    CRD.B   US2246331076

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
5.800 USD   -0.68%
Twitter to introduce 'Official' label for select verified accounts

11/08/2022 | 05:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's social media firm Twitter will introduce an 'Official' label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments, when it launches its new $8 service with the blue verification mark, its early stage products executive Esther Crawford said on Tuesday.

"Not all previously verified accounts will get the "Official" label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," Crawford tweeted.

"The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification - it's an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We'll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types."

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 193 M - -
Net income 2022 28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,90x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 299 M 299 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 9 253
Free-Float 44,4%
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,84 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle E. Jarrard Non-Executive Chairman
Jesse C. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY-20.83%299
CHUBB LIMITED9.72%88 028
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-7.74%80 855
ALLIANZ SE-9.78%75 497
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.72%64 595
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.8.38%34 587