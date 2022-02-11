Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crawford & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRD.B   US2246331076

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/10 03:37:53 pm
7.65 USD   -0.89%
10:18aCRAWFORD MPANY : Capture empowers UK adjusters
PU
02/07U.S. carbon pipeline proposals trigger backlash over potential land seizures
RE
02/02INSIDER SELL : Schwab Charles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crawford mpany : Capture empowers UK adjusters

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to Alister Jupp, head of property in the UK, data will become even more mission-critical in delivering a competitive claims solution and the loss adjuster of the future will increasingly be supported by digital that simplifies to streamline process and deliver data-driven insights.

Crawford is making rapid progress in the development and adoption of new technology and took another significant step forward on at the end of 2021 with the launch of our innovative new data capture tool, Crawford Capture, within in its UK loss adjusting team.

Crawford Capture harvests on-site data in a structured format, empowering adjusters with greater insights while also providing the platform to automate various manual tasks.

"This significantly speeds up the claims process and reduces the administrative burden on our adjusters, allowing them to focus on our customers and to dedicate their time to value-adding claims activity,"

explains Chris Crilley, UK head of transformation.

"We recognised that the existing software and hardware used by adjusters didn't allow them to fulfil their potential and we have therefore invested heavily in products that will allow them to do so," Crilley says.

The launch of Crawford Capture is the culmination of months of hard work by a project team that included contributors from multiple departments across the business. "It was fantastic to see such desire to deliver this new way of working in what was a truly collaborative process and I'm really proud of the One Crawford approach by all involved," Crilley adds.

Although the new product is in its infancy, early feedback from the field is already highlighting the benefits the tool brings, with adjusters praising Crawford Capture for allowing them to gather and record data much faster than before as well as being easy and intuitive to use.

"It is great we now have this new kit and product ready to use and train on," says agriculture loss adjuster, Jack Ward. "The progress we have already made using Crawford Capture is great and will only get better as we gain more experience with it and identify ways for it to help us even more."

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRAWFORD & COMPANY
10:18aCRAWFORD MPANY : Capture empowers UK adjusters
PU
02/07U.S. carbon pipeline proposals trigger backlash over potential land seizures
RE
02/02INSIDER SELL : Schwab Charles
MT
02/02CRAWFORD MPANY : Contractor Connection celebrates top performers
PU
01/27CRAWFORD MPANY : Why recognition matters
PU
01/25CRAWFORD MPANY : Significant saving on pedestrian claim
PU
01/24Canada Nickel Shares Fall Despite "Successful" Drill Results from Deloro Project
MT
01/18INSIDER SELL : Eastman Chemical
MT
01/18Charles Schwab Fourth-Quarter Results Rise as Client Assets Hit Record But Results Miss..
MT
01/17EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Sarah Baker
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRAWFORD & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 092 M - -
Net income 2021 36,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 8 190
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,65 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle E. Jarrard Non-Executive Chairman
Jesse C. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY2.14%394
ALLIANZ SE10.40%107 569
CHUBB LIMITED7.91%88 983
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.-10.00%77 506
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG11.41%71 755
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.08%34 744