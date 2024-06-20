Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders in connection with employee share incentive program

CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA



OSLO, Norway - References are made to the stock exchange notices by Crayon Group

Holding ASA ("Crayon") on September 27, 2023, regarding the allocation of shares

under various employee share incentive programs.



This allocation is in connection to voluntary long-term incentive bonus programs

from 2022.



The following primary insiders and close associates participated in the program

and are eligible to acquire shares in the company, and have thus been allocated

shares at a price of NOK 116.75 per share:



Board of Directors:

Mette Wam (Employee rep.): 4,513 shares

Julie Lorch-Falch Chrissafopoulos (Deputy employee rep): 2,908 shares



Close associates:

Kyle Mulholland, close associate to CEO Melissa Mulholland: 338 shares



For additional information, please contact:

KjellArne Hansen, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Email: kjellarne.hansen@crayon.com

Phone: +47 950 40 372

About Crayon

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4000

team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them

innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies

to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit

www.crayon.com.





