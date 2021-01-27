Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crawford & Company    CRD.B

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crawford mpany : A macroeconomic perspective on COVID-19

01/27/2021 | 12:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As discussed in our previous blog, the world has been shaken by COVID-19. The pandemic's shockwaves have shattered many of the pillars that support both society and business around the globe.

Given the colossal financial toll the pandemic has had on global economies, it's no surprise we are facing prolonged economic uncertainty and hardship around the world. Governments are working hard to create economic stimulus programs, but recovery is expected to be a laboured upward climb (after a sharp decline which we're still currently experiencing).

In this post, we explore how these societal impacts of COVID-19 are providing the context in which a new insurance market norm will have to emerge.

So, what are the significant outcomes that will shape the future of our industry?
  1. Significant recessionary pressures
    Numerous organisations are disappearing as the impact of lockdown/long-term financial constraints leads to a sharp rise in bankruptcy and company closures. This loss of business is also causing a correlative spike in global unemployment figures.
    And even those organisations remaining open will experience depression (many completely scaling back operations) for the foreseeable future; especially those in, or with clients in, sectors such as hospitality, entertainment and leisure, and travel.
  2. Disrupted supply chains
    Today's increasing complexity and scale of supply networks mean procuring companies will now be more exposed to potential disruption as the risk of insolvencies within the chain rises. This shift could see businesses rebalancing their supply networks in favour of more financially robust organisations.
  3. Increased financial costs
    Governments are feeling the financial pressure, with the cost of furlough schemes, benefits and other additional expenditure driving a rapid acceleration in their debt levels. However, individuals and business will ultimately feel the pain, with governments responding by introducing tax increases at both a personal and corporate level to combat the mounting debt.

    To stimulate continued investment and spending by individuals and business, the UK Government has dropped interest rates to record low levels. However, it's worth noting that abnormally low-interest rates can also be a damper on the economy.
  4. Unstable markets
    Due to such unparalleled economic upheaval, international stock markets have plummeted in virtually every sector. And many companies are revaluating their current merger and acquisition deals; investors can expect uncertainty, particularly when dealing with global organisations.
  5. International tensions
    On that note, political tensions between global superpowers continue to rise and have led to trade sanctions and increased levels of protectionism. There is an increasing focus on self-sufficiency as international supply chains come under greater scrutiny.
What can we expect in the future?

Looking ahead, while there may be are some signs of stability being re-established, markets are likely to remain fragile for some time. With the advent of the vaccines, we are hoping that things will get better in the near future but we will probably be dealing with the effects of COVID-19 for some time yet.

With so many uncertainties at play, we must move forward carefully. In our next post, we'll look at the direct impact of such a fractured global economy on the insurance market - from addressing forecast losses to longer-term liability issues.

To read more about the impacts of the pandemic please download our report called Responding to a market in flux.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 05:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRAWFORD & COMPANY
12:06aCRAWFORD MPANY : A macroeconomic perspective on COVID-19
PU
01/26CRAWFORD MPANY : CAT adjuster spotlight - Deborah Neyland
PU
01/25UPDATE : Canada Nickel Up Near 5% On Details Additional Positive Metallurgy Resu..
MT
01/25CRAWFORD MPANY : Transitioning to a new norm
PU
01/25Canada Nickel Details Additional Positive Metallurgy Results at Crawford Nick..
MT
01/21CRAWFORD MPANY : Employee spotlight - Mike Koch
PU
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Buying Trend Prolonged with Insider Purchase of Crawford..
MT
01/20DEFRAGMENTING THE MULTINATIONAL CLAI : with a personal touch
PU
01/19CRAWFORD MPANY : CAT adjuster spotlight - David Jones
PU
01/15CRAWFORD MPANY : CAT adjuster spotlight - Ron Hulbert
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 968 M - -
Net income 2020 26,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 421 M 421 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 7 297
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 8,00 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Bart President-Global Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY11.39%424
ALLIANZ SE-3.83%95 101
CHUBB LIMITED-2.42%68 912
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.19%60 579
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.25%56 821
BAJAJ FINSERV3.28%20 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ