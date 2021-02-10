Crawford mpany : Europe continues to invest in talent

Crawford Europe continues to make investments in talent across the region as it embarks on its strategy to ensure it fulfils its purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. In Denmark, we are delighted to welcome the following senior adjusters to our operation.



Erik Børsen Lind, has been appointed senior loss adjuster and brings with him 18 years of experience from the insurance industry and has a bachelor's degree in Architectural Technology and Construction Management. Additionally, Erik is a trained, certified loss adjuster from the Danish Insurance Academy. His experience ranges from general adjusting of property losses, real estate, E&O insurance, risk assessment of homeowners, commercial and agriculture, as well as providing advice on risk prevention.

Poul Schyberg Nørgaard joins as executive general adjuster and has worked in the insurance industry for 37 years and, during the past 20 years, has dealt with major losses for a broad span of commercial and industrial industries in Denmark and abroad. Poul is a trained, certified loss adjuster from the Danish Insurance Academy. He is also affiliated with the Insurance Academy as a part-time teacher, where he teaches in business interruption insurance. He is ready to provide our clients with an excellent and professional service of the highest quality in major losses on commercial property including business interruption, construction and machinery losses. Poul has extensive experience in investigating cases within professional indemnity and construction liability.

Peter Becker, senior loss adjuster, brings with him 18 years of experience from the insurance industry and has a bachelor's degree in Architectural Technology and Construction Management. Additionally, Peter is a trained, certified loss adjuster from the Danish Insurance Academy and has solid experience in general adjusting of property losses, commercial, agriculture, and construction, real estate, E&O insurance, risk assessment of homeowners, investigation of latent defects and providing advice on risk prevention.

Benny Gregersen, major loss adjuster, holds a building engineering certification and is a trained, certified loss adjuster from the Danish Insurance Academy. He brings 21 years of experience within the insurance industry. He specialises in major loss adjusting of losses in commercial and industrial buildings, including construction claims, risk assessment and valuation of homeowners homes, as well as providing advice on risk prevention.

These recruits will be instrumental in the development of our European loss adjusting business. As a team, we are excited about the many future opportunities available across our European network to drive innovation, market expansion and revenue growth.