Crawford mpany : Employee spotlight - Bobby Phillips

'I've been with Crawford for about four months now. I started on November 23, 2021 as an Assistant Vice President - Managing Executive General Adjuster for Crawford Global Technical Services, and before coming to Crawford, I was with McLarens for five years as AVP EGA as well. I have worked in the industry for 25+ years as an independent adjuster with a focus in inland marine, heavy equipment and transportation claims. In a sense, I grew up in the business since my father retired as a master truck mechanic and owned a small trucking business.'

'Currently, I live in Arkansas, United States.'

'The company core values, RESTORE, are important to me. Crawford really stands by their values and offers opportunities and resources for professional growth.'

'Working a caseload of claims, account management for inland marine and heavy complex equipment; I also manage a team of seven adjusters focused to specialized inland marine and heavy equipment claims. When I go out into the field, I head out to inspect a claim, agree to a repair price and finalize a report to go back to the Crawford clients, and ultimately, the policyholder.'

'The demonstrated company values, and of course, the people. Crawford offers many opportunities to network and meet people within the company and industry. The people are great and easy to get along with, which really enhances the workplace environment. In addition to the networking opportunities, Crawford provides my team and me the correct tools to get the job done. I enjoy working with Crawford Global Technical Services and the leadership style of our President, Paul Kottler.'

'We are able to provide a service that allows business owners to get back to work-when their equipment is down, they are out of commission-the work we do adjusting heavy equipment losses is important to getting the owner's doors open.'

'Adjusting in the next five years will become more virtual, but niche expertise is often still the key to being successful. Everything will be digital and moving towards a more remote adjusting experience, and I am very excited about these digital changes.'

'I have my general aviation pilot's license, and I love to fly my plane. On the ground, I enjoy restoring classic cars with my sons; currently we're working on an '89 RS Camaro and my '85 Chevy. My dad was a master mechanic, and I learned a lot from him. I spend my free time with my wife, Hope, our five sons, and we have just added some cattle to our property in Arkansas.'