Cranswick plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in manufacturing and supplying food products to United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other United Kingdom and global food producers. The Company offers various products, including fresh pork, slow cook, fresh chicken, coated chicken, ready-to-eat chicken, gourmet sausage, gourmet bacon and gammon, gourmet pastry, cooked meats, charcuterie, olives and antipasti, ambient Mediterranean, and houmous and dips. Its brands include Bodega, Cypressa and Ramona. The Bodega brand provides snacks and sharing boxes, which are available in Italian, German and Spanish flavors. The Cypressa offers olives, antipasti, olive oils and vinegars, cheese, tahini, nuts, seeds and dried fruits; cereals and pulses; snacks and sweets; and wrap kits. The Ramona brand's products include houmous, falafel, dips and burgers. It also produces pet food and supplies a number of brands, including its own brands, Vitalin and Alpha Feeds.

Sector Food Processing