CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Crawford mpany : Adjuster spotlight - Mark Hale

03/10/2021 | 12:11am EST
Mark Hale's extensive career in the adjusting industry began 35 years ago working as a Loss Adjuster in the UK. In 2004, Mark decided to permanently move to Canada to join the Crawford team, where he currently works as the Construction Practice Leader for Canada since July 2020. While Mark has handled a wide range of claims in recent years as an Executive General Adjuster (EGA designation), these have been largely focused on the construction space.

Mark's temporary move to join the Toronto West team early in his Crawford career led him to occupy various supervisory and branch management roles. He transitioned to his first Branch Management role at the Mississauga/ Oakville/ Brampton hub and later moved on to manage the Kitchener Branch Office, where he continued to handle CAT claims in Thunder Bay and Calgary.

'I have been fortunate to work with some great adjusters, support staff and managers throughout my time here',

he said.

In 2016, after permanently transitioning back to Claims Handling, Mark spent the first 6 weeks back home handling the Northern England flood claims. Soon after, he was given the chance to briefly work in Fort McMurray, managing over 100 commercial claims for a partnership Insurer.

The most memorable and greatest challenges of Mark's career are traveling to the UK, the Caribbean and Fort McMurray to handle large CAT claims. Each of these learning experiences allowed Mark to fulfill Crawford's mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities. 'When returning home to family and friends you can look back with satisfaction at what you have been able to accomplish for people and businesses and appreciate what you have in your own home environment', he said.

Throughout his years at Crawford, Mark has been given the opportunity to work on a wide variety of assignments. He shares what a typical work week looks like for him. 'I am not sure there is a typical work week for me! The only constant is that I am up with the lark on a Monday morning, running my diary to ensure reporting is up to date and that I have a clear plan to prioritize my work week', he said.

Mark appreciates the freedom and flexibility that working with Crawford has given him throughout the years. He shares that his work-life prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was very different than it is now.

'In normal times, I split my time between the office in Toronto and home in Waterloo while also handling claims across the GTA and SW Ontario' he said. The majority of his workload is now primarily executed from home with limited road work. This however, has not stopped him from keeping a positive outlook towards the future.

'In my adjusting world the future looks bright. Once we begin the steps of recovery from the pandemic, the government has committed to major Infrastructure investments which fall into my space', he said. Mark appreciates Crawford's commitment to technology and innovation investment. 'This will put us ahead of the curve as we move forward into what will clearly be a new world!', he said.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 05:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
