Giving back to our communities remains a key priority for Crawford. As we step into the final part of this year, we are once again playing our part in the Alzheimer's Society's Insurance Day of Giving in November.

For the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, many of whom have been cut off and suffered greatly throughout the pandemic, this year's Insurance Day of Giving is more important than ever. This is an opportunity to unite the insurance sector in fighting for a better quality of life for people living with dementia and their families.

To support this great cause, we are locking our Benedict Burke, chief client officer, Global Client Development in a room for two hours and asking him to complete a host of wacky challenges set by…well, anyone who wants to!

How about making him eat cold baked beans or try to beat the record for the number of marshmallows in his mouth at once? Perhaps we could make him wear a Man Utd shirt and learn a TikTok dance routine?

Every silly challenge completed means more money for the charity and a good laugh for all of us (maybe not Benedict, though!)

Just donate to Insurance United Against Dementia https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/crawford-jailbreak-challenge, set your challenge for Benedict and see what happens on the livestream or on One Crawford on Tuesday 2 November. The link is now open for donations and challenges!

Crawford will also be donating a luxury spa break worth £500 as one of the prizes for the 'Insurance Day of Giving Virtual Balloon Race, sponsored by Willis Towers Watson'. Find out more information about how you can take part in this fun event here.