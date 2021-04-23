Crawford mpany : Adjuster Spotlight - Katherine Rumford

Katherine Rumford started her career with Crawford after graduating from Wilfrid Laurier with her Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree (BBA) in 2007. Primarily handling commercial claims, she established herself as a condominium corporation claims expert and has been a control adjuster on a number of large accounts over the years.

In 2018, Katherine moved to Yellowknife as the Managing Professional of Crawford's first branch in the territories, handling claims throughout all three territories. 'Working in the north, there was no such thing as a typical week. My suitcase was always packed and ready to go with everything that would be needed given the location and type of claim - warm layers, safety gear, food, equipment, and batteries and chargers for everything - and with the extreme weather in the north, there was always the possibility you'd be weathered in for days', she said.

Katherine achieved her Global Technical Services designation and is continuing her career in the Calgary branch as a General Adjuster. Whether she's completing a site investigation, researching case law, or coordinating experts and documenting a fire scene in 40 below weather, Katherine enjoys the variety and continuous learning opportunities the job offers.

'No two claims are ever the same. Working with various claims experts in different industries, I am constantly learning new things: construction challenges in the north; how a fire department's processes change in non-hydranted areas; the manufacturing processes for everything from cement to baked goods; environmental considerations when designing a landfill; and how a 'pig' displaces fuel in a pipeline.'

Katherine's most memorable claims were total loss fires in Iqaluit and rural Alberta, where she fulfilled Crawford's mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities. She remembers sitting with each of the families and seeing their grief and shock, but also their strength and resiliency. 'It never ceases to amaze me how families who have lost so much are just so incredibly thankful - thankful they're ok, thankful for what they still have, and thankful for my assistance. The genuine tears and heartfelt thanks always remind me why I love being an adjuster,' she said.

Katherine feels the COVID-19 pandemic has really pushed the insurance industry forward in terms of its acceptance of new technologies, and that we will see this trend continue. She believes companies will continue to look for more creative and efficient ways to operate, while simultaneously offering a superior customer experience.

'Beyond that, only time will tell,' she said.