are alternative performance measures as described in Note 26 of the financial statements
  2. Refer to the Financial Review section of the Strategic Report for further details

Operational

ƒ Total Sales1 for the year increased 19% to $78.1m (FY20: $65.4m)

ƒ New Sales1 for the year increased 40% to $42.4m (FY20: $30.4m)

ƒ Sales of Trisus Enterprise Value Platform products represented 17% of New Sales in the year (FY20: 14%)

ƒ Acceleration of migration of customers to the Trisus platform, with the Trisus user base increasing to over 900 customers (FY20: 200 customers)

ƒ Continued investment in R&D and innovation to capitalise on growing market opportunity

ƒ The acquisition of Sentry Data Systems, Inc. was completed following the year end, significantly expanding Craneware's scale, offering and opportunity

Quick Facts - Financial

$75.6m

Revenue

$27.1m

Adjusted EBITDA1

$13.2m

Profit

69.0¢

Adjusted EPS1

$235.6m

Cash

15.5p

Final Dividend

80

71.4

71.5

75.6

70

67.1

60

57.8

50

40

30

20

10

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

25.2

27.1

24.0

25

21.6

20

18.0

15

10

5

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

70

69.0

63.3

65.4

60.2

60

51.4

50

40

30

20

10

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Craneware plc

Annual Report 2021 1

Craneware Solutions

Chargemaster Toolkit®

Automated SaaS chargemaster management solutions for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers, while mitigating compliance risk. Chargemaster Toolkit is customisable for any organisation, from small community providers to large healthcare networks, and addresses the challenges that enterprise chargemaster data presents to hospitals by enabling all related chargemaster data to be viewed in one place.

Physician Revenue Toolkit®

Trisus® Supply

SaaS solutions for

managing physician

Utilizes foundational data

group KPIs, charges,

codes, RVUs, fee

from the item master, OR

schedules, and related

File, purchase history, and

information

chargemaster to identify

data gaps between the

systems, ensuring every

reimbursable supply,

implant, and device

is billed.

Reference Plus

SaaS solution for providers with less than $44 million in operating expenses to perform chargemaster analysis, and efficiently optimise revenue, charge compliance and coding integrity.

>_

Integration for Chargemaster Management

Software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing.

Improves charge capture, pricing and cost management, while simplifying the process for ensuring drug coding and billing units are complete and compliant, and establishing and maintaining a connection between a provider's pharmaceutical purchases and billing.

Pharmacy ChargeLink®

Charge Capture

& Pricing

SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process, creating a repeatable, well-documented method to establish transparent, defensible and competitive pricing

Trisus Pricing Analyzer™

Web-based and mobile-friendly application for reducing risk by providing access to reference and regulatory resources.

Online Reference Toolkit®

Patient

Engagement

Web-based,mobile-friendly supplies lookup available in Trisus Supply or stand alone. Trisus Supplies Assistant enables providers to access Craneware's proprietary supply master catalog and quickly and correctly code expensive implants and devices.

Trisus Supplies Assistant

Craneware Value Cycle Solutions span five product families - Patient Engagement, Charge Cap

In addition, hospitals of all sizes and types rely on Craneware's Customer Success Management a

Craneware plc

2 Annual Report 2021

Solutions for healthcare providers to optimise financial and operational performance.

InSight Medical Necessity®

A SaaS solution that provides medical necessity validation for all major US payors and Advance Beneficiary Notice (ABN) creation. The software helps reduce accounts-receivable days by preventing medical necessity denials, and facilitates payment communication with patients.

Trisus® Claims Informatics

Software built on Craneware's Trisus platform that automates claim and coding reviews to identify missed charges, billing errors, and categorise areas of risk to help ensure that all legitimate revenue is captured.

Trisus® Healthcare Intelligence

A cost analytics and

InSight Audit®

resource efficiency

A comprehensive,

platform that unites

cost and operational

web-based audit

information across the

management

provider organisation,

application that

delivering revenue,

empowers healthcare

cost, and operational

organisations to manage

information for each

government and

patient encounter

commercial audits from

one central location.

Claims

Analytics

An easy, automated application for hospitals to meet the 2021 CMS pricing transparency requirements for posting both standard charges and shoppable services online. Analytics on patient searches for shoppable services are provided back to hospitals to ensure ongoing, proactive pricing strategies.

Trisus Pricing Transparency

Revenue Recovery

Cost & Margin

& Retention

Analytics

Analyses, tracks,

trends and reports

on denial data,

providing workflow

Craneware has the

for expediting repair

experienced staff needed

and resubmission of

to review denials, write

denied claims.

successful appeals and

InSight Denials®

overturn improper

denials.

Appeals Service

Customer Success

Management

Our consultants provide onsite staffing and expertise to help hospitals achieve their financial goals. Customer Success Managers design future state operations, develop policies and procedures, train staff on operational tasks, and measure and report on success metrics.

Customer Success

Management and Consulting

Services

>_

pture & Pricing, Claims Analytics, Revenue Recovery & Retention, and Cost & Margin Analytics. and other Professional Services to help deliver results that lead to improved financial outcomes.

Craneware plc

Annual Report 2021 3

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Craneware plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 17:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75,4 M - -
Net income 2021 16,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 1 143 M 1 140 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 72,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,17 $
Average target price 39,36 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Neilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Craig Thomas Preston CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Non-Executive Chairman
Derek W. Paterson Chief Information Officer
Colleen M. Ann Blye Independent Non-Executive Director
