    CRD.B   US2246331076

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Crawford mpany : UK offices reopen and a new Smarter Working era begins

09/03/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Crawford's offices in the UK are now open, marking a fantastic milestone in the fight against COVID-19 but also the start of a new chapter in the way we work.

Being back in the office will allow us to reunite with each other, share ideas and stories, and build our teams back up. Many will be glad to return to a better working environment than they were able to create in their homes, and those suffering 'MS Teams fatigue' will no doubt be delighted to have the chance to have meetings in a room with colleagues once again.

'The best thing about being back in the office is the opportunity to properly engage with colleagues and clients,'

said Andrew Bart, President, Loss Adjusting, International, who believes in flexible work practices but is a strong advocate for getting together face to face.

'In the office, we have spontaneous conversations and are able to connect with colleagues we would not otherwise see. I've particularly enjoyed the opportunity to meet some of our early-career people, including those from Crawford Forensic Accounting Services,' he added.

Employee wellbeing will continue to be our top priority and while the easing of restrictions means some safety measures will no longer be a legal requirement, we will follow the government's advice to act carefully, and we will continue with certain measures to keep everyone safe and happy being together.

The pandemic has also presented us with a unique opportunity to consider how we want to work together going forward. There is much talk of the 'new normal' in the wake of the pandemic, but we have a role to play in what that looks and feels like. Given the chance to reshape the way we work, we want Crawford to be one of the most flexible and progressive employers in the UK insurance sector.

Smarter working

One of the key changes we are making as a company is the introduction of the Crawford Smarter Working initiative, which brings new flexibility to the way we work.

As part of the program, employees in the UK now have more flexibility on where they work and how they structure their working day by selecting the most appropriate time and location to meet the specific demands of the day-to-day requirements of their role at Crawford.

As well as responding to feedback from employees, Crawford has recognised the clear business value that can be generated by enhancing workforce flexibility. We believe Smarter Working will enhance our working practices, make us more flexible and responsive, and deliver an improved work/life balance for our people. It will empower our people to take greater ownership of their work by choosing the most effective way for them to fulfil their day-to-day tasks. It will also drive a change in mind-set where work is regarded as a thing to do rather than a place to go.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
