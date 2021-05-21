Crawford mpany : Italia strengthens property team

Crawford Europe continues to invest in talent across the region and has expanded its property team within Crawford Global Technical Services. Two highly experienced adjusters, Alessandro Barizza and Stefano Cantù have joined the team.

Alessandro Barizza brings 25 years of experience in investigating high-profile losses for some of Europe's leading insurance companies. He specialises in power and energy, business interruption, environmental risk, railway derailment and collision, industrial and food product liability and professional liability claims. With a passion for detail and excellent negotiation skills, Alessandro will be a great addition to our growing team.

Stefano Cantù is a senior loss adjuster with over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. With specific expertise in large and complex claims, Stefano specialises in property and specialty claims including bankers blanket bond, jewellers block, Cash in Transit, Specie and all types of high-value theft. With this depth of background, Stefano brings additional insight into the existing team.

Alessandro and Stefano are based in Venice and Genoa respectively and enrich the Italian team with their professional experience and expert knowledge gained in the international insurance sector.

These highly accomplished adjusters will be instrumental in strengthening our European loss adjusting business and will assist our Italian office to further develop their claims management solutions and to contribute to the purpose of the operations to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. Starting from this year, you can also find us in our new office in Venice, where we offer a wide range of services to our customers in the North-east of Italy.

Our Italian offices are:

Venezia

Viale Ancona 19

30172 Venezia

Contatto: : Alessandro Barizza, Branch Manager and GTS Adjuster

M: +39 342 811 7749

E: a.barizza@crawco.it

Genova

Contatto: Stefano Cantù

M: +39 342 516 5317

E: s.cantu@crawco.it



Milano

Via Desiderio da Settignano 15

20149 Milano

Contatto: Paul Ogni, Country Manager & Amministratore Delegato

T: +39 02 48 100 423

E: p.ogni@crawco.it

Roma

Via Orazio 10

00193 Roma

Contatto: Avv. Luca Schilardi, Rome Branch Manager & Business Development Manager for Italy

T: +39 06 42 01 49 49

E: l.Schilardi@crawco.it

