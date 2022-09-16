Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crawford & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRD.B   US2246331076

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
5.630 USD   -1.40%
09/16Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close
RE
09/15Crawford & Company Announces Election of Cameron Bready as Independent Director
CI
09/15CRAWFORD MPANY : Environmental Consultancy off to a flying start
PU
Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close

09/16/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO:

(Reuters) - "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show on Broadway, is set to close on Feb. 18, 2023 due to a sharp drop in ticket sales even after New York theaters reopened following the pandemic lockdown.

"Phantom" is a staple within the Broadway world with over 70 major theater wins and 13,733 performances since its debut in 1988. Despite its legacy, the New York Post reported that the show was losing $1 million a month.

Fans mourned the news across social media, reflecting on what the show has meant to thespians and audiences alike. In January, the show cast Emilie Kouatchou as its first Black American actress to portray the lead role of Christine. The decision broke racial barriers and made Broadway history but her performances will be short-lived.

The musical will celebrate its 35th anniversary in January followed by a final Broadway performance on Feb. 18.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" is based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux and was originally directed by Harold Prince. Broadway legends including Michael Crawford, who was the first to play the Phantom, Sarah Brightman, Judy Kaye and others have taken leading roles in the show.

"Phantom" tells the 19th century story of aspiring opera singer Christine Daae who is taught by the mysterious Phantom to hone her vocal skills. However, things take a dark turn when the Phantom chooses Christine as his muse, and she falls in love with an arts benefactor named Raoul.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Danielle Broadway


© Reuters 2022
All news about CRAWFORD & COMPANY
09/16Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close
RE
09/15Crawford & Company Announces Election of Cameron Bready as Independent Director
CI
09/15CRAWFORD MPANY : Environmental Consultancy off to a flying start
PU
09/15Hedge funds investing in Eastern Europe face worst results in eight years
RE
09/13CRAWFORD MPANY : Heatwave prompts spike in fire claims – but may be the new normal
PU
09/13Inquiry says Star unfit to hold Sydney casino licence
RE
09/13'FRANKLY SHOCKING' : Inquiry says Star unfit to hold Sydney casino licence
RE
09/12CROP WATCH : Corn yield prospects sag; rain maintains bean hopes -Braun
RE
09/08Cardinal Health Names Weitzman CEO of Pharmaceutical Segment
MT
09/08Even yen bears unnerved by latest slide as Tokyo ramps up warnings
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 193 M - -
Net income 2022 28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 277 M 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 253
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,63 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle E. Jarrard Non-Executive Chairman
Jesse C. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY-24.83%277
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.06%78 291
CHUBB LIMITED-0.59%77 986
ALLIANZ SE-16.13%69 907
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.54%66 501
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.8.02%35 365