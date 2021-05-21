Crawford mpany : Italia strengthens property team

Crawford Europe continues to invest in talent across the region and has expanded its property team within Crawford Global Technical Services. Two highly experienced adjusters, Alessandro Barizza and Stefano Cantù have joined the team.
Get to know Alessandro Barizza
Alessandro Barizza brings 25 years of experience in investigating high-profile losses for some of Europe's leading insurance companies. He specialises in power and energy, business interruption, environmental risk, railway derailment and collision, industrial and food product liability and professional liability claims. With a passion for detail and excellent negotiation skills, Alessandro will be a great addition to our growing team.
Get to know Stefano Cantù
Stefano Cantù is a senior loss adjuster with over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. With specific expertise in large and complex claims, Stefano specialises in property and specialty claims including bankers blanket bond, jewellers block, Cash in Transit, Specie and all types of high-value theft. With this depth of background, Stefano brings additional insight into the existing team.
Alessandro and Stefano are based in Venice and Genoa respectively and enrich the Italian team with their professional experience and expert knowledge gained in the international insurance sector.
These highly accomplished adjusters will be instrumental in strengthening our European loss adjusting business and will assist our Italian office to further develop their claims management solutions and to contribute to the purpose of the operations to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. Starting from this year, you can also find us in our new office in Venice, where we offer a wide range of services to our customers in the North-east of Italy.
Our Italian offices are:
Venezia
Viale Ancona 19
30172 Venezia
Contatto: : Alessandro Barizza, Branch Manager and GTS Adjuster
M: +39 342 811 7749
E: a.barizza@crawco.it
Genova
Contatto: Stefano Cantù
M: +39 342 516 5317
E: s.cantu@crawco.it
Milano
Via Desiderio da Settignano 15
20149 Milano
Contatto: Paul Ogni, Country Manager & Amministratore Delegato
T: +39 02 48 100 423
E: p.ogni@crawco.it
Roma
Via Orazio 10
00193 Roma
Contatto: Avv. Luca Schilardi, Rome Branch Manager & Business Development Manager for Italy
T: +39 06 42 01 49 49
E: l.Schilardi@crawco.it
Disclaimer
Crawford & Company published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:28:06 UTC.