Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crawford & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRD.B   US2246331076

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/27 12:53:51 pm
8.4 USD   -2.21%
12:38pCrawford Jailbreak Challenge
PU
10/26ENERGY BROKERS : is it “harvest time” for the claims farmers?
PU
10/25CRAWFORD MPANY : Our inclusion and diversity commitment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crawford Jailbreak Challenge

10/27/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Giving back to our communities remains a key priority for Crawford. As we step into the final part of this year, we are once again playing our part in the Alzheimer's Society's Insurance Day of Giving in November.

For the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, many of whom have been cut off and suffered greatly throughout the pandemic, this year's Insurance Day of Giving is more important than ever. This is an opportunity to unite the insurance sector in fighting for a better quality of life for people living with dementia and their families.

To support this great cause, we are locking our Benedict Burke, chief client officer, Global Client Development in a room for two hours and asking him to complete a host of wacky challenges set by…well, anyone who wants to!

How about making him eat cold baked beans or try to beat the record for the number of marshmallows in his mouth at once? Perhaps we could make him wear a Man Utd shirt and learn a TikTok dance routine?

Every silly challenge completed means more money for the charity and a good laugh for all of us (maybe not Benedict, though!)

Just donate to Insurance United Against Dementia https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/crawford-jailbreak-challenge, set your challenge for Benedict and see what happens on the livestream or on One Crawford on Tuesday 2 November. The link is now open for donations and challenges!

Crawford will also be donating a luxury spa break worth £500 as one of the prizes for the 'Insurance Day of Giving Virtual Balloon Race, sponsored by Willis Towers Watson'. Find out more information about how you can take part in this fun event here.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 16:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRAWFORD & COMPANY
12:38pCrawford Jailbreak Challenge
PU
10/26ENERGY BROKERS : is it “harvest time” for the claims farmers?
PU
10/25CRAWFORD MPANY : Our inclusion and diversity commitment
PU
10/18CRAWFORD MPANY : Giving laptops for schoolchildren
PU
10/18CRAWFORD MPANY : Let's talk about the M-word
PU
10/07Crawford & Company® Releases SaaS Offering of Fully Digital Estimate Management and Cla..
CI
10/04ALPHABET : Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme
RE
10/04CRAWFORD MPANY : Acquires Subrogation Outsourcing Firm Praxis Consulting
MT
10/04CRAWFORD MPANY : reg; acquires leading subrogation firm Praxis Consulting, Inc (Form 8-K)
PU
10/04CRAWFORD MPANY : Innovative solutions for better client outcomes
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRAWFORD & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 060 M - -
Net income 2021 37,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 470 M 470 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 8 054
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,59 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michelle E. Jarrard Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Bart President-Global Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY19.31%470
ALLIANZ SE0.30%95 212
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.44.56%85 282
CHUBB LIMITED21.64%84 193
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.19%65 210
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED106.07%38 963