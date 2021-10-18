Craneware : Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021

Financial

ƒ Revenue increase of 6% to $75.6m (FY20: $71.5m)

ƒ Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8% to $27.1m (FY20: $25.2m)

ƒ Profit before tax $13.2m (FY20: $19.3m) reflecting one-off exceptional costs associated with acquisition funding

ƒ Basic adjusted EPS1 increased 6% to 69.0 cents (FY20: 65.4 cents) and adjusted diluted EPS increased to 68.1 cents (FY20: 64.4 cents)

ƒ Basic EPS 48.1 cents (FY20: 62.8 cents) and diluted EPS 47.5 cents (FY20: 61.9 cents)

ƒ Three Year Total Visible Revenue2 (including Sentry contribution from 13th July 2021 onwards) of $471.2m (FY20 same 3 year period: $196.2m)

ƒ Strong operating cash conversion1 at 99% of Adjusted EBITDA (FY20: 92%)

ƒ Cash at year-end of $235.6m (FY20: $47.9m) after raising $187.3m (net) via a share placing and prior to completion of the Sentry acquisition

ƒ Proposed final dividend increase to 15.5p per share (21.47 cents) (FY20: 15.0p, 18.45 cents) giving a total dividend for the year of 27.5p per share (38.10 cents) (FY20: 26.5p, 32.60 cents) up 4%

Certain financial measures are not determined under IFRS and are alternative performance measures as described in Note 26 of the financial statements Refer to the Financial Review section of the Strategic Report for further details

Operational

ƒ Total Sales1 for the year increased 19% to $78.1m (FY20: $65.4m)

ƒ New Sales1 for the year increased 40% to $42.4m (FY20: $30.4m)

ƒ Sales of Trisus Enterprise Value Platform products represented 17% of New Sales in the year (FY20: 14%)

ƒ Acceleration of migration of customers to the Trisus platform, with the Trisus user base increasing to over 900 customers (FY20: 200 customers)

ƒ Continued investment in R&D and innovation to capitalise on growing market opportunity

ƒ The acquisition of Sentry Data Systems, Inc. was completed following the year end, significantly expanding Craneware's scale, offering and opportunity