Crawford mpany : Adjuster spotlight - Jessica Vokey

Jessica Vokey spent many years as an adjuster before joining Crawford in 2018 as a General Property Adjuster within the Global Technical Services (GTS) Group. Currently she handles claims for Residential, Commercial, Liability and CAT.

For Jessica, there is no way to describe a week as something typical given the nature of a field adjuster's role.

'I could spend the week writing reports to insurers and sending and receiving various correspondence on claims with insurers and insureds. However, when a new claim is reported, my office work is temporarily suspended and I get to the site to do the field work.

A claim could take me out of my home office to a loss site which could be anything from a break-in to a total loss fire. This could mean walking the loss site, taking measurements, assessing damage, talking to contractors, talking to the insured, explaining the claims process and setting expectations. It could be liaising with different experts including cost consultants, engineers, investigators, police or fire services', she said.

The unpredictability of her work can lead her to be on a roof inspecting shingles for hail damage or in a basement with water up to her ankles. Then the following week she could be dispatched to another country assisting on a major disaster.

'The only thing typical about being an Insurance Adjuster, especially an independent one, is that you have to be organized and driven.'

Jessica further emphasizes that adjusters see people on some of the worst days of their lives and the importance helping them through the claims process.

Joining Crawford was an easy decision for Jessica after having lunch with a local branch manager.

'Crawford has such a strong reputation within the industry and a strong presence within so many communities. People trust in Crawford and therefore they trust in me.'

While in the Bahamas assisting with a CAT event, Jessica was able to fulfill Crawford's mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities. Witnessing the tragedies of the 2019 hurricane season and seeing how determined everyone was truly inspired Jessica and gave her a sense of pride in what she does.



'Working in the Bahamas and helping those folks really helped me see what we do and why we do it. I have never seen damage and destruction like that before,' she said.

Jessica is hopeful for the future and believes the industry will take on a more automated process down the line. She understands that as technology advances there is more opportunity for programs to be created that can expedite the claims handling process and decrease costs.

'As easy and efficient as software and programming can make your typical insurance claim, those of us with experience and skill will always be necessary,' she said.

Jessica knows how important it is to continuously educate yourself within this industry and is determined to seize every opportunity she can to further her skills.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Crawford & Company published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 04:07:03 UTC.

'Continuously developing your skills and experience will make you invaluable within this industry as many of the roles and responsibilities start moving toward a more automated existence.'