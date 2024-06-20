Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders in connection with employee share incentive program

20 Jun 2024 08:18 CEST

Crayon Group Holding ASA

CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA

OSLO, Norway - References are made to the stock exchange notices by Crayon Group
Holding ASA ("Crayon") on September 27, 2023, regarding the allocation of shares
under various employee share incentive programs.

This allocation is in connection to voluntary long-term incentive bonus programs
from 2022.

The following primary insiders and close associates participated in the program
and are eligible to acquire shares in the company, and have thus been allocated
shares at a price of NOK 116.75 per share:

Board of Directors:
Mette Wam (Employee rep.): 4,513 shares
Julie Lorch-Falch Chrissafopoulos (Deputy employee rep): 2,908 shares

Close associates:
Kyle Mulholland, close associate to CEO Melissa Mulholland: 338 shares

For additional information, please contact:
KjellArne Hansen, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
Email: kjellarne.hansen@crayon.com
Phone: +47 950 40 372
About Crayon
Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4000
team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them
innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies
to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit
www.crayon.com.

Crayon Group Holding ASA

Oslo Børs Newspoint

CRAYON GROUP HOLDING

NO0010808892

CRAYN

Oslo Børs

