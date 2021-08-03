Crawford mpany : & COMPANY REPORTS 2021 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K) 08/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CRAWFORD & COMPANY REPORTS 2021 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN QUARTER ATLANTA, (August 3, 2021) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of CRD-A, voting as a class. GAAP Consolidated Results Second Quarter 2021 Revenues before reimbursements of $267.5 million, up 14% over $234.4 million for the 2020 second quarter Net income attributable to shareholders of $11.8 million, double the $5.9 million in the same period last year Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for both CRD-A and CRD-B, compared with $0.11 for both CRD-A for CRD-B in the prior year second quarter Non-GAAP Consolidated Results Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2021 exclude the non-cash after-tax amortization of intangible assets of $2.1 million. Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2020 exclude the non-cash after-tax adjustments of amortization of intangible assets of $2.0 million, loss on disposition of business of $0.3 million, and income tax impact of the first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment of $2.2 million, as explained further on page 3. Foreign currency exchange rates increased revenues before reimbursements by $12.2 million or 5.2%. Presented on a constant dollar basis to the prior year, revenues before reimbursements totaled $255.2 million, increasing 9% over $234.4 million for the 2020 second quarter Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $13.8 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $10.4 million in the same period last year Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, of $0.25 for CRD-A and $0.26 CRD-B in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $0.19 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in the prior year second quarter Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $19.6 million, or 7.3% of revenues before reimbursements, in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $18.2 million, or 7.8% of revenues, in the 2020 second quarter Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $29.0 million, or 10.8% of revenues before reimbursements, in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $25.5 million, or 10.9% of revenues, in the 2020 second quarter Management Comments Mr. Rohit Verma, chief executive officer of Crawford & Company stated, 'Crawford delivered outstanding results in the second quarter of 2021, including year-over-year revenue and non-GAAP CRD-A EPS growth of 14% and 32%, respectively. Importantly, we saw strength across the business despite the absence of significant weather-related activity as claim volumes rebounded in TPA and Loss Adjusting while the Platforms business continues to drive transformation in the loss adjusting industry.' Mr. Verma continued, 'We are building on this momentum as we further advance our strategy. Through reimagination of the claims ecosystem and investments in technology, we remain on the cutting-edge of innovation within the insurance industry. Entering the second half of 2021, while we continue to see some potential headwinds from an uneven COVID-19 global recovery, some green shoots are emerging for our U.S. TPA business amidst signs of an increasingly robust labor market. Encouragingly, the post-pandemic insurance landscape is accelerating the pace of adoption for digital client-centric solutions bolstering the overall performance of our Platforms segment. We remain confident that our ongoing success will continue to enhance lives and will deliver value to our shareholders, businesses and communities.' Segment Results for the Second Quarter Crawford Loss Adjusting Crawford Loss Adjusting revenues before reimbursements were $116.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 6.3% from $109.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Absent foreign currency rate benefits of $8.7 million, second quarter 2021 revenues would have been $107.3 million. The segment had operating earnings of $6.2 million in the 2021 second quarter decreasing from $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The operating margin was 5.3% in the 2021 quarter and 9.2% in the 2020 quarter. Crawford Platform Solutions Crawford Platform Solution revenues before reimbursements were $51.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 39.4% from $36.7 million in the same period of 2020. Absent foreign exchange rate benefits of $0.7 million, revenues would have been $50.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Operating earnings were $10.4 million in the 2021 second quarter increasing 45.1% over $7.1 million in the 2020 period. The segment's operating margin for the 2021 quarter was 20.3% as compared with 19.5% in the 2020 quarter. Crawford TPA Solutions Crawford TPA Solutions segment revenues before reimbursements were $100.4 million in the 2021 second quarter, increasing 13.2% from $88.7 million in the 2020 second quarter. Absent foreign currency rate benefits of $2.8 million, second quarter 2021 revenues would have been $97.6 million. Crawford TPA Solutions recorded operating earnings of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing an operating margin of 4.7%, increasing from $3.1 million, or 3.5% of revenues, in the 2020 second quarter. Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net Unallocated corporate costs were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2.1 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in severance costs present in 2020, partially offset by an increase in self-insurance costs and professional fees, and a lower credit from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ('CEWS'). 2 CEWS During the 2021 second quarter, the Company recognized a pretax benefit from CEWS totaling $2.2 million as compared to benefits of $4.3 million in the 2020 second quarter. The Company does not expect to recognize any further benefits from CEWS during the remainder of 2021. Income Tax Impact of First Quarter 2020 Goodwill Impairment The Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment in the 2020 first quarter, totaling $17.7 million. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the goodwill impairment, the initial income tax benefit related to the impairment normalized during the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit. During the 2020 second quarter, the impact of this treatment decreased the income tax benefit by $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share. There was no goodwill impairment in 2021. Loss on Disposition of Business There was a pretax loss on disposal totaling $0.3 million in the 2020 second quarter related to the disposal of a business in our Crawford Platform Solutions reporting segment. There was no loss on disposal in 2021. COVID-19 The Company has experienced some recovery from the negative economic impact of COVID-19 in recent months, particularly in the U.S., compared to the significant reductions experienced in the prior year. Due to continued negative impacts in multiple regions, it is uncertain whether such recovery can be sustained and continue. We expect that the economic impact from COVID-19 could have a material impact to our results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows in one or more future quarters. In addition, it is possible that changes in economic conditions and steps taken by international, federal, state and/or local governments in response to COVID-19 could have negative impacts, including labor shortages which could increase compensation costs and other expenses, unless mitigated by government assistance programs to corporations. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow The Company's consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of June 30, 2021, totaled $44.7 million, unchanged from December 31, 2020. The Company's total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021, totaled $125.0 million, compared with $113.6 million at December 31, 2020. The Company's operations provided $10.5 million of cash during 2021, compared with $12.0 million in 2020. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to higher pension contributions and growth in receivables, offset by higher net income in the current period. The Company made $4.5 million in contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan and $0.4 million to its U.K. plans for 2021, compared with $3.0 million in contributions to the U.S. plan and $0.3 million to the U.K. plans in 2020. During 2021, the Company repurchased 256,213 shares of CRD-A and 80,952 shares of CRD-B at an average per share cost of $9.09 and $8.28, respectively. The total cost of share repurchases during 2021 was $3.0 million. Conference Call As previously announced, Crawford & Company will host a conference call on August 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-833-968-1973 and using Conference ID 9538728. A presentation for tomorrow's call can also be found on the investor relations portion of the Company's website, https://ir.crawco.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay through September 4, 2021. You may dial 1-800-585-8367 to listen to the replay. 3 Non-GAAP Presentation In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker ('CODM') to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments, and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, loss on disposition of business, income taxes and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with recurring adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense. Additionally, adjustments for non-recurring expenses for goodwill impairment, restructuring costs and loss on disposition of business have been included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, defined benefit pension costs or credits for our frozen U.S. pension plan, certain unallocated professional fees and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments. Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense and amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis. 4 A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas that Crawford does business: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Geographic Area Currency USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total U.S. USD $ 155,714 58.2 % $ 131,889 56.3 % $ 301,116 57.8 % $ 266,335 56.4 % U.K. GBP 34,280 12.8 % 32,559 13.9 % 66,503 12.8 % 64,942 13.8 % Canada CAD 20,337 7.6 % 20,853 8.9 % 41,571 8.0 % 46,073 9.8 % Australia AUD 27,497 10.3 % 18,778 8.0 % 51,707 9.9 % 34,325 7.3 % Europe EUR 14,145 5.3 % 14,019 6.0 % 27,409 5.3 % 27,408 5.8 % Rest of World Various 15,484 5.8 % 16,318 6.9 % 32,332 6.2 % 32,864 6.9 % Total Revenues, before reimbursements $ 267,457 100.0 % $ 234,416 100.0 % $ 520,638 100.0 % $ 471,947 100.0 % Following is a reconciliation of segment and consolidated operating earnings to net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis: Three months ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating earnings: Crawford Loss Adjusting $ 6,199 $ 10,043 $ 11,061 $ 10,715 Crawford Platform Solutions 10,368 7,145 14,969 10,284 Crawford TPA Solutions 4,715 3,122 9,431 9,420 Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net (1,662 ) (2,066 ) (2,815 ) (5,162 ) Consolidated operating earnings 19,620 18,244 32,646 25,257 (Deduct) add: Net corporate interest expense (1,213 ) (2,452 ) (2,795 ) (4,676 ) Stock option expense (264 ) (286 ) (404 ) (576 ) Amortization expense (2,750 ) (2,732 ) (5,549 ) (5,488 ) Goodwill impairment - - - (17,674 ) Restructuring costs - - - (5,714 ) Loss on disposition of business - (341 ) - (341 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (3,590 ) (6,311 ) (6,061 ) 2,175 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (23 ) (224 ) 7 1,536 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 11,780 $ 5,898 $ 17,844 $ (5,501 ) 5 Following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 11,780 $ 5,898 $ 17,844 $ (5,501 ) Add (Deduct): Depreciation and amortization 10,464 9,390 20,942 19,450 Stock-based compensation 1,954 1,118 3,563 1,998 Net corporate interest expense 1,213 2,452 2,795 4,676 Goodwill impairment - - - 17,674 Restructuring costs - - - 5,714 Loss on disposition of business - 341 - 341 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,590 6,311 6,061 (2,175 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 29,001 $ 25,510 $ 51,205 $ 42,177 Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020: Six months ended (in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 10,532 $ 12,032 $ (1,500 ) Less: Property & Equipment Purchases, net (2,120 ) (5,476 ) 3,356 Capitalized Software (internal and external costs) (10,083 ) (8,823 ) (1,260 ) Free Cash Flow $ (1,671 ) $ (2,267 ) $ 596 Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Revenue, Operating Earnings, Pretax Earnings (Loss), Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect 2021 before amortization of intangible assets, and for 2020 exclude the amortization of intangible assets, goodwill impairment, loss on disposition of business and restructuring costs: Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating earnings Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to Crawford & Company Diluted earnings per

CRD-A

share(1) Diluted earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 267,457 $ 19,620 $ 15,393 $ 11,780 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets - - 2,750 2,063 0.04 0.04 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 267,457 $ 19,620 $ 18,143 $ 13,843 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Revenues Non-GAAP Operating earnings Pretax (loss) earnings Net income

attributable to Crawford & Company(2) Diluted earnings per

CRD-A

share(2) Diluted earnings per

CRD-B

share(2) GAAP $ 234,416 $ 18,244 $ 12,433 $ 5,898 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets - - 2,732 2,049 0.04 0.04 Income tax impact of first quarter goodwill impairment - - - 2,206 0.04 0.04 Loss on disposition of business - - 341 265 - - Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 234,416 $ 18,244 $ 15,506 $ 10,418 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 6 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating earnings Pretax income Net income attributable to Crawford & Company Diluted earnings per

CRD-A

share(1) Diluted earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 520,638 $ 32,646 $ 23,898 $ 17,844 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Adjustments: Amortization of Intangible Assets - - 5,549 4,162 0.08 0.08 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 520,638 $ 32,646 $ 29,447 $ 22,006 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Revenues Non-GAAP Operating earnings Pretax (loss) earnings Net (loss) income attributable to Crawford & Company(2) Diluted (loss) earnings per CRD-A share(2) Diluted (loss) earnings per CRD-B share(2) GAAP $ 471,947 $ 25,257 $ (9,212 ) $ (5,501 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjustments: Goodwill impairment - - 17,674 11,339 0.21 0.21 Restructuring costs - - 5,714 3,263 0.06 0.06 Loss on disposition of business - - 341 265 0.01 0.01 Amortization of Intangible Assets - - 5,488 4,116 0.08 0.08 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 471,947 $ 25,257 $ 20,005 $ 13,482 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 (1) Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components. (2) The income tax impact of goodwill impairment was based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment, the income tax benefit normalized as income was earned during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit during 2020. Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share: Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,826 30,521 30,825 30,541 Class B Common Stock 22,445 22,510 22,454 22,544 Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Class A Common Stock 31,997 30,690 31,897 30,541 Class B Common Stock 22,445 22,510 22,454 22,544 Further information regarding the Company's operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, financial position as of June 30, 2021, and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 7 About Crawford & Company Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) isthe world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clientsin more than70countries. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com. Earnings per share may be different between CRD-A and CRD-B due to the payment of a higher per share dividend on CRD-A than CRD-B, and the impact that has on the earnings per share calculation according to generally accepted accounting principles. TAG: Crawford-Financial, Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THIS PRESS RELEASE, PLEASE CALL BRUCE SWAIN AT (404) 300-1051. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected future financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook of Crawford & Company. Statements, both qualitative and quantitative, that are not historical facts may be 'forward-looking statements' as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or Crawford & Company's present expectations. Accordingly, no one should place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Crawford & Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise or not arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For further information regarding Crawford & Company, including factors that could cause our actual financial condition, results or earnings to differ from those described in any forward-looking statements, please read Crawford & Company's reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of Crawford & Company's website at www.crawco.com. 8 CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 267,457 $ 234,416 14 % Reimbursements 9,088 8,459 7 % Total Revenues 276,545 242,875 14 % Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 193,157 163,598 18 % Reimbursements 9,088 8,459 7 % Total Costs of Services 202,245 172,057 18 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 58,658 55,508 6 % Corporate Interest Expense, Net 1,213 2,452 (51 )% Loss on disposition of business - 341 nm Total Costs and Expenses 262,116 230,358 14 % Other Income (Expense), Net 964 (84 ) 1248 % Income Before Income Taxes 15,393 12,433 24 % Provision for Income Taxes 3,590 6,311 (43 )% Net Income 11,803 6,122 93 % Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests (23 ) (224 ) (90 )% Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 11,780 $ 5,898 100 % Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ 0.22 $ 0.11 100 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.22 $ 0.11 100 % Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ 0.22 $ 0.11 100 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.22 $ 0.11 100 % Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.06 $ 0.03 100 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.06 $ 0.03 100 % 9 CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 520,638 $ 471,947 10 % Reimbursements 18,062 16,974 6 % Total Revenues 538,700 488,921 10 % Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 378,359 341,202 11 % Reimbursements 18,062 16,974 6 % Total Costs of Services 396,421 358,176 11 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 117,360 111,262 5 % Corporate Interest Expense, Net 2,795 4,676 (40 )% Goodwill Impairment - 17,674 nm Restructuring Costs - 5,714 nm Gain on Disposition of Businesses, Net - 341 nm Total Costs and Expenses 516,576 497,843 4 % Other Income (Expense), Net 1,774 (290 ) 712 % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 23,898 (9,212 ) 359 % Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 6,061 (2,175 ) 379 % Net Income (Loss) 17,837 (7,037 ) 353 % Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 7 1,536 (100 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 17,844 $ (5,501 ) 424 % Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ 0.33 $ (0.10 ) 430 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.33 $ (0.12 ) 375 % Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ 0.33 $ (0.10 ) 430 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.33 $ (0.12 ) 375 % Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.12 $ 0.10 20 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.12 $ 0.08 50 % 10 CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2021and December 31, 2020 Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Par Values) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 44,708 $ 44,656 Accounts Receivable, Net 124,651 123,060 Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts 115,489 103,528 Income Taxes Receivable 1,785 1,269 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 32,739 29,490 Total Current Assets 319,372 302,003 Net Property and Equipment 34,107 36,402 Other Assets: Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net 106,433 109,315 Goodwill 74,728 66,537 Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net 69,316 71,176 Capitalized Software Costs, Net 72,048 71,021 Deferred Income Tax Assets 25,501 25,595 Other Noncurrent Assets 69,084 70,935 Total Other Assets 417,110 414,579 Total Assets $ 770,589 $ 752,984 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Current Liabilities: Short-Term Borrowings $ 7,084 $ 1,837 Accounts Payable 40,786 41,544 Accrued Compensation and Related Costs 71,003 81,848 Self-Insured Risks 11,147 11,390 Income Taxes Payable - 5,822 Operating Lease Liability 30,193 32,745 Other Accrued Liabilities 43,652 40,375 Deferred Revenues 28,365 27,233 Total Current Liabilities 232,230 242,794 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments 117,878 111,758 Operating Lease Liability 92,467 93,228 Deferred Revenues 23,923 24,136 Accrued Pension Liabilities 44,223 53,886 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 44,314 40,254 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 322,805 323,262 Shareholders' Investment: Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 30,723 30,847 Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 22,429 22,510 Additional Paid-in Capital 70,813 67,193 Retained Earnings 274,033 265,245 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (182,235 ) (198,856 ) Shareholders' Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company 215,763 186,939 Noncontrolling Interests (209 ) (11 ) Total Shareholders' Investment 215,554 186,928 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 770,589 $ 752,984 11 CRAWFORD & COMPANY SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Crawford Loss Adjusting % Crawford Platform Solutions % Crawford TPA Solutions % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 115,956 $ 109,062 6.3 % $ 51,127 $ 36,686 39.4 % $ 100,374 $ 88,668 13.2 % Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 75,557 65,571 15.2 % 30,489 21,170 44.0 % 63,880 56,937 12.2 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 65.2 % 60.1 % 59.6 % 57.7 % 63.6 % 64.2 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 34,200 33,448 2.2 % 10,270 8,371 22.7 % 31,779 28,609 11.1 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 29.5 % 30.7 % 20.1 % 22.8 % 31.7 % 32.3 % Total Operating Expenses 109,757 99,019 10.8 % 40,759 29,541 38.0 % 95,659 85,546 11.8 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 6,199 $ 10,043 (38.3 )% $ 10,368 $ 7,145 45.1 % $ 4,715 $ 3,122 51.0 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 5.3 % 9.2 % 20.3 % 19.5 % 4.7 % 3.5 % Six Months Ended June 30, Crawford Loss Adjusting % Crawford Platform Solutions % Crawford TPA Solutions % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 228,493 $ 216,166 5.7 % $ 93,526 $ 69,116 35.3 % $ 198,619 $ 186,665 6.4 % Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 149,142 136,144 9.5 % 57,858 41,579 39.2 % 126,835 118,337 7.2 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 65.3 % 63.0 % 61.9 % 60.2 % 63.9 % 63.4 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 68,290 69,307 (1.5 )% 20,699 17,253 20.0 % 62,353 58,908 5.8 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 29.9 % 32.1 % 22.1 % 25.0 % 31.4 % 31.6 % Total Operating Expenses 217,432 205,451 5.8 % 78,557 58,832 33.5 % 189,188 177,245 6.7 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 11,061 $ 10,715 3.2 % $ 14,969 $ 10,284 45.6 % $ 9,431 $ 9,420 0.1 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 4.8 % 5.0 % 16.0 % 14.9 % 4.7 % 5.0 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, loss on disposition of business, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See pages 3 and 4 for additional information about segment operating earnings. 12 CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year to Date Period Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 Unaudited (In Thousands) 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 17,837 $ (7,037 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,942 19,450 Goodwill impairment - 17,674 Stock-based compensation 3,563 1,998 Loss on disposition of business - 341 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,111 5,473 Unbilled revenues, net (7,026 ) (7,000 ) Accrued or prepaid income taxes (7,424 ) (6,806 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (11,331 ) (3,405 ) Deferred revenues (189 ) (457 ) Accrued retirement costs (9,879 ) (4,975 ) Prepaid expenses and other operating activities 928 (3,224 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,532 12,032 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment (2,120 ) (5,476 ) Capitalization of computer software costs (10,083 ) (8,823 ) Proceeds from settlement of life insurance policies 4,198 - Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,786 ) - Other investing - (87 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,791 ) (14,386 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Cash dividends paid (6,394 ) (4,859 ) Repurchases of common stock (2,999 ) (2,666 ) Increases in short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings 29,983 73,340 Payments on short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings (18,986 ) (54,124 ) Payments of contingent consideration on acquisitions (1,683 ) - Other financing activities (282 ) (292 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (361 ) 11,399 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,672 (889 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 52 8,156 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 44,656 51,802 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,708 $ 59,958 13 Attachments Original document

