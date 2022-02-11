Crawford mpany : Capture empowers UK adjusters

According to Alister Jupp, head of property in the UK, data will become even more mission-critical in delivering a competitive claims solution and the loss adjuster of the future will increasingly be supported by digital that simplifies to streamline process and deliver data-driven insights.



Crawford is making rapid progress in the development and adoption of new technology and took another significant step forward on at the end of 2021 with the launch of our innovative new data capture tool, Crawford Capture, within in its UK loss adjusting team.

Crawford Capture harvests on-site data in a structured format, empowering adjusters with greater insights while also providing the platform to automate various manual tasks.

"This significantly speeds up the claims process and reduces the administrative burden on our adjusters, allowing them to focus on our customers and to dedicate their time to value-adding claims activity,"

explains Chris Crilley, UK head of transformation.

"We recognised that the existing software and hardware used by adjusters didn't allow them to fulfil their potential and we have therefore invested heavily in products that will allow them to do so," Crilley says.

The launch of Crawford Capture is the culmination of months of hard work by a project team that included contributors from multiple departments across the business. "It was fantastic to see such desire to deliver this new way of working in what was a truly collaborative process and I'm really proud of the One Crawford approach by all involved," Crilley adds.

Although the new product is in its infancy, early feedback from the field is already highlighting the benefits the tool brings, with adjusters praising Crawford Capture for allowing them to gather and record data much faster than before as well as being easy and intuitive to use.

"It is great we now have this new kit and product ready to use and train on," says agriculture loss adjuster, Jack Ward. "The progress we have already made using Crawford Capture is great and will only get better as we gain more experience with it and identify ways for it to help us even more."