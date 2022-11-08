Twitter to introduce 'Official' label for select verified accounts

"Not all previously verified accounts will get the "Official" label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," Crawford tweeted.

"The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification - it's an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We'll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types."

