Crawford mpany : Adjuster spotlight - Phedra Milne

Phedra Milne joined Crawford nearly 5 years ago, working as a General Adjuster and for the last three years, has focused her time supporting Crawford's Global Technical Services (GTS) team as a Senior General Adjuster. She currently handles large and commercial losses, and within the last year, Phedra has started to handle a large number of construction losses with some major construction companies.

Her most recent accomplishments are assisting in the Fort McMurray floods in 2020, where she was given the opportunity to handle a multi-faceted $23 million retail business loss. Given Phedra's mentorship with some great adjusters in her Crawford career and an excellent reputation in the industry, she has been recognized for handling large complex losses.

'The challenges presented with each claim keep me on my toes! No one of my claims is identical to the next',

she said.

One of the most memorable and greatest challenges of Phedra's career was when she assisted in the opening of Crawford's Fort McMurray office during the Wildfire catastrophe in 2016. This learning experience allowed her to fulfill Crawford's mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities.

'The devastation and emotional damages that were displayed definitely called on every aspect of my expertise in claims adjusting, as well, as my compassion as a human being to assist in this time of need', she said.

Due to her extensive amounts of clients located in Toronto and needing to maintain a flexible work schedule, Phedra enjoys the freedom of making her own appointments and the convenience of being able to work whenever is best for her. Her typical work week consists of her waking up at 4 am and getting an early start on her day.

'I often work on weekends, my clients are always surprised when I am answering emails on a Saturday or Sunday, our job is not a Monday-Friday or a 9-5 commitment.' she said.

Phedra appreciates the fact that the industry is continuously changing and is always requiring her to 'think outside the box'. Especially since the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the increase of virtual handling that it has caused.

'This industry is unpredictable and ever-evolving. It is incredible the number of changes I have seen in my 25+ years of claims handling', she said.