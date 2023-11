Craven House Capital Plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through the investing activities segment. The Company's investing policy is primarily to invest in or acquire a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. Its investment portfolio comprises Garimon Limited, which is a private investment holding company and has an investment portfolio that includes public and private companies in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe; Rosedog Limited; Honeydog Limited and Bio Vitos Medical Limited. The Company's investment manager is Desmond Holdings Ltd.