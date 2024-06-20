Crayon : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders in connection with employee share incentive program
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders in connection with employee share incentive program
20 Jun 2024 08:18 CEST
OSLO, Norway - References are made to the stock exchange notices by Crayon Group
Holding ASA ("Crayon") on September 27, 2023, regarding the allocation of shares
under various employee share incentive programs.
This allocation is in connection to voluntary long-term incentive bonus programs
from 2022.
The following primary insiders and close associates participated in the program
and are eligible to acquire shares in the company, and have thus been allocated
shares at a price of NOK 116.75 per share:
Close associates:
Kyle Mulholland, close associate to CEO Melissa Mulholland: 338 shares
For additional information, please contact:
KjellArne Hansen, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
Email: kjellarne.hansen@crayon.com
Phone: +47 950 40 372
About Crayon
Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4000
team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them
innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies
to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit
www.crayon.com.
More information:
Crayon Group Holding ASA is a Norway-based company engaged in the information technology (IT) sector. The Companyâs activities are divided into five segments: The Software and Cloud Direct, which comprises license offering from its partners, such as Microsoft, Adobe, Symantec, Citrix, VMware, Oracle and IBM, that focuses on standard software for technological platforms and critical commercial processes; The Software and Cloud Channel, that offers system integrators and ISVs, which includes license advisory, software sales and access to Crayons Tool and IP; The Software and Cloud Economics services include processes and tools for enabling clients to build in-house Software Asset management capabilities and supports clients in vendor audits; The Consulting that consist of cloud consulting and services related to cloud migration and development; and The Admin and shared segment, that includes administrative income and costs, global costs and elimination. The Company operates worldwide.