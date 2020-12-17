Crayon : How Migrating to the Cloud Can Drive Business Transformation

2020/12/01 18:08In Software & Cloud Economics, Thought Leadership, Direct Customers

Business as usual will never be business as usual again. It's a sobering thought, but 2020 has taught us one thing, relying on what has worked in the past to guide how best to navigate in the world ahead is destined to fail. Whether your business is commercial, government, or not-for-profit, we all must seriously assess our underlying technology estate in these times.

Business as usual will likely fall short unless you have a transformational mindset for your business. You need to transform your business and your products, either as a defensive move against disruptive upstarts or as an offensive move to lead your market. Embracing cloud computing is an essential part of thriving in the next decade.

To start (or accelerate) your cloud journey, you need to focus more on the mindset of leadership instead of solely the technology. If you are a CIO, you may view your business as managing an IT estate that you and your predecessors amassed over decades. That IT estate can be highly virtualized and seemingly have outstanding Total Cost of Ownership for your organization. But as it ages, you and your organization amass technical debt on maturing assets. And when it comes to responding quickly to disruption, including an existential one like what we have seen in 2020, having a brittle monolithic IT estate can soon become a liability.

Cloud computing offers you a technology platform to support and drive a business strategy defined by continuous innovation and continuous self-disruption. Cloud provides a cost-effect technology platform to drive unparalleled experimentation, allowing you to respond to customers' changing needs quickly. But it starts at the top. There has to be a genuine conviction, consensus, and alignment to drive change in the organization. There has to be the setting of audacious goals. Otherwise, technology teams further down the organization will pay lip-service to embrace cloud computing without breaking through adoption and utilization.

An organization needs to understand that a move to the cloud will play out over a couple of years. But a careful, thoughtful review and assessment of existing on-prem workloads and applications can identify a phasing strategy of what can move in the short, medium, and long-run. That strategy will also help discover what applications must remain on-prem until they are reimagined on the cloud.

As organizations have built out their IT estate through the years, they may have succumbed to paying ever-increasing licensing costs for enterprise software that is either not being used or underutilized. An expert assessment of your IT estate can save 15-30% or even more. That's an exciting figure that can be applied to support full-on cloud initiatives!

Understand that a move to the cloud is unique to your organization. You need to set the course for your organization. There are many factors and issues to work through, including:

Which of the Hyperscalers to employ for your transformation - Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba, etc.?

Will you take an all-in, hybrid, or multi-cloud approach when it comes to hyperscaler(s)?

What applications will move to the cloud, and in what timeframe?

How will the cloud support CI/CD initiatives to accelerate development and corresponding business initiatives?

Answering these questions is just the beginning. To have a successful cloud migration, focus on these 6 points:

Align at the top. Set big, audacious, scary goals. Build a culture of experimentation. Reward risk-taking and innovation. Train teams on cloud technology & principles.

Don't be discouraged by applying cloud to your existing IT estate. Phase it out!

And a 7th point would be to partner. Don't go it alone. Learn from the mistakes and best practices of others. Align and surround your team and your organization with proven experts to help guide your journey to the cloud!

