Craneware : Named Top Performer for Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management in 2021 Best in KLAS Report

ATLANTA, February 3, 2021 - Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced the company was once again recognized by its customers in the annual 'Best in KLAS' report. Craneware has continually been a leader in the Revenue Cycle - Chargemaster Management category since its inception 15 years ago.

Chargemaster Toolkit scored a 91.4 against a market segment average of 84.2 in the 2021 'Best In KLAS' Report. The company's quality of support received a near-perfect 8.8 out of 9, continuing a long-standing performance trend. Customer respondents commented:

'I give Craneware a high rating for delivering new technology because they are constantly improving.' - manager, March 2020

'Craneware is very quick to jump on and provide any changes we ask for. The vendor is continually improving and releasing new functionality.' - director, April 2020

'I love the system. It is fantastic. It has built-in edits when we are creating charges, so the system makes sure that we are using the correct revenue codes with the correct CPT codes. It gives us the descriptions. We can look up our Medicare payment rates. It has all the LCDs. We can pull up any information we want to find about a CPT code.' - manager, April 2020

'While several recent acquisitions made in the chargemaster management space have led to market uncertainty, it is important that U.S. healthcare providers have a vendor partner they can trust,' said Mark Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer for Craneware. 'In our 22year of continuous operations, Craneware consistently delivers financial and operational outcomes through Chargemaster Toolkit and the Trisus application suite - all backed by our commitment to sustained customer success and business continuity. No other vendor in this space can accurately make that same pledge.'

Craneware has always been committed to providing a world-class customer experience with current initiatives including:

Craneware Academy, an award-winning online education program designed to help customers develop a deeper understanding of how the company's products and services work while also providing world-class healthcare financial industry training to support ongoing education.

Craneware's Customer Care program, which brings together data and the company's passionate professionals to define what success looks like and deliver value throughout the business partnership.

The Craneware Value Cycle Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding customer adopters of Craneware solutions who are driving value cycle excellence by optimizing every opportunity to achieve the best outcome for the best cost.

About Craneware

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with all U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor value-based economic performance so they can continue to drive better outcomes for the communities they serve. Craneware's Trisus platform combines revenue integrity, cost management and decision enablement into a single SaaS-based platform. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, continually earns KLAS recognition in the Revenue Cycle - Chargemaster Management category and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

