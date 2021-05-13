U.S. retail gasoline shortages worsen as pipeline attempts restart

ATLANTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Shortages of gasoline at retail
stations in the U.S. Southeast became more widespread on
Thursday after days of panic buying triggered by a major
pipeline shutdown that is now in the early stages of an
attempted restart.
Drivers from Virginia to Florida struggled to find service
stations that still had fuel to sell, and those that succeeded
waited in long lines to pay prices that had climbed to their
highest in years.
Nicole Guy, a leasing agent in Atlanta, spent much of
Thursday morning driving from one shuttered gas station to
another in a desperate attempt to refill her tank, before
pulling over to gather her thoughts.
"My sister paid $3.50 at the pump last night for her car,"
she said. "I thought if I went looking today I'd find a better
deal. I never paid that much at the pump."
She said she was about to call friends for help finding
fuel: "Maybe one of them knows of a spot," Guy said. "Otherwise
I'll keep looking."
Around 70% of gas stations in the state of North Carolina
were without fuel, along with about half the stations in
Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia, an increase from
Wednesday, according to tracking firm GasBuddy.
The average national gasoline price rose above $3.00 a
gallon, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile
Association said, and prices in some areas jumped as much as 11
cents in a day.
The Colonial Pipeline, which shut Friday after a ransomware
cyberattack, said it had begun the restart process but would
take days to resume normal operations, something that experts
said will keep fuel stations scrambling for supply.
The Colonial system carries 100 million gallons per day of
gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the East Coast, nearly half the
region’s supply. Motorists' tempers have frayed in recent days
as panic buying led stations to run out even where normal
wholesale deliveries were still being made.
State and federal authorities pleaded with motorists not to
hoard gasoline, saying stockpiling would only make matters
worse, and even had to issue a warning against using plastic
bags to store fuel.
Ken Crawford, 51, a self-employed landscaper resorted to
using a friends membership card to buy fuel at the members-only
Sam's Club Fuel Center in metro Atlanta, after failing to find
other retail stations that were open.
"I know it's not exactly kosher to use someone else's (card)
but I'm in a spot," Crawford said. "I need gas and I don't see
any places still open."
Katlyn Norton, 29, a stay-at-home mother of two from Mobile,
Alabama, was in Atlanta Thursday visiting relatives and to take
her children to the Atlanta Aquarium. She was lucky enough to
find a Texaco still selling gas in Midtown Atlanta, charging
about $3.43 a gallon for regular unleaded.
But she worried it would be the last top up for a while.
"We were supposed to head home today, but I'm not sure we'd
get enough gas to make it," Norton said of the roughly five-hour
trip to head more than 300 miles southwest.
"We thought about trying our luck, but with the kids, I
think we'd better stay put. Better to be safe."
