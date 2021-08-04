Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Crawford & Company
  News
  Summary
    CRD.B   US2246331076

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crawford mpany : Intelligence Circulars – do they still have a place in today's modern world?

08/04/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
An intelligence circular is a piece of intelligence, often sensitive and potentially critical, that is shared between intelligence teams and operatives on an ad-hoc basis.

For many, the idea of an intelligence circular evokes nostalgic thoughts - an image of wartime intelligence operatives running from room to room and smuggling confidential documents in brown envelopes, up and down the country, in person, or by pigeon. And with that very thought follows another. In our modern world of email and electronic communication, data feeds and APIs, and in the 'instant result' culture we have become so reliant on, do intelligence circulars still have a place in the modern world?

The intelligence circular is not the swiftest form of communication. It does not return sub-second responses that a dataset achieves. It remains a manual process, one that requires an intelligence operative's specialist skills and unique knowledge to digest and apply the lessons which ought to be taken from the information provided.

Despite not being swift or automated, I would argue that an intelligence circular is still relevant today. The written form of communication provides not just data, or raw information, but carefully considered insight into the intelligence to be shared and acted upon. It enables intelligence and counter-fraud teams to work together and build vast accurate pictures of the threat. And, critically, intelligence circulars are a key tool in results that may not be possible otherwise.

So, while an old-fashioned practise, intelligence circulars still have a firm place in a modernised world but it's fair to say they have evolved with the times. While the method of delivery has changed (we now deliver electronically without a pigeon in sight), the objective remains exactly the same. That is: to gather and share intelligence on subjects that are suspected to be involved in criminal activity.

The Insight Team at Crawford Legal Services can share intelligence with you in relation to suspicious fraudulent activity. If you would like to be part of our intelligence-sharing practise or would like further information, we'd be delighted to hear from you: insight@crawco.co.uk

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 19:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 032 M - -
Net income 2021 34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 550 M 550 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 947
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,11 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michelle E. Jarrard Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Bart President-Global Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY40.42%550
ALLIANZ SE-4.27%93 859
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.26.49%76 161
CHUBB LIMITED12.15%75 735
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.12%60 618
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED60.50%30 634