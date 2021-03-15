Log in
CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Crawford mpany : Adjuster spotlight - Jimmie Hooks

03/15/2021 | 12:05am EDT
Meet Jimmie Hooks, Property General Adjuster How long have you been with Crawford?

'I have been with Crawford for over 30 years. My hire date is January 1, 1990.'

What state and country are you based in?

'Currently, I live in Toledo, Ohio, United States, and I work primarily in southeast Michigan around the Detroit area.'

What position did you start with and what is your current position?

'I started as an adjuster in Charlotte, NC for Crawford Risk Management Services. Currently, I am a Property General Adjuster.'

Why did you start working for Crawford?

'I wanted to establish a career with a credible company, and Crawford offered that opportunity for me. '

What does your weekly snapshot look like for a typical workweek?

'With claims adjusting on commercial and personal lines, I write estimates and negotiate with other appraisers and umpires while working with contractors to obtain an agreement on cost of repairs.'

What do you like about working at Crawford?

'Crawford allows me to have a flexible schedule with a great work/life balance. Not to mention that the benefits are good too.'

What are some memorable projects that you have with Crawford?

'After 30 years, I have been through many claims that are unique to my experience with Crawford. From historic homes to football fields, even beyond to soybean farms and Arabian restaurants, no two cases were quite the same. I have met a lot of great people in the field and have heard a lot of great stories. I love that I am able to drive past certain places, point them out to my wife, and share those experiences with her.

I remember working in Florida in 2005 after a couple of hurricanes hit the coast. I was one of the first adjusters that volunteered to go as extra help for Crawford Catastrophe Services to assist with their increased claims, and I remember seeing all the Alligator Crossing signs in residential areas-neighborhoods! Since then, I refer back to that claim as Alligator Alley.

I also worked an appraisal for a music industry icon's pool house. I remember walking through the mansion and watching all the music history surround me. Once we got to the pool house, there was a bowling alley inside, and I remember thinking how unusual it was. I was intrigued.

I try to do the best that I can, no matter if the claim is large or small.'

When you are not doing appraisals for Crawford, what do you like to do in your spare time?

'I am an Ordained Elder with a Pentecostal church, and I enjoy spending time in worship and casual time with family.'

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 04:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
