Meat producer Cranswick maintains 2023 outlook on tight check on costs

May 24 (Reuters) - British meat producer Cranswick
on Tuesday stood by its outlook for the current fiscal year and
reported higher annual profit, as it continues to rein in costs
stemming from inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain
issues.
Cranswick, which traces its roots to a pig farming
collective in Yorkshire, said the price of cereals, which
represent 60%-70% of the cost of growing an animal, jumped by
over 50% after the Ukraine crisis began.
The crisis has exacerbated the British meat industry's woes
and Britons are cutting back on meat consumption amid soaring
inflation, even as the sector still grapples with a shortage of
butchers after a Brexit-led labor crisis.
Cranswick called on the British government to do more for
the pig sector which it said was under "severe and unsustainable
strain" from these challenges.
The company produces fresh pork, bacon, gourmet sausages,
poultry items and continental foods. It caters mainly to the
British market but exports some goods too, and retail chains
account for the majority of Cranswick's sales.
Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, said
last week it had secured 6.6 million pounds more to support the
country's struggling pig industry.
However, Cranswick Chief Executive Officer Adam Couch said
that trading in the new financial year had been in line with the
board's expectations.
"Notwithstanding the challenging operating conditions we
continue to experience, our outlook for the group for the
current year is unchanged," he added.
Adjusted pre-tax profit stood at 136.9 million pounds
($172.2 million) for the 52 weeks to March 26. Analysts on
average were expecting a profit of 136.3 million pounds,
according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
($1 = 0.7950 pounds)
