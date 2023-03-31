Craneware : Interim Report H1 2023

Craneware plc ("Craneware" or the "Company" or the "Group") Interim Results 06 March 2023 - Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the market leader in Value Cycle solutions for the US healthcare market, is pleased to announce its unaudited results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 (H1 FY23). Financial Highlights (US dollars) Revenues for the six months increased 6% to $84.7m (H1 FY22: $80.2m)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 8% to $25.5m (H1 FY22: $23.7m)

increased 8% to $25.5m (H1 FY22: $23.7m) Adjusted profit before tax 2 of $15.7m (H1 FY22: $17.1m)

of $15.7m (H1 FY22: $17.1m) Profit before tax of $5.2m (H1 FY22: $6.2m)

Adjusted Basic EPS of 41.0 cents per share (H1 FY22: 43.5 cents per share), reflecting the impact of increased interest rates

Annual Recurring Revenue 3 of $166.4m, demonstrating the Group's continued high levels of contracted revenue visibility

of $166.4m, demonstrating the Group's continued high levels of contracted revenue visibility Cash reserves of $38.6m (H1 FY22: $41.7m)

Total Bank Debt of $107.9m (H1 FY22: $114.6m)

Interim dividend of 12.5p (15.13 cents) per ordinary share (FY22 Interim dividend 12.5p) Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, share based payments and acquisition and share transaction related costs Adjusted profit before tax refers to profit before tax, amortisation of acquired intangibles and acquisition and share transaction related costs Annual Recurring Revenue includes the annual value of licence and related recurring revenues including transaction revenues as at December 2022 that are subject to underlying contracts and where revenue is being recognised at the reporting date Operational Highlights Trisus Chargemaster ranked first in the "2023 Best In KLAS Awards: Software & Services" for the 13th year, underlining Craneware's long-standing position as industry leaders

long-standing position as industry leaders The migration of customers onto cloud based Trisus platform has been a primary focus in the period and is now largely complete

Customer retention strong, at above 90% in the period

Continued expansion and cross-sales, including to both small rural facilities and multi-site medical systems

cross-sales, including to both small rural facilities and multi-site medical systems Continued investment in R&D and innovation to capitalise on growing market opportunity

Appointment of Group CTO and an additional Non-executive Director, bringing further US healthcare market insight

Non-executive Director, bringing further US healthcare market insight Craneware customers have seen in excess of $0.5 billion benefit from utilising our solutions in the period, helping to stretch scarce healthcare resources as far as possible Outlook Building blocks in place for growth acceleration as the current pressures within the US healthcare market abate

We are confident in delivering results for the year in line with current consensus and look to the future with confidence Keith Neilson, CEO of Craneware plc, commented, "We remain acutely conscious of the ongoing challenges faced by our customers and partners, in particular the impact of inflationary pressures and staffing shortages. The pressures they are experiencing strengthens our 2

commitment to providing the tools to more accurately manage their operations and finances, as we seek to transform the business of US healthcare together. "We are financially strong, with healthy cash reserves and a solid foundation of Annual Recurring Revenue. This, combined with our market leading solutions, breadth of customer base, the scale of data flowing through our platform and the industry drive to achieve better value in healthcare, means we remain confident in our ability to deliver acceleration in our growth rates as the current pressures within the US healthcare market abate." For further information, please contact: Craneware plc +44 (0)131 550 3100 Keith Neilson, CEO Craig Preston, CFO Alma (Financial PR) +44 (0)20 3405 0205 Caroline Forde, Joe Pederzolli, Kinvara Verdon craneware@almapr.co.uk Peel Hunt (NOMAD and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster, Andrew Clark Investec Bank PLC (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7597 5970 Patrick Robb, Henry Reast, Sebastian Lawrence Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Mark Whitmore, Richard Andrews, Dan Gee-Summons About Craneware We at The Craneware Group of companies, including our latest additions Sentry Data Systems and Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, passionately believe we can impact healthcare profoundly by delivering the insights healthcare organisations need to also transform the business of healthcare. Our shared vision is to be the operational and financial partner for US healthcare providers. Our combined suite of applications and industry-leading team of experts help our customers contextualise operational, financial, and clinical data, providing insights that clearly demonstrate what great looks like. These value cycle insights deliver revenue integrity and 340B compliance, as well as margin and operational intelligence - something no other single partner can provide. Together, approximately 40% of registered US hospitals are now our customers, including more than 12,000 US hospitals, health systems and affiliated retail pharmacies and clinics. Our customers are operating with a financial impact of nearly half a trillion dollars. We have data sets from customers covering more than 165 million unique patients encounters. Learn more at www.thecranewaregroup.com 3

Chair's Statement I am pleased to report on a period of continued progress, against continuing difficult market conditions for our customers. The Group has delivered a solid financial performance in line with the Board's expectations for the period, although these results have yet to highlight our true potential as we deliver on the considerable market opportunity for the Group. US hospitals continue to face a range of macro pressures as they build back post pandemic, primarily salary and supplies cost inflation. These factors are combining to put pressure on hospital margins, impacting their delivery of care. Against this backdrop, the underlying need for our software solutions only continues to grow, as our focus on transforming the business of healthcare will be key to our customers navigating these external market pressures. Steady, profitable growth Group Revenues in H1 FY23 increased by 6% to $84.7m (H1 FY22: $80.2m) and adjusted EBITDA by 8% to $25.5m (H1 FY22: $23.7m). Software revenue and customer retention continues to be healthy across the Group's offerings, resulting in Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") at H1 FY23 of $166.4m, demonstrating the Group's continued high levels of contracted revenue visibility. Importantly, customer retention rates remain high, at above 90% across the Group, reflecting the central role our software plays in the optimised financial and operational performance of our customers. The Group closed the period with cash reserves of $38.6m (H1 FY22: $41.7m), and total Bank Debt of $107.9m (H1 FY22: $114.6m), providing a solid basis for the continued execution of our growth strategy. These amounts are after the return of $6.6m (H1 FY22: $7.2m) to shareholders through dividends, the investment in R&D of $22.7m (H1 FY22: $21.6m), debt repayment and interest of $6.8m (H1 FY22: $5.3m). A valuable position from which to build With approximately 40% of registered US hospitals as Craneware customers, including more than 12,000 US hospitals, health systems, affiliated retail pharmacies and clinics, and data sets covering more than 165 million unique patients encounters, we hold an enviable central position within the US healthcare industry. Looking ahead, we will continue to seek ways to extend our Trisus platform, through product development, partnerships and M&A. We were delighted to welcome a new Non-executive Director to the Board in November, Anne McCune. Anne is a recognised leader in the US Healthcare industry, having served as a senior executive for several leading academic hospital and physician centres and as a managing director in consulting firms. Anne is currently a Community Board member of the Strategy and Transformation committee at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in California. While healthcare providers, both globally and in the US, continue to face many challenges, building back post pandemic and coping with inflationary pressures, the long-term drivers for the need of Craneware's software continue to strengthen. Through the increased financial and operational insight our offerings provide to our customers, we are well placed to support them through these difficult times and ultimately deliver on our growth ambitions. The Group remains financially strong, benefitting from high operating margins, a strong balance sheet, and with a robust base of recurring revenue. We are confident in delivering results for the year in line with current market consensus and look to the future with confidence. Will Whitehorn Chair 6 March 2023 4