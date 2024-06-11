Recognition validates Crayon’s expertise in SaaS and marks 2nd competency achieved in less than a year

Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency. This prestigious designation recognizes Crayon as an AWS Partner with deep experience helping organizations design software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-native solutions on AWS.

“Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise in delivering top-tier cloud solutions,” said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. “This recognition not only underscores our technical proficiency but also our commitment to helping customers succeed in their cloud modernization journeys.”

The AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Crayon as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in designing SaaS solutions on AWS. This competency acknowledges Crayon’s ability to help customers transition from outdated systems to modern SaaS platforms smoothly. Crayon assists clients in establishing robust foundations for their SaaS solutions by designing custom application architectures and comprehensive solution frameworks tailored to each customer’s specific need

“By achieving the AWS SaaS Competency, we reaffirm our position as a trusted partner in the cloud ecosystem,” said Crayon CTO Florian Rosenberg. “Our team’s deep expertise in SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS enables us to support our clients in achieving operational excellence.”

The AWS Competency Program is designed to assist customers in identifying AWS Partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized areas. AWS SaaS Competency Partners, like Crayon, have extensive experience and expertise in helping organizations transition to and excel with SaaS solutions on AWS, ensuring seamless integration and deployment to meet diverse customer needs.

This is the second competency Crayon has received this year, the first was for Generative AI.

Crayon has a total of seven AWS competencies, reflecting its commitment along with AWS to help companies across various industries harness the full potential of the cloud, drive innovation, and optimize their IT infrastructure.

