    CRD.B   US2246331076

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/05 04:10:00 pm
9.53 USD   -2.01%
12:11aCRAWFORD MPANY  : Employee spotlight - Bobby Phillips
PU
05/05CRAWFORD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (CRD-A) CRAWFORD & COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $262.2M
MT
Crawford mpany : Employee spotlight - Bobby Phillips

05/06/2021 | 12:11am EDT
How long have you been with Crawford?

'I've been with Crawford for about four months now. I started on November 23, 2021 as an Assistant Vice President - Managing Executive General Adjuster for Crawford Global Technical Services, and before coming to Crawford, I was with McLarens for five years as AVP EGA as well. I have worked in the industry for 25+ years as an independent adjuster with a focus in inland marine, heavy equipment and transportation claims. In a sense, I grew up in the business since my father retired as a master truck mechanic and owned a small trucking business.'

What state and country are you based?

'Currently, I live in Arkansas, United States.'

What are some reasons you chose to work for Crawford? 'The company core values, RESTORE, are important to me. Crawford really stands by their values and offers opportunities and resources for professional growth.' Can you give us a snapshot of a typical workweek?

'Working a caseload of claims, account management for inland marine and heavy complex equipment; I also manage a team of seven adjusters focused to specialized inland marine and heavy equipment claims. When I go out into the field, I head out to inspect a claim, agree to a repair price and finalize a report to go back to the Crawford clients, and ultimately, the policyholder.'

What do you like about working at Crawford? 'The demonstrated company values, and of course, the people. Crawford offers many opportunities to network and meet people within the company and industry. The people are great and easy to get along with, which really enhances the workplace environment. In addition to the networking opportunities, Crawford provides my team and me the correct tools to get the job done. I enjoy working with Crawford Global Technical Services and the leadership style of our President, Paul Kottler.' Tell us about a memorable project that personifies our purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities Large Inland Marine.

'We are able to provide a service that allows business owners to get back to work-when their equipment is down, they are out of commission-the work we do adjusting heavy equipment losses is important to getting the owner's doors open.'

How do you think adjusting look will in the next five years?

'Adjusting in the next five years will become more virtual, but niche expertise is often still the key to being successful. Everything will be digital and moving towards a more remote adjusting experience, and I am very excited about these digital changes.'

When you're not working on inland marine claims, what do you do in your free time?

'I have my general aviation pilot's license, and I love to fly my plane. On the ground, I enjoy restoring classic cars with my sons; currently we're working on an '89 RS Camaro and my '85 Chevy. My dad was a master mechanic, and I learned a lot from him. I spend my free time with my wife, Hope, our five sons, and we have just added some cattle to our property in Arkansas.'

Crawford & Company published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
