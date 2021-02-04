Crayon : 5 Steps To Take Before You Move From On-Premises To The Cloud

2021/02/04 20:18In Software & Cloud Economics, Managed & Subscription Services, Thought Leadership, Indirect Resellers, Direct Customers

Many companies make the mistake of believing that moving to the cloud means automatic cost savings for their business, but they realize that it takes more than a simple 'lift and shift' to reduce overall costs.

Your cloud migration should be treated like every other campaign ran by your company, and just like with those campaigns, steps must be taken beforehand to ensure the entire process runs smoothly and as desired. Here are five steps every company should make before moving their on-prem applications to the cloud.

When you move an application from on-premises to the cloud, there are two ways you can tackle the migration. The first is shallow cloud integration, and the second is deep cloud integration.

Shallow cloud integration (also known as 'lift-and-shift') is when you move the on-premise application to the cloud and make no-or minor -changes to the cloud servers running the application. The changes are usually just enough to get the application running in its new environment. You can probably guess that the name lift-and-shift is because you lift the application 'as is' and move (or shift) it directly to the cloud.

Deep cloud integration is when you modify your application during the process of migrating to the cloud. Deep cloud integration is usually done to take advantage of crucial cloud capabilities that were unavailable on-prem. Deep cloud integration is an excellent way to ensure that the application moved to the cloud is optimized to get the full benefits for the best possible costs.

Decide which method is best for your applications, and be aware there is no one size fits all approach. Specific applications may work fine and be optimized with a lift and shift, while others may require more modification.

Now that we know where we want to go, the next step is to assess our current situation.

You have to recognize and be aware of your current applications and legacy systems before going straight to cloud migration. Not every application needs to move to the cloud. Some are optimized correctly for on-prem and will clutter your cloud. It is also essential to understand the potential risks that come with migrating applications. For example, since the applications will be living on a remote server, they will be more exposed to hackers and data breach attempts. It may be smart to let applications that hold sensitive data remain on-premises, especially if not every employee needs access.

Evaluating your current applications also helps you with our next step, establishing your Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). These are simple metrics that you gather about your application or service to measure how it is performing against your expectations. The chances are that your company already has defined some KPIs for your applications and services, but you should take this time to determine if they are still the right ones to measure for the cloud.

KPIs for a cloud migration should show how your in-progress migration is doing and reveal any unexpected problems within your application. Most importantly, your set KPIs will need to help you determine when the migration is complete and successful.

Some examples of KPIs are:

Page Load Time

CPU Usage %

Conversion Rate

Memory Usage

Disk Performance

Most organizations underestimate what the actual costs of cloud migration will be. Gartner forecasts that worldwide public cloud spending will grow by 18 percent in 2021. Many are over budget for cloud spend by an average of 23 percent and are still expecting to increase their cloud spend by around 47 percent over the next year. That is why setting a budget is imperative, but doing so requires more than just picking numbers that sound good.

To produce a reliable technology budget, a company must go through an assessment phase to review the network and its related systems from several angles (users, hardware, and current IT vendors).

The most important step towards success is choosing a perfect cloud partner to assist you in your journey. With so many complexities surrounding the cloud, it is easy to see how many fall into a cycle of overspending. Trying to cover all of the necessary bases while still handling full-time responsibilities is not a simple task, but that is where a partner comes in. A cloud partner can handle every step mentioned. Of course, your company will still need to provide input and feedback, but allowing a partner to help you migrate your applications will save you many headaches and money in the long run.

The right partner will support you, so you can avoid shooting in the dark and exhausting yourself with extended timelines or sub-optimal outcomes. The right partner allows you to focus on your business while they take care of your technological foundation.

Cloud migration partners can benefit you by:

Optimizing Your Spending

Managing your cloud infrastructure

Providing 24/7 support

Crayon customers save an average of 20-30% on their software and cloud spend.​ We help others gain more control over their software estate and optimize ROI while remaining compliant. These steps are crucial before migrating your applications and if you have any questions, give Crayon a call.

Crayon is a global software and cloud expert. At Crayon, we leverage our expertise in software asset management (SAM) and cloud consulting services to ensure that our clients' IT estate is optimized to buy only the software you need and use. Optimization with Crayon improves compliance, reduces audit exposure, and lowers software spend.

We are a trusted adviser to many of the world's leading organizations and provide end-to-end licensing, technical and support, and services that allow you to use as much or as little of our capabilities as you need.

Anfernee Bonds - Technical Community Manager