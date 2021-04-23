Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crawford & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRD.B

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crawford mpany : Adjuster Spotlight - Katherine Rumford

04/23/2021 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Katherine Rumford started her career with Crawford after graduating from Wilfrid Laurier with her Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree (BBA) in 2007. Primarily handling commercial claims, she established herself as a condominium corporation claims expert and has been a control adjuster on a number of large accounts over the years.

In 2018, Katherine moved to Yellowknife as the Managing Professional of Crawford's first branch in the territories, handling claims throughout all three territories. 'Working in the north, there was no such thing as a typical week. My suitcase was always packed and ready to go with everything that would be needed given the location and type of claim - warm layers, safety gear, food, equipment, and batteries and chargers for everything - and with the extreme weather in the north, there was always the possibility you'd be weathered in for days', she said.

Katherine achieved her Global Technical Services designation and is continuing her career in the Calgary branch as a General Adjuster. Whether she's completing a site investigation, researching case law, or coordinating experts and documenting a fire scene in 40 below weather, Katherine enjoys the variety and continuous learning opportunities the job offers.

'No two claims are ever the same. Working with various claims experts in different industries, I am constantly learning new things: construction challenges in the north; how a fire department's processes change in non-hydranted areas; the manufacturing processes for everything from cement to baked goods; environmental considerations when designing a landfill; and how a 'pig' displaces fuel in a pipeline.'

Katherine's most memorable claims were total loss fires in Iqaluit and rural Alberta, where she fulfilled Crawford's mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities. She remembers sitting with each of the families and seeing their grief and shock, but also their strength and resiliency. 'It never ceases to amaze me how families who have lost so much are just so incredibly thankful - thankful they're ok, thankful for what they still have, and thankful for my assistance. The genuine tears and heartfelt thanks always remind me why I love being an adjuster,' she said.

Katherine feels the COVID-19 pandemic has really pushed the insurance industry forward in terms of its acceptance of new technologies, and that we will see this trend continue. She believes companies will continue to look for more creative and efficient ways to operate, while simultaneously offering a superior customer experience.

'Beyond that, only time will tell,' she said.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 04:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRAWFORD & COMPANY
12:10aCRAWFORD MPANY  : Adjuster Spotlight - Katherine Rumford
PU
04/22CANADA NICKEL  : Reports Letter of Intent for Additional Properties; Up 4.8%
MT
04/22CRAWFORD MPANY  : Adjusting during COVID-19
PU
04/20CRAWFORD MPANY  : How a claims leader's switch to Broadspire resulted in signifi..
PU
04/19CRAWFORD MPANY  : Scale of response
PU
04/16CRAWFORD MPANY  : Adjuster spotlight - Jessica Vokey
PU
04/15CHARLES SCHWAB  : First-Quarter Results Top Expectations on Client Engagement, A..
MT
04/15CRAWFORD MPANY  : How Broadspire's Senior Nurse Reviewer helped Mission Linen's ..
PU
04/14CRAWFORD MPANY  : Leadership Spotlight - Robert Simpson
PU
04/09CRAWFORD MPANY  : Adjuster spotlight - Lavon Hart
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 998 M - -
Net income 2021 33,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 538 M 538 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 716
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 9,54 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Bart President-Global Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY34.17%560
ALLIANZ SE7.65%107 201
CHUBB LIMITED7.24%72 786
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.9.00%64 883
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.31%61 290
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.10%23 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ