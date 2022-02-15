Crayon : Presentation Data Pack Q4
Income Statement
NOK (Millions)
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Operating revenue
1,358.5
2,401.7
1,249.7
2,291.7
7,301.7
1,795.1
2,966.9
1,545.9
2,739.6
9,047.5
2,639.3
4,242.7
2,500.3
4,235.7
13,618.0
4,204.0
6,095.0
3,668.1
5,632.3
19,599.5
5,522.5
8,071.3
5,147.2
7,697.3
26,438.3
Growth
9.4 %
23.1 %
25.5 %
25.4 %
21.4 %
32.1 %
23.5 %
23.7 %
19.5 %
23.9 %
47.0 %
43.0 %
61.7 %
54.6 %
50.5 %
59.3 %
43.7 %
46.7 %
33.0 %
43.9 %
31.4 %
32.4 %
40.3 %
36.7 %
34.9 %
Cost of sales
-1,088.7
-2,045.2
-1,022.0
-1,930.1
-6,085.9
-1,485.3
-2,559.4
-1,236.1
-2,280.6
-7,561.4
-2,244.1
-3,748.9
-2,107.2
-3,709.1
-11,809.3
-3,688.7
-5,429.2
-3,171.8
-4,964.9
-17,254.7
-4,887.5
-7,259.7
-4,505.5
-6,745.9
-23,398.6
Gross profit
269.8
356.6
227.8
361.7
1,215.8
309.7
407.5
309.8
459.0
1,486.1
395.3
493.7
393.1
526.6
1,808.7
515.2
665.8
496.3
667.4
2,344.8
634.9
811.6
641.8
951.4
3,039.7
Gross margin
19.9 %
14.8 %
18.2 %
15.8 %
16.7 %
17.3 %
13.7 %
20.0 %
16.8 %
16.4 %
15.0 %
11.6 %
15.7 %
12.4 %
13.3 %
12.3 %
10.9 %
13.5 %
11.9 %
12.0 %
11.5 %
10.1 %
12.5 %
12.4 %
11.5 %
Payroll and related costs
-228.4
-244.0
-204.5
-273.6
-950.6
-258.6
-269.5
-258.8
-327.8
-1,114.7
-307.7
-333.1
-309.0
-362.9
-1,312.7
-395.5
-449.9
-409.9
-461.4
-1,716.7
-489.4
-481.5
-506.7
-634.8
-2,112.4
Other operating expenses
-36.7
-35.5
-43.3
-45.9
-161.4
-40.6
-46.9
-51.8
-55.1
-194.3
-58.3
-55.2
-52.9
-79.7
-246.1
-81.2
-51.5
-54.1
-59.9
-246.7
-64.4
-70.4
-74.7
-127.0
-336.4
Total operating expenses
-265.2
-279.4
-247.8
-319.5
-1,111.9
-299.2
-316.4
-310.6
-382.9
-1,309.1
-365.9
-388.3
-362.0
-442.6
-1,558.8
-476.7
-501.4
-464.0
-521.3
-1,963.4
-553.7
-551.9
-581.4
-761.8
-2,448.8
EBITDA
4.7
77.1
-20.1
42.1
103.8
10.5
91.2
-0.8
76.1
177.1
29.3
105.5
31.2
84.0
249.9
38.5
164.4
32.3
146.2
381.4
81.2
259.7
60.4
189.6
591.0
EBITDA margin
0.3 %
3.2 %
-1.6 %
1.8 %
1.4 %
0.6 %
3.1 %
-0.0 %
2.8 %
2.0 %
1.1 %
2.5 %
1.2 %
2.0 %
1.8 %
0.9 %
2.7 %
0.9 %
2.6 %
1.9 %
1.5 %
3.2 %
1.2 %
2.5 %
2.2 %
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.4
-2.4
-2.5
-9.7
-2.5
-2.6
-3.0
-3.5
-11.6
-9.2
-10.9
-9.6
-11.0
-40.6
-12.5
-13.1
-13.9
-14.5
-54.1
-14.5
-17.2
-16.7
-20.5
-68.9
Amortisation
-12.8
-13.4
-13.8
-20.7
-60.7
-15.2
-15.9
-16.4
-17.4
-64.9
-17.3
-18.1
-18.3
-78.6
-132.2
-20.1
-21.5
-21.9
-22.7
-86.2
-21.6
-22.6
-24.7
-36.8
-105.6
Goodwill impairment
- 0
-1.3
- 0
- 0
-1.3
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
EBIT
-10.6
60.0
-36.2
19.0
32.2
-7.2
72.7
-20.2
55.3
100.6
2.879
76.5
3.2
-5.6
77.1
5.9
129.8
-3.5
109.0
241.1
45.1
220.0
19.1
132.3
416.4
EBIT margin
-0.8 %
2.5 %
-2.9 %
0.8 %
0.4 %
-0.4 %
2.5 %
-1.3 %
2.0 %
1.1 %
0.1 %
1.8 %
0.1 %
-0.1 %
0.6 %
0.1 %
2.1 %
-0.1 %
1.9 %
1.2 %
0.8 %
2.7 %
0.4 %
1.7 %
1.6 %
Financial income
35.0
17.5
27.7
34.0
114.3
25.3
4.9
-0.9
2.1
31.5
21.9
20.5
66.9
56.1
165.4
128.5
88.5
133.9
135.7
486.7
124.0
281.9
362.9
482.8
1,251.6
Financial expense
-51.2
-53.7
-54.9
-40.4
-200.1
-36.3
-12.9
-13.7
-15.4
-78.3
-34.3
-37.8
-78.3
-82.4
-232.8
-175.9
-86.5
-153.1
-118.7
-534.2
-140.1
-317.7
-509.7
-397.3
-1,364.9
Net financial expense
-16.2
-36.2
-27.2
-6.3
-85.8
-11.0
-8.0
-14.6
-13.3
-46.8
-12.5
-17.4
-11.4
-26.2
-67.5
-47.3
2.0
-19.2
17.1
-47.5
-16.2
-35.9
-146.8
85.5
-113.3
Net income before tax
-26.8
23.8
-63.4
12.7
-53.7
-18.2
64.7
-34.8
42.0
53.8
-9.6
59.2
-8.2
-31.8
9.6
-41.5
131.8
-22.7
126.0
193.7
29.0
184.1
-127.7
217.8
303.1
Income tax expense on net income
5.1
-6.4
11.2
-6.9
2.9
6.0
-15.6
4.1
-37.3
-42.8
0.6
-13.3
-9.9
-6.3
-28.9
-10.1
-29.3
3.9
-31.4
-66.8
-13.8
-19.3
-12.3
-3.8
-49.2
Net income
-21.7
17.4
-52.2
5.8
-50.7
-12.2
49.2
-30.7
4.7
11.0
-9.0
45.9
-18.0
-38.1
-19.3
-51.6
102.6
-18.8
94.7
126.8
15.2
164.8
-140.0
214.0
253.9
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Reported EBITDA
4.7
77.1
-20.1
42.1
103.8
10.5
91.2
-0.8
76.1
177.1
29.3
105.5
31.2
84.0
249.9
38.5
164.4
32.3
146.2
381.4
81.2
259.7
60.4
189.6
591.0
Adjusted items
0.3
0.2
10.7
15.6
26.8
2.8
0.6
6.1
1.6
11.1
6.5
18.8
3.1
13.9
42.3
2.1
6.8
31.6
-9.0
31.5
11.8
-3.9
21.0
35.0
63.9
Adjusted EBITDA
4.9
77.3
-9.3
57.7
130.6
13.3
91.8
5.3
77.7
188.1
35.8
124.3
34.3
97.9
292.2
40.6
171.2
64.0
137.2
412.9
93.0
255.8
81.4
224.7
654.9
Adj. EBITDA % of gross profit
1.8 %
21.7 %
-4.1 %
16.0 %
10.7 %
4.3 %
22.5 %
1.7 %
16.9 %
12.7 %
9.1 %
25.2 %
8.7 %
18.6 %
16.2 %
7.9 %
25.7 %
12.9 %
20.6 %
17.6 %
14.7 %
31.5 %
12.7 %
23.6 %
21.5 %
Balance Sheet
NOK (Milions)
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Assets
Development Costs
68.9
74.9
76.8
76.0
77.6
78.8
79.6
75.8
86.6
88.6
87.6
86.5
88.8
86.9
94.5
92.7
98.2
Technology and software
40.4
37.4
35.9
33.9
33.6
31.9
29.3
28.8
26.8
28.9
24.3
22.0
18.5
16.6
14.7
12.9
99.5
Contracts
83.3
77.9
73.3
68.5
66.1
61.4
78.4
75.1
69.8
72.8
68.1
61.7
60.4
52.9
175.8
164.1
598.8
Software licenses (IP)
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
2.4
2.3
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.0
1.9
Goodwill
831.0
823.8
827.7
824.5
840.3
840.1
876.9
889.3
829.3
874.7
869.5
870.0
850.9
846.0
926.7
926.6
2,998.3
Deferred tax asset
- 0
- 0
49.9
54.5
29.4
30.6
16.8
16.1
23.2
36.0
29.6
36.0
35.5
37.6
39.3
50.3
81.2
Total intangible assets
1,024.7
1,015.0
1,064.6
1,058.3
1,048.0
1,043.8
1,082.1
1,086.1
1,036.7
1,102.1
1,081.5
1,078.5
1,056.3
1,042.1
1,253.0
1,248.5
3,877.9
Equipment
20.2
20.9
23.2
24.5
24.7
28.6
37.2
33.2
35.4
40.5
39.1
39.8
38.6
36.2
43.1
43.1
59.8
Right of use assets
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
102.7
112.7
120.5
118.3
127.6
120.4
133.9
120.1
107.5
128.6
118.8
115.0
Total tangible assets
20.2
20.9
23.2
24.5
24.7
131.4
149.9
153.6
153.7
168.1
159.4
173.7
158.7
143.7
171.7
161.9
174.7
Investment in associated companies
36.0
36.6
Total investment in associated companies
36.0
36.6
Other long-term receivables
4.8
7.0
11.0
8.8
22.7
17.1
18.4
21.8
25.6
20.3
21.7
22.4
40.0
36.4
61.2
70.1
68.6
Total non-current assets
1,049.7
1,042.9
1,098.7
1,091.6
1,095.4
1,192.4
1,250.4
1,261.5
1,216.0
1,290.5
1,262.6
1,274.7
1,254.9
1,222.2
1,485.8
1,516.5
4,157.7
Inventory
26.3
23.6
22.6
23.1
8.6
15.4
9.1
18.8
14.0
18.9
19.0
13.4
8.8
4.5
9.6
5.5
2.9
Accounts receivable
1,541.4
1,131.4
2,170.5
1,083.9
1,876.0
1,673.9
2,872.3
1,682.5
2,553.5
2,397.7
4,030.7
2,528.6
3,393.4
3,170.2
5,218.2
3,267.4
4,493.0
Other receivables
60.0
48.6
51.6
58.5
76.0
75.4
94.2
94.5
156.3
158.1
160.9
188.2
263.3
316.1
639.2
604.4
1,421.4
Short term deposits
1,782.0
- 0
Cash & cash equivalents
368.4
76.4
165.5
33.9
379.3
84.0
707.8
40.1
238.8
330.4
1,689.4
412.8
1,394.1
962.1
1,414.6
796.3
1,216.6
Total current assets
1,996.2
1,280.0
2,410.2
1,199.4
2,339.9
1,848.8
3,683.4
1,835.8
2,962.6
2,905.2
5,899.9
3,143.0
5,059.7
4,452.9
7,281.6
6,455.6
7,133.9
Total assets
3,045.9
2,322.9
3,508.9
2,291.0
3,435.2
3,041.2
4,933.8
3,097.3
4,178.6
4,195.6
7,162.5
4,417.6
6,314.6
5,675.1
8,767.4
7,972.1
11,291.6
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
75.4
74.6
75.4
75.4
75.4
75.4
75.4
75.2
76.6
76.6
81.2
81.2
81.7
83.3
84.0
84.0
88.1
Own shares
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
Share premium
588.1
588.6
588.1
588.1
588.1
588.4
588.4
588.5
622.1
622.1
914.2
914.2
976.9
975.3
1,053.5
1,053.5
1,734.2
Sum paid-in equity
663.4
663.1
663.4
663.4
663.4
663.8
663.8
663.6
698.8
698.8
995.4
995.4
1,058.6
1,058.6
1,137.5
1,137.5
1,822.2
Retained Earnings
-105.6
-123.7
-82.0
-111.2
-72.5
-88.2
-73.3
-59.0
-105.3
-24.7
19.3
2.7
41.3
48.3
206.6
92.4
299.3
Total equity attributable to parent company shareholders
557.8
539.4
581.4
552.3
590.9
575.6
590.5
604.6
593.5
674.1
1,014.7
998.1
1,099.8
1,106.9
1,344.1
1,229.8
2,121.5
Non-controlling interests
8.2
10.4
11.1
6.2
-4.6
-7.5
-6.5
-10.6
-8.1
-12.9
-7.0
-7.4
3.3
1.8
18.5
19.0
36.4
Total shareholders' equity
566.0
549.8
592.5
558.5
586.3
568.1
584.0
594.1
585.4
661.2
1,007.8
990.7
1,103.2
1,108.7
1,362.6
1,248.9
2,157.9
Bond loan
442.1
444.7
445.3
445.9
446.6
447.2
447.9
448.6
293.2
293.7
294.0
294.6
295.2
295.8
296.4
297.1
1,771.1
Derivative financial liabilities
3.6
-0.4
-3.0
-2.7
3.3
-1.2
-1.7
-0.3
0.1
13.9
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
Deferred tax liabilities
-6.1
-19.4
32.9
31.2
30.3
28.5
31.6
31.2
29.7
31.8
28.4
23.7
21.5
19.1
16.8
13.9
135.0
Lease liabilities
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
88.7
108.4
118.0
95.5
102.9
95.8
108.6
95.3
85.0
104.8
96.2
87.2
Other long-term liabilities
7.2
7.2
14.4
11.6
25.0
18.3
46.0
38.2
42.0
42.7
76.2
72.7
47.5
47.8
71.2
61.7
58.2
Total long-term liabilities
446.8
432.0
489.6
485.9
505.1
581.4
632.2
635.7
460.5
485.0
494.3
499.7
459.6
447.7
489.3
468.8
2,051.4
Accounts payable
1,600.6
1,002.6
1,913.3
934.5
1,787.3
1,352.6
3,079.2
1,287.7
2,361.2
2,309.0
4,702.6
2,252.5
3,560.0
3,147.0
5,341.2
3,106.0
4,813.8
Income taxes payable
9.0
0.3
6.7
1.8
20.3
14.5
14.5
22.1
24.4
25.1
39.5
38.3
49.8
41.4
60.6
64.4
58.2
Public duties
229.1
156.1
254.2
88.7
209.6
190.5
311.2
204.9
235.2
156.2
286.4
97.0
250.9
66.4
561.9
330.1
458.9
Current lease liabilities
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
14.7
11.5
4.5
26.1
29.2
29.6
31.2
31.2
29.3
31.6
31.3
39.1
Other short-term interest bearing debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
40.0
46.9
12.5
42.5
45.1
50.1
57.1
67.3
75.9
107.3
100.2
1,890.0
413.3
Other current liabilities
194.4
182.1
252.7
221.7
286.5
272.5
288.8
305.9
440.7
479.7
545.2
441.0
784.0
727.3
820.0
832.7
1,299.0
Total current liabilities
2,033.1
1,341.1
2,426.9
1,246.6
2,343.8
1,891.6
3,717.5
1,867.6
3,132.7
3,049.4
5,660.4
2,927.3
4,751.9
4,118.7
6,915.6
6,254.5
7,082.2
Total liabilities
2,479.9
1,773.1
2,916.5
1,732.5
2,848.9
2,473.1
4,349.8
2,503.3
3,593.2
3,534.4
6,154.8
3,426.9
5,211.5
4,566.4
7,404.8
6,723.2
9,133.7
Total equity and liabilities
3,045.9
2,322.9
3,508.9
2,291.0
3,435.2
3,041.2
4,933.8
3,097.3
4,178.6
4,195.6
7,162.5
4,417.6
6,314.6
5,675.1
8,767.4
7,972.1
11,291.6
Cash Flow Statement
NOK (Millions)
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income before tax
-26.8
23.8
-63.4
12.7
-53.7
-18.2
64.7
-34.8
42.0
53.8
-9.6
59.2
-8.2
-31.8
9.6
-41.5
131.8
-22.7
126.0
193.7
29.0
184.1
-127.7
217.8
303.1
Taxes paid
-9.5
-1.4
-3.3
2.3
-11.9
-6.6
-6.4
-3.9
-6.7
-23.6
-8.3
-2.6
-3.3
-16.3
-30.5
-10.2
-5.1
-5.3
-13.8
-34.5
-15.4
-9.8
-27.1
-19.8
-72.1
Depreciation and amortisation
15.3
17.1
16.2
23.1
71.7
17.7
18.5
19.5
20.9
76.5
26.4
28.9
27.9
89.6
172.9
32.6
34.6
35.9
37.2
140.3
36.1
39.8
41.3
57.3
174.5
Net interest to credit institutions and interest to bond loan
12.3
15.1
12.4
10.9
50.6
8.8
8.8
9.8
7.8
35.2
11.8
11.9
11.6
12.9
48.1
12.4
4.7
7.5
8.2
32.7
7.7
8.1
22.8
30.6
69.1
Changes in inventory, accounts receivable/payable
-80.1
-63.9
-11.1
188.1
33.1
-184.1
-127.1
112.4
90.8
-107.9
-239.5
534.6
-611.3
207.2
-109.0
98.7
760.5
-942.4
447.3
364.1
-185.6
141.3
-280.4
367.7
43.1
Changes in other current assets
-50.4
161.6
-160.7
112.5
63.0
-68.9
155.7
-204.5
198.5
80.8
-18.9
42.6
-56.8
133.1
99.9
24.7
163.6
-313.4
370.6
245.4
-272.8
266.5
-172.8
-312.9
-492.0
Net cash flow from operating activities
-139.1
152.3
-210.0
349.6
152.9
-251.2
114.2
-101.6
353.3
114.7
-238.1
674.5
-640.1
394.6
191.0
116.8
1090.0
-1240.5
975.4
941.6
-401.0
629.9
-543.8
340.7
25.8
Cash flow from investing activities
Acquisition of assets
-10.1
-14.5
-11.4
-37.5
-73.5
-21.4
-18.6
-14.2
-15.3
-69.5
-19.4
-22.5
-12.3
-31.0
-85.2
-18.7
-28.8
-17.7
-28.7
-94.0
-13.5
-21.5
-18.2
-29.5
-82.8
Acquisition of subsidiaries - (net of cash acquired) and associated companies
- 0
- 0
- 0
0.4
0.4
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-122.6
-36.0
-2,319.3
-2,478
Net cash flow from investing activities
-10.1
-14.5
-11.4
-37.5
-73.5
-21.4
-18.6
-14.2
-15.3
-69.5
-19.4
-22.5
-12.3
-31.0
-85.2
-18.7
-28.8
-17.7
-28.7
-94.0
-13.5
-144.1
-54.2
-2348.8
-2560.7
Cash flow from financing activities
Net interest paid to credit institutions and interest to bond loan
-12.7
-14.9
-13.6
-15.7
-57.0
-9.8
-10.0
-11.9
-9.1
-40.7
-8.3
-8.4
-11.8
-27.0
-55.6
-10.5
-21.1
-6.0
-6.3
-43.9
-5.1
-7.5
-3.7
-25.7
-42.1
New equity
- 0
- 0
- 0
348.6
348.6
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
35.0
35.0
296.6
- 0
63.2
359.8
- 0
685.9
685.9
Acquistion of non-controlling interests
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-10.8
-10.5
-10.3
0.1
-31.5
7.8
1.2
-0.4
8.5
-3.8
-1.4
0.3
-5.0
Proceeds from issuance of interest bearing debt
- 0
591.6
-1.9
- 0
589.7
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
300.0
300.0
33.9
- 0
- 0
33.9
- 0
1,800.0
1,800.0
Repayment of interest-bearing debt
- 0
-571.8
-100.5
-155.3
-827.7
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-6.8
-9.7
-7.6
-464.9
-488.8
-9.8
-10.5
-11.3
-11.2
-42.9
-11.4
-14.0
-13.0
-14.9
-53.4
Change in other long-term debt
0.1
-9.7
0.6
5.6
-3.4
- 0
7.1
-2.9
-3.6
0.6
-2.9
0.0
5.8
-5.5
-2.7
-0.3
1.0
-2.1
-2.4
-3.8
-10.0
-10.0
Purchase of own shares
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
-12.6
-4.8
-115.4
183.2
50.3
-9.8
-2.9
-14.8
-12.7
-40.1
-28.8
-28.5
-24.0
-162.4
-243.7
-12.8
300.0
-18.3
42.8
311.7
-20.3
-21.6
-18.1
2435.5
2375.5
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
-161.8
133.0
-336.8
495.3
129.7
-282.4
92.7
-130.6
325.4
5.1
-286.3
623.5
-676.4
201.3
-137.9
85.2
1361.2
-1276.5
989.5
1159.3
-434.9
464.3
-616.2
427.4
-159.5
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
227.9
66.5
204.7
-136.4
227.9
368.4
76.4
165.5
33.9
368.4
379.3
84.0
707.8
40.1
379.3
238.8
330.4
1689.4
412.8
238.8
1394.1
962.1
1414.6
796.3
1394.1
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
0.5
5.2
-4.3
9.6
10.9
-9.6
-3.7
-1.1
20.0
5.7
-9.0
0.2
8.7
-2.6
-2.6
6.4
-2.2
-0.1
-8.2
-4.0
2.8
-11.7
-2.1
-7.0
-18.0
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
66.5
204.7
-136.4
368.4
368.4
76.4
165.5
33.9
379.3
379.3
84.0
707.8
40.1
238.8
238.8
330.4
1689.4
412.8
1394.1
1394.1
962.1
1414.6
796.3
1216.6
1216.6
Income Statement-Market Cluster
NOK (Millions)
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Operating Revenue
Nordics
889.7
1,134.2
615.1
1,342.8
3,981.8
1,154.7
1,473.0
801.8
1,691.8
5,121.3
1,545.4
1,591.1
993.8
1,964.4
6,094.8
1,829.7
2,187.3
1,356.8
2,446.0
7,819.9
2,391.5
2,774.9
1,776.5
2,982.4
9,925.4
Europe
202.6
812.4
216.9
499.4
1,731.4
277.7
771.6
374.0
407.5
1,830.8
443.2
1,067.7
602.2
867.2
2,980.3
850.8
1,625.0
854.6
1,444.0
4,774.4
1,128.2
2,365.8
1,492.1
1,849.9
6,835.9
APAC & MEA
211.0
341.2
368.2
361.9
1,282.3
312.3
609.5
310.5
548.9
1,781.2
444.1
1,043.8
587.7
776.9
2,852.5
838.3
1,330.1
950.9
1,133.6
4,252.8
1,162.1
1,847.5
1,294.0
2,266.4
6,570.0
US
72.3
139.6
66.3
93.6
371.8
127.1
225.5
147.9
188.2
688.8
246.1
608.3
374.1
650.2
1,878.8
736.5
1,031.2
572.9
717.3
3,057.8
910.0
1,172.6
686.9
769.6
3,539.2
HQ
5.8
27.7
19.3
35.0
87.8
18.7
22.6
26.2
23.2
90.7
11.4
11.5
11.6
11.8
46.2
13.9
13.5
13.4
13.3
54.0
16.2
15.5
16.5
17.2
65.4
Eliminations
-22.9
-53.4
-36.1
-41.0
-153.4
-57.8
-69.8
-67.9
-61.4
-256.9
-50.8
-79.8
-69.0
-34.9
-234.5
-65.2
-92.0
-80.5
-121.9
-359.5
-85.5
-105.0
-118.8
-188.1
-497.5
Adjustments
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-37.6
-65.5
-46.6
-58.6
-208.3
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total Operating Revenue
1,358.5
2,401.7
1,249.7
2,291.7
7,301.7
1,795.1
2,966.9
1,545.9
2,739.6
9,047.5
2,639.3
4,242.7
2,500.3
4,235.7
13,618.0
4,204.0
6,095.0
3,668.1
5,632.3
19,599.5
5,522.5
8,071.3
5,147.2
7,697.3
26,438.3
Gross profit
Nordics
175.4
213.1
138.5
236.2
763.2
197.4
249.4
176.0
282.3
905.1
241.1
286.8
210.5
297.5
1,036.0
299.9
352.0
235.4
348.2
1,235.5
346.2
411.3
320.0
438.8
1,516.3
Europe
42.6
74.0
40.3
58.7
215.6
52.6
81.0
60.0
76.8
270.4
60.9
100.1
79.6
113.6
354.3
89.2
142.5
113.9
150.9
496.5
120.0
178.5
142.2
196.4
637.0
APAC & MEA
18.3
28.3
16.5
27.6
90.7
24.6
34.4
25.2
48.3
132.5
42.2
53.8
51.3
50.4
197.7
61.4
96.3
64.6
81.4
303.7
80.4
121.7
79.4
210.1
491.6
US
32.1
40.5
29.9
30.5
133.0
33.8
39.6
39.9
41.8
155.0
41.7
58.5
57.0
65.2
222.3
67.3
81.8
80.9
88.5
318.5
90.3
104.5
109.0
113.4
417.2
HQ
13.3
13.6
15.0
21.7
63.5
14.8
15.9
20.3
21.9
72.9
22.4
10.2
10.0
12.3
54.9
14.7
15.1
17.9
15.2
62.9
16.1
15.4
16.7
17.2
65.4
Eliminations
-11.9
-12.9
-12.4
-13.0
-50.2
-13.3
-12.7
-11.5
-12.2
-49.7
-13.1
-15.6
-15.3
-12.4
-56.4
-17.2
-21.8
-16.5
-16.9
-72.3
-18.1
-19.8
-25.5
-24.3
-87.7
Total gross profit
269.8
356.6
227.8
361.7
1,215.8
309.7
407.5
309.8
459.0
1,486.1
395.3
493.7
393.1
526.6
1,808.7
515.2
665.8
496.3
667.4
2,344.8
634.9
811.6
641.8
951.4
3,039.7
Adjusted EBITDA
Nordics
28.8
61.1
18.3
72.3
180.5
41.1
93.2
37.3
94.5
266.1
63.5
107.9
60.9
102.7
335.0
94.4
143.6
66.8
110.4
415.2
123.4
156.0
102.9
152.7
534.9
Europe
-10.7
12.8
-13.1
-3.6
-14.5
-10.0
14.0
-3.7
2.6
2.9
-9.6
28.3
3.5
13.4
35.6
-11.0
27.4
8.1
30.8
55.3
-0.0
54.8
2.9
60.3
117.9
APAC & MEA
-1.1
8.2
-3.9
2.5
5.7
-0.7
2.8
-10.9
13.2
4.3
1.5
8.3
-3.9
5.5
11.4
-4.6
32.1
2.9
16.0
46.4
1.7
61.9
-5.2
56.8
115.2
US
-4.1
3.5
-9.0
-3.6
-13.2
-4.5
0.8
-11.4
-6.2
-21.3
-9.9
3.5
-1.8
-0.3
-8.6
-10.2
-0.4
5.2
9.1
3.7
-0.3
16.2
9.6
10.7
36.4
HQ
-8.0
-8.2
-1.7
-9.9
-27.9
-12.7
-18.9
-5.9
-26.4
-63.9
-9.7
-23.6
-24.5
-23.4
-81.2
-28.0
-31.5
-19.0
-29.1
-107.7
-31.7
-33.0
-28.9
-55.9
-149.5
Eliminations
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Adjusted EBITDA
4.9
77.3
-9.3
57.7
130.6
13.3
91.8
5.3
77.7
188.1
35.8
124.3
34.3
97.9
292.2
40.6
171.2
64.0
137.2
412.9
93.0
255.8
81.4
224.7
654.9
Income Statement-Business Area
NOK (Millions)
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Operating Revenue
Software & Cloud Direct
790.0
1,774.5
694.9
1,597.0
4,856.5
1,142.4
2,238.0
837.4
1,878.9
6,096.7
1,721.0
3,209.5
1,344.8
2,711.2
8,986.5
2,587.8
4,342.9
2,094.3
3,907.6
12,932.7
3,810.5
6,151.5
3,193.1
4,980.4
18,135.5
Software & Cloud Channel
394.2
473.3
414.7
492.5
1,774.7
525.7
619.4
593.0
683.9
2,422.0
706.6
846.9
980.8
1,216.2
3,750.4
1,291.2
1,413.8
1,292.0
1,384.7
5,381.7
1,339.7
1,460.4
1,554.0
2,171.6
6,525.7
Software & Cloud Economics
75.2
85.4
67.6
82.4
310.7
78.6
83.5
85.4
107.2
354.7
93.1
103.3
98.1
140.8
435.3
115.9
123.2
131.3
156.4
526.8
136.6
156.6
150.1
205.7
649.0
Consulting
101.0
101.4
87.5
123.9
413.9
121.9
133.7
113.8
159.0
528.5
155.9
150.3
132.3
187.9
626.4
250.2
276.4
213.5
302.1
1,042.2
302.7
392.2
349.8
505.1
1,549.8
Admin
21.0
20.4
21.0
36.9
99.4
21.8
27.6
30.9
30.5
110.8
13.6
12.4
13.5
14.4
53.9
24.0
30.7
17.6
3.3
75.6
18.5
15.6
19.0
22.6
75.8
Eliminations
-22.9
-53.4
-36.1
-41.0
-153.4
-57.8
-69.8
-67.9
-61.4
-256.9
-50.8
-79.8
-69.0
-34.9
-234.5
-65.2
-92.0
-80.5
-121.9
-359.5
-85.5
-105.0
-118.8
-188.1
-497.5
Adjustments
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-37.6
-65.5
-46.6
-58.6
-208.3
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total Operating Revenue
1,358.5
2,401.7
1,249.7
2,291.7
7,301.7
1,795.1
2,966.9
1,545.9
2,739.6
9,047.5
2,639.3
4,242.7
2,500.3
4,235.7
13,618.0
4,204.0
6,095.0
3,668.1
5,632.3
19,599.5
5,522.5
8,071.3
5,147.2
7,697.3
26,438.3
Gross profit
Software & Cloud Direct
87.5
166.4
65.1
151.4
470.4
107.5
187.9
95.5
193.5
584.4
130.3
231.4
144.6
200.8
707.2
183.7
294.7
166.1
267.4
911.8
230.3
345.0
209.1
325.3
1,109.7
Software & Cloud Channel
32.1
35.6
30.6
35.1
133.4
35.4
39.9
44.4
47.0
166.7
49.3
55.0
56.3
59.8
220.4
73.6
83.6
78.6
89.4
325.2
86.5
87.1
94.4
177.5
445.6
Software & Cloud Economics
68.4
76.3
62.6
75.0
282.2
72.7
75.9
73.0
87.8
309.5
80.9
88.4
83.2
110.0
362.6
100.5
113.7
110.3
125.7
450.2
115.6
127.4
129.7
156.9
529.6
Consulting
76.3
74.9
65.4
89.5
306.1
89.8
96.4
85.2
115.5
386.9
122.6
122.1
109.9
152.4
507.0
159.4
174.2
137.2
184.7
655.5
201.7
255.1
213.7
293.7
964.2
Admin
17.3
16.4
16.5
23.7
73.9
17.6
20.1
23.3
27.2
88.2
25.3
12.4
14.4
16.0
68.0
15.2
21.4
20.6
17.2
74.3
19.0
16.8
20.4
22.2
78.4
Eliminations
-11.9
-12.9
-12.4
-13.0
-50.2
-13.3
-12.7
-11.5
-12.2
-49.7
-13.1
-15.6
-15.3
-12.4
-56.4
-17.2
-21.8
-16.5
-16.9
-72.3
-18.1
-19.8
-25.5
-24.3
-87.7
Total gross profit
269.8
356.6
227.8
361.7
1,215.8
309.7
407.5
309.8
459.0
1,486.1
395.3
493.7
393.1
526.6
1,808.7
515.2
665.8
496.3
667.4
2,344.8
634.9
811.6
641.8
951.4
3,039.7
Adjusted EBITDA
- 0
Software & Cloud Direct
19.9
93.5
5.0
70.7
189.0
30.8
107.0
15.2
93.9
246.9
48.0
138.6
55.4
102.4
344.5
60.8
166.4
53.9
125.7
406.8
95.0
207.7
65.2
182.7
550.5
Software & Cloud Channel
13.5
15.6
11.4
9.5
50.1
11.5
16.3
19.2
19.4
66.4
20.7
21.1
19.4
18.7
80.0
28.2
31.8
34.9
41.8
136.7
49.5
52.6
52.7
94.9
249.6
Software & Cloud Economics
8.5
12.7
-0.4
7.1
27.9
7.1
6.4
-1.6
8.5
20.4
1.7
3.9
0.4
14.1
20.1
-1.2
7.4
13.3
22.6
42.1
11.1
19.9
18.8
34.6
84.3
Consulting
5.9
1.2
7.4
11.2
25.8
9.5
13.6
10.7
17.9
51.7
22.6
19.9
19.3
31.0
92.7
22.4
31.9
19.0
26.1
99.4
27.8
56.1
31.5
53.7
169.1
Admin
-42.9
-45.6
-32.6
-40.9
-162.1
-45.5
-51.4
-38.2
-62.1
-197.2
-57.2
-59.2
-60.3
-68.3
-245.1
-69.5
-66.3
-57.2
-79.0
-272.1
-90.3
-80.4
-86.8
-141.2
-398.7
Eliminations
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Adjusted EBITDA
4.9
77.3
-9.3
57.7
130.6
13.3
91.8
5.3
77.7
188.1
35.8
124.3
34.3
97.9
292.2
40.6
171.2
64.0
137.2
412.9
93.0
255.8
81.4
224.7
654.9
Revenue - MC by BA
NOK (Millions)
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Nordics
Services
121.4
131.1
105.9
149.4
507.8
143.7
153.4
134.7
184.2
616.0
174.9
170.6
147.7
198.6
691.8
252.2
259.0
209.4
280.3
1,001.0
282.2
346.6
301.5
401.5
1,331.8
Software
765.1
1,001.8
508.7
1,192.5
3,468.1
1,009.4
1,317.4
666.5
1,505.1
4,498.3
1,369.4
1,420.7
845.2
1,764.6
5,399.8
1,569.1
1,926.3
1,145.9
2,163.8
6,805.1
2,108.2
2,428.7
1,474.1
2,579.2
8,590.2
Admin
3.2
1.3
0.5
0.9
5.9
1.6
2.2
0.6
2.5
7.0
1.1
-0.1
0.9
1.2
3.1
8.4
2.0
1.6
2.0
13.9
1.2
-0.3
0.9
1.7
3.3
Nordics revenue
889.7
1,134.2
615.1
1,342.8
3,981.8
1,154.7
1,473.0
801.8
1,691.8
5,121.3
1,545.4
1,591.1
993.8
1,964.4
6,094.8
1,829.7
2,187.3
1,356.8
2,446.0
7,819.9
2,391.5
2,774.9
1,776.5
2,982.4
9,925.4
Europe
Services
20.1
18.1
13.3
24.3
75.8
22.7
26.2
22.1
36.1
107.1
30.5
32.2
26.3
48.3
137.3
43.2
39.8
43.7
66.7
193.4
53.0
59.5
58.4
86.6
257.5
Software
180.5
793.2
202.7
474.6
1,651.0
253.9
744.4
349.3
369.6
1,717.2
412.1
1,035.1
575.4
818.2
2,840.8
807.0
1,571.0
809.9
1,390.8
4,578.7
1,074.5
2,306.0
1,433.0
1,761.5
6,575.1
Admin
2.0
1.1
0.9
0.6
4.5
1.0
1.0
2.6
1.9
6.5
0.6
0.4
0.5
0.7
2.2
0.6
14.2
1.0
-13.5
2.3
0.6
0.2
0.7
1.8
3.3
Europe revenue
202.6
812.4
216.9
499.4
1,731.4
277.7
771.6
374.0
407.5
1,830.8
443.2
1,067.7
602.2
867.2
2,980.3
850.8
1,625.0
854.6
1,444.0
4,774.4
1,128.2
2,365.8
1,492.1
1,849.9
6,835.9
APAC & MEA
Services
4.8
4.1
9.1
6.1
24.1
4.7
6.5
6.9
8.2
26.4
8.1
12.2
12.2
27.7
60.0
20.1
42.8
28.2
40.6
131.6
28.6
61.8
57.2
130.5
278.2
Software
206.2
336.9
358.9
355.9
1,257.9
307.2
602.3
303.2
538.4
1,751.1
435.5
1,031.1
575.2
748.8
2,790.6
817.2
1,286.5
921.1
1,091.5
4,116.4
1,132.8
1,785.1
1,236.0
2,134.0
6,288.0
Admin
0.0
0.2
0.1
- 0
0.3
0.3
0.6
0.4
2.3
3.7
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.5
1.8
1.0
0.8
1.6
1.4
4.8
0.6
0.5
0.8
1.8
3.8
APAC & MEA revenue
211.0
341.2
368.2
361.9
1,282.3
312.3
609.5
310.5
548.9
1,781.2
444.1
1,043.8
587.7
776.9
2,852.5
838.3
1,330.1
950.9
1,133.6
4,252.8
1,162.1
1,847.5
1,294.0
2,266.4
6,570.0
US
Services
29.9
33.6
26.8
26.5
116.8
29.4
31.1
35.4
37.8
133.7
35.4
38.7
44.2
54.1
172.5
50.5
58.1
63.5
70.9
243.0
75.1
80.4
82.7
92.0
330.2
Software
42.2
105.9
39.3
66.6
254.1
97.7
194.5
111.7
149.7
553.6
210.5
569.5
329.7
595.8
1,705.5
685.7
972.8
509.4
646.2
2,814.1
834.7
1,092.1
604.0
677.3
3,208.0
Admin
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.5
0.9
0.1
-0.1
0.8
0.7
1.5
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.8
0.3
0.3
-0.0
0.2
0.8
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
1.0
US revenue
72.3
139.6
66.3
93.6
371.8
127.1
225.5
147.9
188.2
688.8
246.1
608.3
374.1
650.2
1,878.8
736.5
1,031.2
572.9
717.3
3,057.8
910.0
1,172.6
686.9
769.6
3,539.2
HQ
Services
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0.1
0.1
0.0
- 0
0.0
0.0
0.1
- 0
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.8
Software
-9.9
9.9
0.0
- 0
0.1
0.0
-1.2
-0.3
-0.0
-1.5
0.1
0.0
-0.0
-0.0
0.1
-0.0
0.1
-0.0
-0.0
0.1
0.3
- 0
- 0
- 0
0.3
Admin
15.6
17.8
19.3
35.0
87.7
18.7
23.8
26.6
23.2
92.2
11.3
11.4
11.6
11.7
46.0
13.9
13.4
13.4
13.2
53.9
16.0
15.1
16.4
17.0
64.4
HQ revenue
5.8
27.7
19.3
35.0
87.8
18.7
22.6
26.2
23.2
90.7
11.4
11.5
11.6
11.8
46.2
13.9
13.5
13.4
13.3
54.0
16.2
15.5
16.5
17.2
65.4
Group
Services
176.2
186.9
155.2
206.3
724.5
200.5
217.2
199.2
266.3
883.2
248.9
253.7
230.4
328.7
1,061.7
366.1
399.6
344.8
458.6
1,569.0
439.0
548.8
499.9
710.8
2,198.5
Software
1,184.2
2,247.8
1,109.7
2,089.5
6,631.2
1,668.2
2,857.5
1,430.4
2,562.7
8,518.7
2,427.6
4,056.4
2,325.5
3,927.4
12,736.9
3,879.0
5,756.7
3,386.3
5,292.3
18,314.3
5,150.5
7,611.9
4,747.1
7,152.1
24,661.5
Admin
21.0
20.4
21.0
36.9
99.3
21.8
27.6
30.9
30.5
110.8
13.6
12.4
13.5
14.4
53.9
24.0
30.7
17.6
3.3
75.6
18.5
15.6
19.0
22.6
75.8
Eliminations
-22.9
-53.4
-36.0
-41.0
-153.4
-57.8
-69.8
-67.9
-61.4
-256.9
-50.8
-79.8
-69.024
-34.9
-234.5
-65.2
-92.0
-80.5
-121.9
-359.5
-85.5
-105.0
-118.8
-188.1
-497.5
Adjustment
-37.6
-65.5
-46.6
-58.6
-208.3
Group revenue
1,358.5
2,401.7
1,249.7
2,291.7
7,301.7
1,795.1
2,966.9
1,545.9
2,739.6
9,047.5
2,639.3
4,242.7
2,500.3
4,235.7
13,618.0
4,204.0
6,095.0
3,668.1
5,632.3
19,599.5
5,522.5
8,071.3
5,147.2
7,697.3
26,438.3
Gross Profit - MC by BA
NOK (Millions)
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Nordics
Services
93.8
98.7
85.1
111.9
389.5
109.8
115.4
102.6
136.6
464.3
139.6
135.5
121.3
158.6
555.0
168.6
170.4
135.6
173.6
648.2
192.8
226.9
197.3
247.8
864.8
Software
78.9
113.4
52.8
123.5
368.7
86.4
132.1
73.0
144.9
436.4
100.7
151.3
88.3
137.8
478.0
131.4
179.5
98.2
173.5
582.6
152.3
184.9
121.6
189.1
647.9
Admin
2.7
0.9
0.6
0.8
5.0
1.2
1.9
0.5
0.8
4.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
1.1
3.0
-0.1
2.1
1.6
1.0
4.6
1.1
-0.5
1.2
1.8
3.6
Nordics gross profit
175.4
213.1
138.5
236.2
763.2
197.4
249.4
176.0
282.3
905.1
241.1
286.8
210.5
297.5
1,036.0
299.9
352.0
235.4
348.2
1,235.5
346.2
411.3
320.0
438.8
1,516.3
Europe
Services
19.3
17.5
13.2
21.8
71.9
21.2
23.7
19.8
28.8
93.5
25.9
29.6
24.5
41.6
121.6
28.3
39.6
34.8
47.4
150.1
40.2
54.9
50.7
69.5
215.3
Software
21.3
55.5
26.2
36.4
139.3
30.3
56.2
38.8
46.1
171.5
34.6
69.9
54.6
71.7
230.8
59.7
102.3
78.2
102.5
342.8
79.2
122.9
90.7
124.8
417.6
Admin
2.0
1.1
0.9
0.5
4.4
1.0
1.0
1.5
1.9
5.3
0.4
0.6
0.6
0.3
1.9
1.1
0.6
1.0
1.0
3.7
0.6
0.6
0.7
2.1
4.0
Europe gross profit
42.6
74.0
40.3
58.7
215.6
52.6
81.0
60.0
76.8
270.4
60.9
100.1
79.6
113.6
354.3
89.2
142.5
113.9
150.9
496.5
120.0
178.5
142.2
196.4
637.0
APAC & MEA
Services
4.3
3.7
4.4
5.6
18.0
3.9
5.3
5.4
6.7
21.3
6.6
10.7
7.2
15.8
40.4
14.1
24.6
20.3
28.5
87.5
17.2
33.1
25.9
52.1
128.3
Software
13.9
24.6
12.1
22.0
72.6
20.5
28.9
19.7
40.0
109.2
34.2
42.8
42.9
32.6
152.6
46.0
69.9
42.3
51.3
209.5
62.4
87.5
51.8
157.1
358.8
Admin
0.0
- 0
0.0
0.2
0.2
-0.0
1.7
2.0
1.4
0.2
1.2
1.9
4.7
1.2
1.8
2.0
1.6
6.7
0.9
1.1
1.7
0.8
4.5
APAC & MEA gross profit
18.3
28.3
16.5
27.6
90.7
24.6
34.4
25.2
48.3
132.5
42.2
53.8
51.3
50.4
197.7
61.4
96.3
64.6
81.4
303.7
80.4
121.7
79.4
210.1
491.6
US
Services
27.3
31.2
25.3
25.1
108.9
27.6
28.0
30.4
31.3
117.3
31.5
34.7
40.1
46.2
152.5
48.4
53.3
57.1
61.1
220.0
67.0
67.6
69.4
81.2
285.3
Software
4.7
9.3
4.6
4.8
23.3
6.1
11.7
8.7
9.8
36.3
10.0
23.3
16.6
18.6
68.4
20.0
26.6
23.7
27.1
97.4
23.1
36.7
39.3
31.8
130.9
Admin
0.2
0.1
0.5
0.8
0.1
-0.1
0.8
0.7
1.5
0.2
0.5
0.3
0.3
1.4
-1.2
1.9
0.1
0.3
1.0
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
1.0
US gross profit
32.1
40.5
29.9
30.5
133.0
33.8
39.6
39.9
41.8
155.0
41.7
58.5
57.0
65.2
222.3
67.3
81.8
80.9
88.5
318.5
90.3
104.5
109.0
113.4
417.2
HQ
Services
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-0.0
-0.0
0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
- 0
0.1
0.1
0.4
-0.0
-0.3
-0.2
-0.2
-0.0
-0.1
0.0
0.1
-0.0
Software
0.9
-0.8
0.0
-0.3
-0.2
-0.4
-1.2
-0.3
-0.3
-2.2
0.1
-0.9
-1.4
-0.1
-2.2
0.1
0.1
2.3
2.3
4.7
- 0
- 0
0.1
-0.0
0.1
Admin
12.4
14.4
15.0
21.9
63.7
15.2
17.1
20.6
22.2
75.1
22.3
11.0
11.4
12.3
57.0
14.2
15.0
16.0
13.1
58.4
16.2
15.5
16.5
17.1
65.3
HQ gross profit
13.3
13.6
15.0
21.7
63.5
14.8
15.9
20.3
21.9
72.9
22.4
10.2
10.0
12.3
54.9
14.7
15.1
17.9
15.2
62.9
16.1
15.4
16.7
17.2
65.4
Group
Services
144.7
151.1
128.0
164.5
588.3
162.5
172.3
158.2
203.4
696.4
203.6
210.5
193.1
262.4
869.5
259.9
287.9
247.5
310.4
1,105.7
317.3
382.5
343.4
450.7
1,493.8
Software
119.6
201.9
95.7
186.5
603.8
142.9
227.8
139.9
240.6
751.2
179.5
286.4
201.0
260.6
927.6
257.3
378.3
244.7
356.7
1,237.0
316.9
432.1
303.5
502.9
1,555.3
Admin
17.3
16.4
16.5
23.7
74.0
17.6
20.1
23.3
27.2
88.2
25.3
12.4
14.4
16.0
68.0
15.2
21.4
20.6
17.2
74.3
19.0
16.8
20.4
22.2
78.4
Eliminations
-11.9
-12.9
-12.4
-13.0
-50.2
-13.3
-12.7
-11.5
-12.2
-49.7
-13.1
-15.6
-15.3
-12.4
-56.4
-17.2
-21.8
-16.5
-16.9
-72.3
-18.1
-19.8
-25.5
-24.3
-87.7
Group gross profit
269.8
356.6
227.8
361.7
1,215.8
309.7
407.5
309.8
459.0
1,486.1
395.3
493.7
393.1
526.6
1,808.7
515.2
665.8
496.3
667.4
2,344.8
634.9
811.6
641.8
951.4
3,039.7
Growth Markets GP
Start-Ups GP
USA GP
HQ GP
elim
Group GP
Nordic Markets GP
Growth Markets GP
Start-Ups GP
USA GP
HQ GP
elim
Group GP
Disclaimer
Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Analyst Recommendations on CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Sales 2021
25 979 M
2 924 M
2 924 M
Net income 2021
151 M
17,0 M
17,0 M
Net Debt 2021
1 448 M
163 M
163 M
P/E ratio 2021
94,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
14 653 M
1 649 M
1 649 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,62x
EV / Sales 2022
0,45x
Nbr of Employees
2 124
Free-Float
96,9%
Chart CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
166,40 NOK
Average target price
221,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target
32,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.