CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA

(CRAYN)
Crayon : Increasing Your Technology Investment During a Pandemic

12/17/2020 | 12:19pm EST
Increasing Your Technology Investment During a Pandemic

2020/12/01 16:24In Software & Cloud Economics, Thought Leadership, Indirect Resellers, Direct Customers

As we continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening society, contact tracing, social distancing, and our collective societal and political issues, it's clear that we all have a great deal to learn and overcome. Former President John F. Kennedy said, 'In the Chinese language, the word 'crisis' is composed of two characters, one representing danger and the other ... opportunity'. In 2020 the danger is clear. We grapple with it every day regardless of geographic location or social status.

But where is the opportunity in this crisis? To recognize it, we first need to understand what we have learned. If we had to put a word on it, that word would be brittle.

When we think about the world, materials like cast iron and concrete come to mind. Materials like these and objects made with them appear solid, impenetrable, strong, but once they encounter or experience a jolt, a tremor, a shift - they quickly (and surprisingly) crumble. We don't need to look far in recent history to see how our collective institution, which appeared stable, crumbled in a matter of weeks due to the pandemic. It's hard to comprehend how that ever happened. And underpinning said institution sits technology. Technology that has been the engine for innovation, productivity, and growth for decades was suddenly put under enormous stress and strain. We realized that the technology underpinning our society, government, and businesses were brittle and, in many cases, outdated.

Thus, the opportunity to counter the proverbial and real danger is to recast IT to be more flexible, pliable, adaptable, and able to shape-shift to meet the needs of our businesses, government, and society.

As work shifts from the office to the home, many adjustments had to occur. We realized that collaboration tools - like chat, web meetings, video conferencing became invaluable for business continuity. We discovered the value of virtualization, virtual desktops, and software distribution. Although we were collectively suffering from 'Zoom fatigue', we realized that we actually could be useful as individuals, as teams, departments, and corporations, all while working safely from home. We also learned that if we were now suddenly virtual, our pool of job candidates was no longer limited to people in our geographic locale and that our talent pool was suddenly global!

Given the nature of not just how, but where, work is getting done, zero-trust-security became critical. And along with all that, we were reminded about the essential role that backup, recovery, and business continuity - especially in a distributed, mobile workforce collectively play. And underneath all of those, we find infrastructure. A distributed, mobile workforce requires an increased and more deliberate shift to cloud computing.

This shift has been happening for over a decade; however, the global pandemic has driven home the point that cloud computing's intrinsic characteristics are essential to delivering a flexible, pliable, adaptable infrastructure. It is already taking place.

According to IT Analysts Gartner and IDC, overall IT spending is projected to drop 5-8% over the coming years (a result of the downturn of practically all sectors) while cloud services will grow to 19%. 'Gartner sees businesses heading for the cloud in a big way over the next two years, with 2022 cloud spending reaching levels analysts hadn't previously expected would be attained until 2023 or 2024.'

Companies and institutions are beginning to realize that cloud computing will play an essential role in the New Normal taking shape today.

Strategic rebalancing can be daunting. Understanding what an organization's IT estate consists of, what it needs to support the business, and how to maximize your investment are time-critical endeavors. Endeavors best tackled in partnership with a trusted, proven adviser who can be objective and insightful. Companies need an organization willing to lay out the options and roadmap that will best meet their organization's needs.

Optimize Your IT Infrastructure With Crayon

Disclaimer

Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
