  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Crayon Group Holding ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRAYN   NO0010808892

CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA

(CRAYN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/15 03:44:07 am
177.6 NOK   +6.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crayon : Presentation Data Pack Q4

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Income Statement
NOK (Millions) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021
Operating revenue 1,358.5 2,401.7 1,249.7 2,291.7 7,301.7 1,795.1 2,966.9 1,545.9 2,739.6 9,047.5 2,639.3 4,242.7 2,500.3 4,235.7 13,618.0 4,204.0 6,095.0 3,668.1 5,632.3 19,599.5 5,522.5 8,071.3 5,147.2 7,697.3 26,438.3
Growth 9.4 % 23.1 % 25.5 % 25.4 % 21.4 % 32.1 % 23.5 % 23.7 % 19.5 % 23.9 % 47.0 % 43.0 % 61.7 % 54.6 % 50.5 % 59.3 % 43.7 % 46.7 % 33.0 % 43.9 % 31.4 % 32.4 % 40.3 % 36.7 % 34.9 %
Cost of sales -1,088.7 -2,045.2 -1,022.0 -1,930.1 -6,085.9 -1,485.3 -2,559.4 -1,236.1 -2,280.6 -7,561.4 -2,244.1 -3,748.9 -2,107.2 -3,709.1 -11,809.3 -3,688.7 -5,429.2 -3,171.8 -4,964.9 -17,254.7 -4,887.5 -7,259.7 -4,505.5 -6,745.9 -23,398.6
Gross profit 269.8 356.6 227.8 361.7 1,215.8 309.7 407.5 309.8 459.0 1,486.1 395.3 493.7 393.1 526.6 1,808.7 515.2 665.8 496.3 667.4 2,344.8 634.9 811.6 641.8 951.4 3,039.7
Gross margin 19.9 % 14.8 % 18.2 % 15.8 % 16.7 % 17.3 % 13.7 % 20.0 % 16.8 % 16.4 % 15.0 % 11.6 % 15.7 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 12.3 % 10.9 % 13.5 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 11.5 % 10.1 % 12.5 % 12.4 % 11.5 %
Payroll and related costs -228.4 -244.0 -204.5 -273.6 -950.6 -258.6 -269.5 -258.8 -327.8 -1,114.7 -307.7 -333.1 -309.0 -362.9 -1,312.7 -395.5 -449.9 -409.9 -461.4 -1,716.7 -489.4 -481.5 -506.7 -634.8 -2,112.4
Other operating expenses -36.7 -35.5 -43.3 -45.9 -161.4 -40.6 -46.9 -51.8 -55.1 -194.3 -58.3 -55.2 -52.9 -79.7 -246.1 -81.2 -51.5 -54.1 -59.9 -246.7 -64.4 -70.4 -74.7 -127.0 -336.4
Total operating expenses -265.2 -279.4 -247.8 -319.5 -1,111.9 -299.2 -316.4 -310.6 -382.9 -1,309.1 -365.9 -388.3 -362.0 -442.6 -1,558.8 -476.7 -501.4 -464.0 -521.3 -1,963.4 -553.7 -551.9 -581.4 -761.8 -2,448.8
EBITDA 4.7 77.1 -20.1 42.1 103.8 10.5 91.2 -0.8 76.1 177.1 29.3 105.5 31.2 84.0 249.9 38.5 164.4 32.3 146.2 381.4 81.2 259.7 60.4 189.6 591.0
EBITDA margin 0.3 % 3.2 % -1.6 % 1.8 % 1.4 % 0.6 % 3.1 % -0.0 % 2.8 % 2.0 % 1.1 % 2.5 % 1.2 % 2.0 % 1.8 % 0.9 % 2.7 % 0.9 % 2.6 % 1.9 % 1.5 % 3.2 % 1.2 % 2.5 % 2.2 %
Depreciation -2.4 -2.4 -2.4 -2.5 -9.7 -2.5 -2.6 -3.0 -3.5 -11.6 -9.2 -10.9 -9.6 -11.0 -40.6 -12.5 -13.1 -13.9 -14.5 -54.1 -14.5 -17.2 -16.7 -20.5 -68.9
Amortisation -12.8 -13.4 -13.8 -20.7 -60.7 -15.2 -15.9 -16.4 -17.4 -64.9 -17.3 -18.1 -18.3 -78.6 -132.2 -20.1 -21.5 -21.9 -22.7 -86.2 -21.6 -22.6 -24.7 -36.8 -105.6
Goodwill impairment - 0 -1.3 - 0 - 0 -1.3 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
EBIT -10.6 60.0 -36.2 19.0 32.2 -7.2 72.7 -20.2 55.3 100.6 2.879 76.5 3.2 -5.6 77.1 5.9 129.8 -3.5 109.0 241.1 45.1 220.0 19.1 132.3 416.4
EBIT margin -0.8 % 2.5 % -2.9 % 0.8 % 0.4 % -0.4 % 2.5 % -1.3 % 2.0 % 1.1 % 0.1 % 1.8 % 0.1 % -0.1 % 0.6 % 0.1 % 2.1 % -0.1 % 1.9 % 1.2 % 0.8 % 2.7 % 0.4 % 1.7 % 1.6 %
Financial income 35.0 17.5 27.7 34.0 114.3 25.3 4.9 -0.9 2.1 31.5 21.9 20.5 66.9 56.1 165.4 128.5 88.5 133.9 135.7 486.7 124.0 281.9 362.9 482.8 1,251.6
Financial expense -51.2 -53.7 -54.9 -40.4 -200.1 -36.3 -12.9 -13.7 -15.4 -78.3 -34.3 -37.8 -78.3 -82.4 -232.8 -175.9 -86.5 -153.1 -118.7 -534.2 -140.1 -317.7 -509.7 -397.3 -1,364.9
Net financial expense -16.2 -36.2 -27.2 -6.3 -85.8 -11.0 -8.0 -14.6 -13.3 -46.8 -12.5 -17.4 -11.4 -26.2 -67.5 -47.3 2.0 -19.2 17.1 -47.5 -16.2 -35.9 -146.8 85.5 -113.3
Net income before tax -26.8 23.8 -63.4 12.7 -53.7 -18.2 64.7 -34.8 42.0 53.8 -9.6 59.2 -8.2 -31.8 9.6 -41.5 131.8 -22.7 126.0 193.7 29.0 184.1 -127.7 217.8 303.1
Income tax expense on net income 5.1 -6.4 11.2 -6.9 2.9 6.0 -15.6 4.1 -37.3 -42.8 0.6 -13.3 -9.9 -6.3 -28.9 -10.1 -29.3 3.9 -31.4 -66.8 -13.8 -19.3 -12.3 -3.8 -49.2
Net income -21.7 17.4 -52.2 5.8 -50.7 -12.2 49.2 -30.7 4.7 11.0 -9.0 45.9 -18.0 -38.1 -19.3 -51.6 102.6 -18.8 94.7 126.8 15.2 164.8 -140.0 214.0 253.9
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Reported EBITDA 4.7 77.1 -20.1 42.1 103.8 10.5 91.2 -0.8 76.1 177.1 29.3 105.5 31.2 84.0 249.9 38.5 164.4 32.3 146.2 381.4 81.2 259.7 60.4 189.6 591.0
Adjusted items 0.3 0.2 10.7 15.6 26.8 2.8 0.6 6.1 1.6 11.1 6.5 18.8 3.1 13.9 42.3 2.1 6.8 31.6 -9.0 31.5 11.8 -3.9 21.0 35.0 63.9
Adjusted EBITDA 4.9 77.3 -9.3 57.7 130.6 13.3 91.8 5.3 77.7 188.1 35.8 124.3 34.3 97.9 292.2 40.6 171.2 64.0 137.2 412.9 93.0 255.8 81.4 224.7 654.9
Adj. EBITDA % of gross profit 1.8 % 21.7 % -4.1 % 16.0 % 10.7 % 4.3 % 22.5 % 1.7 % 16.9 % 12.7 % 9.1 % 25.2 % 8.7 % 18.6 % 16.2 % 7.9 % 25.7 % 12.9 % 20.6 % 17.6 % 14.7 % 31.5 % 12.7 % 23.6 % 21.5 %
Balance Sheet
NOK (Milions) Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021
Assets
Development Costs 68.9 74.9 76.8 76.0 77.6 78.8 79.6 75.8 86.6 88.6 87.6 86.5 88.8 86.9 94.5 92.7 98.2
Technology and software 40.4 37.4 35.9 33.9 33.6 31.9 29.3 28.8 26.8 28.9 24.3 22.0 18.5 16.6 14.7 12.9 99.5
Contracts 83.3 77.9 73.3 68.5 66.1 61.4 78.4 75.1 69.8 72.8 68.1 61.7 60.4 52.9 175.8 164.1 598.8
Software licenses (IP) 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.0 1.9
Goodwill 831.0 823.8 827.7 824.5 840.3 840.1 876.9 889.3 829.3 874.7 869.5 870.0 850.9 846.0 926.7 926.6 2,998.3
Deferred tax asset - 0 - 0 49.9 54.5 29.4 30.6 16.8 16.1 23.2 36.0 29.6 36.0 35.5 37.6 39.3 50.3 81.2
Total intangible assets 1,024.7 1,015.0 1,064.6 1,058.3 1,048.0 1,043.8 1,082.1 1,086.1 1,036.7 1,102.1 1,081.5 1,078.5 1,056.3 1,042.1 1,253.0 1,248.5 3,877.9
Equipment 20.2 20.9 23.2 24.5 24.7 28.6 37.2 33.2 35.4 40.5 39.1 39.8 38.6 36.2 43.1 43.1 59.8
Right of use assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 102.7 112.7 120.5 118.3 127.6 120.4 133.9 120.1 107.5 128.6 118.8 115.0
Total tangible assets 20.2 20.9 23.2 24.5 24.7 131.4 149.9 153.6 153.7 168.1 159.4 173.7 158.7 143.7 171.7 161.9 174.7
Investment in associated companies 36.0 36.6
Total investment in associated companies 36.0 36.6
Other long-term receivables 4.8 7.0 11.0 8.8 22.7 17.1 18.4 21.8 25.6 20.3 21.7 22.4 40.0 36.4 61.2 70.1 68.6
Total non-current assets 1,049.7 1,042.9 1,098.7 1,091.6 1,095.4 1,192.4 1,250.4 1,261.5 1,216.0 1,290.5 1,262.6 1,274.7 1,254.9 1,222.2 1,485.8 1,516.5 4,157.7
Inventory 26.3 23.6 22.6 23.1 8.6 15.4 9.1 18.8 14.0 18.9 19.0 13.4 8.8 4.5 9.6 5.5 2.9
Accounts receivable 1,541.4 1,131.4 2,170.5 1,083.9 1,876.0 1,673.9 2,872.3 1,682.5 2,553.5 2,397.7 4,030.7 2,528.6 3,393.4 3,170.2 5,218.2 3,267.4 4,493.0
Other receivables 60.0 48.6 51.6 58.5 76.0 75.4 94.2 94.5 156.3 158.1 160.9 188.2 263.3 316.1 639.2 604.4 1,421.4
Short term deposits 1,782.0 - 0
Cash & cash equivalents 368.4 76.4 165.5 33.9 379.3 84.0 707.8 40.1 238.8 330.4 1,689.4 412.8 1,394.1 962.1 1,414.6 796.3 1,216.6
Total current assets 1,996.2 1,280.0 2,410.2 1,199.4 2,339.9 1,848.8 3,683.4 1,835.8 2,962.6 2,905.2 5,899.9 3,143.0 5,059.7 4,452.9 7,281.6 6,455.6 7,133.9
Total assets 3,045.9 2,322.9 3,508.9 2,291.0 3,435.2 3,041.2 4,933.8 3,097.3 4,178.6 4,195.6 7,162.5 4,417.6 6,314.6 5,675.1 8,767.4 7,972.1 11,291.6
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital 75.4 74.6 75.4 75.4 75.4 75.4 75.4 75.2 76.6 76.6 81.2 81.2 81.7 83.3 84.0 84.0 88.1
Own shares -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0
Share premium 588.1 588.6 588.1 588.1 588.1 588.4 588.4 588.5 622.1 622.1 914.2 914.2 976.9 975.3 1,053.5 1,053.5 1,734.2
Sum paid-in equity 663.4 663.1 663.4 663.4 663.4 663.8 663.8 663.6 698.8 698.8 995.4 995.4 1,058.6 1,058.6 1,137.5 1,137.5 1,822.2
Retained Earnings -105.6 -123.7 -82.0 -111.2 -72.5 -88.2 -73.3 -59.0 -105.3 -24.7 19.3 2.7 41.3 48.3 206.6 92.4 299.3
Total equity attributable to parent company shareholders 557.8 539.4 581.4 552.3 590.9 575.6 590.5 604.6 593.5 674.1 1,014.7 998.1 1,099.8 1,106.9 1,344.1 1,229.8 2,121.5
Non-controlling interests 8.2 10.4 11.1 6.2 -4.6 -7.5 -6.5 -10.6 -8.1 -12.9 -7.0 -7.4 3.3 1.8 18.5 19.0 36.4
Total shareholders' equity 566.0 549.8 592.5 558.5 586.3 568.1 584.0 594.1 585.4 661.2 1,007.8 990.7 1,103.2 1,108.7 1,362.6 1,248.9 2,157.9
Bond loan 442.1 444.7 445.3 445.9 446.6 447.2 447.9 448.6 293.2 293.7 294.0 294.6 295.2 295.8 296.4 297.1 1,771.1
Derivative financial liabilities 3.6 -0.4 -3.0 -2.7 3.3 -1.2 -1.7 -0.3 0.1 13.9 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0
Deferred tax liabilities -6.1 -19.4 32.9 31.2 30.3 28.5 31.6 31.2 29.7 31.8 28.4 23.7 21.5 19.1 16.8 13.9 135.0
Lease liabilities - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 88.7 108.4 118.0 95.5 102.9 95.8 108.6 95.3 85.0 104.8 96.2 87.2
Other long-term liabilities 7.2 7.2 14.4 11.6 25.0 18.3 46.0 38.2 42.0 42.7 76.2 72.7 47.5 47.8 71.2 61.7 58.2
Total long-term liabilities 446.8 432.0 489.6 485.9 505.1 581.4 632.2 635.7 460.5 485.0 494.3 499.7 459.6 447.7 489.3 468.8 2,051.4
Accounts payable 1,600.6 1,002.6 1,913.3 934.5 1,787.3 1,352.6 3,079.2 1,287.7 2,361.2 2,309.0 4,702.6 2,252.5 3,560.0 3,147.0 5,341.2 3,106.0 4,813.8
Income taxes payable 9.0 0.3 6.7 1.8 20.3 14.5 14.5 22.1 24.4 25.1 39.5 38.3 49.8 41.4 60.6 64.4 58.2
Public duties 229.1 156.1 254.2 88.7 209.6 190.5 311.2 204.9 235.2 156.2 286.4 97.0 250.9 66.4 561.9 330.1 458.9
Current lease liabilities - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 14.7 11.5 4.5 26.1 29.2 29.6 31.2 31.2 29.3 31.6 31.3 39.1
Other short-term interest bearing debt - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 40.0 46.9 12.5 42.5 45.1 50.1 57.1 67.3 75.9 107.3 100.2 1,890.0 413.3
Other current liabilities 194.4 182.1 252.7 221.7 286.5 272.5 288.8 305.9 440.7 479.7 545.2 441.0 784.0 727.3 820.0 832.7 1,299.0
Total current liabilities 2,033.1 1,341.1 2,426.9 1,246.6 2,343.8 1,891.6 3,717.5 1,867.6 3,132.7 3,049.4 5,660.4 2,927.3 4,751.9 4,118.7 6,915.6 6,254.5 7,082.2
Total liabilities 2,479.9 1,773.1 2,916.5 1,732.5 2,848.9 2,473.1 4,349.8 2,503.3 3,593.2 3,534.4 6,154.8 3,426.9 5,211.5 4,566.4 7,404.8 6,723.2 9,133.7
Total equity and liabilities 3,045.9 2,322.9 3,508.9 2,291.0 3,435.2 3,041.2 4,933.8 3,097.3 4,178.6 4,195.6 7,162.5 4,417.6 6,314.6 5,675.1 8,767.4 7,972.1 11,291.6
Cash Flow Statement
NOK (Millions) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income before tax -26.8 23.8 -63.4 12.7 -53.7 -18.2 64.7 -34.8 42.0 53.8 -9.6 59.2 -8.2 -31.8 9.6 -41.5 131.8 -22.7 126.0 193.7 29.0 184.1 -127.7 217.8 303.1
Taxes paid -9.5 -1.4 -3.3 2.3 -11.9 -6.6 -6.4 -3.9 -6.7 -23.6 -8.3 -2.6 -3.3 -16.3 -30.5 -10.2 -5.1 -5.3 -13.8 -34.5 -15.4 -9.8 -27.1 -19.8 -72.1
Depreciation and amortisation 15.3 17.1 16.2 23.1 71.7 17.7 18.5 19.5 20.9 76.5 26.4 28.9 27.9 89.6 172.9 32.6 34.6 35.9 37.2 140.3 36.1 39.8 41.3 57.3 174.5
Net interest to credit institutions and interest to bond loan 12.3 15.1 12.4 10.9 50.6 8.8 8.8 9.8 7.8 35.2 11.8 11.9 11.6 12.9 48.1 12.4 4.7 7.5 8.2 32.7 7.7 8.1 22.8 30.6 69.1
Changes in inventory, accounts receivable/payable -80.1 -63.9 -11.1 188.1 33.1 -184.1 -127.1 112.4 90.8 -107.9 -239.5 534.6 -611.3 207.2 -109.0 98.7 760.5 -942.4 447.3 364.1 -185.6 141.3 -280.4 367.7 43.1
Changes in other current assets -50.4 161.6 -160.7 112.5 63.0 -68.9 155.7 -204.5 198.5 80.8 -18.9 42.6 -56.8 133.1 99.9 24.7 163.6 -313.4 370.6 245.4 -272.8 266.5 -172.8 -312.9 -492.0
Net cash flow from operating activities -139.1 152.3 -210.0 349.6 152.9 -251.2 114.2 -101.6 353.3 114.7 -238.1 674.5 -640.1 394.6 191.0 116.8 1090.0 -1240.5 975.4 941.6 -401.0 629.9 -543.8 340.7 25.8
Cash flow from investing activities
Acquisition of assets -10.1 -14.5 -11.4 -37.5 -73.5 -21.4 -18.6 -14.2 -15.3 -69.5 -19.4 -22.5 -12.3 -31.0 -85.2 -18.7 -28.8 -17.7 -28.7 -94.0 -13.5 -21.5 -18.2 -29.5 -82.8
Acquisition of subsidiaries - (net of cash acquired) and associated companies - 0 - 0 - 0 0.4 0.4 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -122.6 -36.0 -2,319.3 -2,478
Net cash flow from investing activities -10.1 -14.5 -11.4 -37.5 -73.5 -21.4 -18.6 -14.2 -15.3 -69.5 -19.4 -22.5 -12.3 -31.0 -85.2 -18.7 -28.8 -17.7 -28.7 -94.0 -13.5 -144.1 -54.2 -2348.8 -2560.7
Cash flow from financing activities
Net interest paid to credit institutions and interest to bond loan -12.7 -14.9 -13.6 -15.7 -57.0 -9.8 -10.0 -11.9 -9.1 -40.7 -8.3 -8.4 -11.8 -27.0 -55.6 -10.5 -21.1 -6.0 -6.3 -43.9 -5.1 -7.5 -3.7 -25.7 -42.1
New equity - 0 - 0 - 0 348.6 348.6 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 35.0 35.0 296.6 - 0 63.2 359.8 - 0 685.9 685.9
Acquistion of non-controlling interests - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -10.8 -10.5 -10.3 0.1 -31.5 7.8 1.2 -0.4 8.5 -3.8 -1.4 0.3 -5.0
Proceeds from issuance of interest bearing debt - 0 591.6 -1.9 - 0 589.7 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 300.0 300.0 33.9 - 0 - 0 33.9 - 0 1,800.0 1,800.0
Repayment of interest-bearing debt - 0 -571.8 -100.5 -155.3 -827.7 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -6.8 -9.7 -7.6 -464.9 -488.8 -9.8 -10.5 -11.3 -11.2 -42.9 -11.4 -14.0 -13.0 -14.9 -53.4
Change in other long-term debt 0.1 -9.7 0.6 5.6 -3.4 - 0 7.1 -2.9 -3.6 0.6 -2.9 0.0 5.8 -5.5 -2.7 -0.3 1.0 -2.1 -2.4 -3.8 -10.0 -10.0
Purchase of own shares - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 0.0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities -12.6 -4.8 -115.4 183.2 50.3 -9.8 -2.9 -14.8 -12.7 -40.1 -28.8 -28.5 -24.0 -162.4 -243.7 -12.8 300.0 -18.3 42.8 311.7 -20.3 -21.6 -18.1 2435.5 2375.5
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -161.8 133.0 -336.8 495.3 129.7 -282.4 92.7 -130.6 325.4 5.1 -286.3 623.5 -676.4 201.3 -137.9 85.2 1361.2 -1276.5 989.5 1159.3 -434.9 464.3 -616.2 427.4 -159.5
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227.9 66.5 204.7 -136.4 227.9 368.4 76.4 165.5 33.9 368.4 379.3 84.0 707.8 40.1 379.3 238.8 330.4 1689.4 412.8 238.8 1394.1 962.1 1414.6 796.3 1394.1
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 0.5 5.2 -4.3 9.6 10.9 -9.6 -3.7 -1.1 20.0 5.7 -9.0 0.2 8.7 -2.6 -2.6 6.4 -2.2 -0.1 -8.2 -4.0 2.8 -11.7 -2.1 -7.0 -18.0
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 66.5 204.7 -136.4 368.4 368.4 76.4 165.5 33.9 379.3 379.3 84.0 707.8 40.1 238.8 238.8 330.4 1689.4 412.8 1394.1 1394.1 962.1 1414.6 796.3 1216.6 1216.6
Income Statement-Market Cluster
NOK (Millions) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021
Operating Revenue
Nordics 889.7 1,134.2 615.1 1,342.8 3,981.8 1,154.7 1,473.0 801.8 1,691.8 5,121.3 1,545.4 1,591.1 993.8 1,964.4 6,094.8 1,829.7 2,187.3 1,356.8 2,446.0 7,819.9 2,391.5 2,774.9 1,776.5 2,982.4 9,925.4
Europe 202.6 812.4 216.9 499.4 1,731.4 277.7 771.6 374.0 407.5 1,830.8 443.2 1,067.7 602.2 867.2 2,980.3 850.8 1,625.0 854.6 1,444.0 4,774.4 1,128.2 2,365.8 1,492.1 1,849.9 6,835.9
APAC & MEA 211.0 341.2 368.2 361.9 1,282.3 312.3 609.5 310.5 548.9 1,781.2 444.1 1,043.8 587.7 776.9 2,852.5 838.3 1,330.1 950.9 1,133.6 4,252.8 1,162.1 1,847.5 1,294.0 2,266.4 6,570.0
US 72.3 139.6 66.3 93.6 371.8 127.1 225.5 147.9 188.2 688.8 246.1 608.3 374.1 650.2 1,878.8 736.5 1,031.2 572.9 717.3 3,057.8 910.0 1,172.6 686.9 769.6 3,539.2
HQ 5.8 27.7 19.3 35.0 87.8 18.7 22.6 26.2 23.2 90.7 11.4 11.5 11.6 11.8 46.2 13.9 13.5 13.4 13.3 54.0 16.2 15.5 16.5 17.2 65.4
Eliminations -22.9 -53.4 -36.1 -41.0 -153.4 -57.8 -69.8 -67.9 -61.4 -256.9 -50.8 -79.8 -69.0 -34.9 -234.5 -65.2 -92.0 -80.5 -121.9 -359.5 -85.5 -105.0 -118.8 -188.1 -497.5
Adjustments - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -37.6 -65.5 -46.6 -58.6 -208.3 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Total Operating Revenue 1,358.5 2,401.7 1,249.7 2,291.7 7,301.7 1,795.1 2,966.9 1,545.9 2,739.6 9,047.5 2,639.3 4,242.7 2,500.3 4,235.7 13,618.0 4,204.0 6,095.0 3,668.1 5,632.3 19,599.5 5,522.5 8,071.3 5,147.2 7,697.3 26,438.3
Gross profit
Nordics 175.4 213.1 138.5 236.2 763.2 197.4 249.4 176.0 282.3 905.1 241.1 286.8 210.5 297.5 1,036.0 299.9 352.0 235.4 348.2 1,235.5 346.2 411.3 320.0 438.8 1,516.3
Europe 42.6 74.0 40.3 58.7 215.6 52.6 81.0 60.0 76.8 270.4 60.9 100.1 79.6 113.6 354.3 89.2 142.5 113.9 150.9 496.5 120.0 178.5 142.2 196.4 637.0
APAC & MEA 18.3 28.3 16.5 27.6 90.7 24.6 34.4 25.2 48.3 132.5 42.2 53.8 51.3 50.4 197.7 61.4 96.3 64.6 81.4 303.7 80.4 121.7 79.4 210.1 491.6
US 32.1 40.5 29.9 30.5 133.0 33.8 39.6 39.9 41.8 155.0 41.7 58.5 57.0 65.2 222.3 67.3 81.8 80.9 88.5 318.5 90.3 104.5 109.0 113.4 417.2
HQ 13.3 13.6 15.0 21.7 63.5 14.8 15.9 20.3 21.9 72.9 22.4 10.2 10.0 12.3 54.9 14.7 15.1 17.9 15.2 62.9 16.1 15.4 16.7 17.2 65.4
Eliminations -11.9 -12.9 -12.4 -13.0 -50.2 -13.3 -12.7 -11.5 -12.2 -49.7 -13.1 -15.6 -15.3 -12.4 -56.4 -17.2 -21.8 -16.5 -16.9 -72.3 -18.1 -19.8 -25.5 -24.3 -87.7
Total gross profit 269.8 356.6 227.8 361.7 1,215.8 309.7 407.5 309.8 459.0 1,486.1 395.3 493.7 393.1 526.6 1,808.7 515.2 665.8 496.3 667.4 2,344.8 634.9 811.6 641.8 951.4 3,039.7
Adjusted EBITDA
Nordics 28.8 61.1 18.3 72.3 180.5 41.1 93.2 37.3 94.5 266.1 63.5 107.9 60.9 102.7 335.0 94.4 143.6 66.8 110.4 415.2 123.4 156.0 102.9 152.7 534.9
Europe -10.7 12.8 -13.1 -3.6 -14.5 -10.0 14.0 -3.7 2.6 2.9 -9.6 28.3 3.5 13.4 35.6 -11.0 27.4 8.1 30.8 55.3 -0.0 54.8 2.9 60.3 117.9
APAC & MEA -1.1 8.2 -3.9 2.5 5.7 -0.7 2.8 -10.9 13.2 4.3 1.5 8.3 -3.9 5.5 11.4 -4.6 32.1 2.9 16.0 46.4 1.7 61.9 -5.2 56.8 115.2
US -4.1 3.5 -9.0 -3.6 -13.2 -4.5 0.8 -11.4 -6.2 -21.3 -9.9 3.5 -1.8 -0.3 -8.6 -10.2 -0.4 5.2 9.1 3.7 -0.3 16.2 9.6 10.7 36.4
HQ -8.0 -8.2 -1.7 -9.9 -27.9 -12.7 -18.9 -5.9 -26.4 -63.9 -9.7 -23.6 -24.5 -23.4 -81.2 -28.0 -31.5 -19.0 -29.1 -107.7 -31.7 -33.0 -28.9 -55.9 -149.5
Eliminations - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Adjusted EBITDA 4.9 77.3 -9.3 57.7 130.6 13.3 91.8 5.3 77.7 188.1 35.8 124.3 34.3 97.9 292.2 40.6 171.2 64.0 137.2 412.9 93.0 255.8 81.4 224.7 654.9
Income Statement-Business Area
NOK (Millions) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021
Operating Revenue
Software & Cloud Direct 790.0 1,774.5 694.9 1,597.0 4,856.5 1,142.4 2,238.0 837.4 1,878.9 6,096.7 1,721.0 3,209.5 1,344.8 2,711.2 8,986.5 2,587.8 4,342.9 2,094.3 3,907.6 12,932.7 3,810.5 6,151.5 3,193.1 4,980.4 18,135.5
Software & Cloud Channel 394.2 473.3 414.7 492.5 1,774.7 525.7 619.4 593.0 683.9 2,422.0 706.6 846.9 980.8 1,216.2 3,750.4 1,291.2 1,413.8 1,292.0 1,384.7 5,381.7 1,339.7 1,460.4 1,554.0 2,171.6 6,525.7
Software & Cloud Economics 75.2 85.4 67.6 82.4 310.7 78.6 83.5 85.4 107.2 354.7 93.1 103.3 98.1 140.8 435.3 115.9 123.2 131.3 156.4 526.8 136.6 156.6 150.1 205.7 649.0
Consulting 101.0 101.4 87.5 123.9 413.9 121.9 133.7 113.8 159.0 528.5 155.9 150.3 132.3 187.9 626.4 250.2 276.4 213.5 302.1 1,042.2 302.7 392.2 349.8 505.1 1,549.8
Admin 21.0 20.4 21.0 36.9 99.4 21.8 27.6 30.9 30.5 110.8 13.6 12.4 13.5 14.4 53.9 24.0 30.7 17.6 3.3 75.6 18.5 15.6 19.0 22.6 75.8
Eliminations -22.9 -53.4 -36.1 -41.0 -153.4 -57.8 -69.8 -67.9 -61.4 -256.9 -50.8 -79.8 -69.0 -34.9 -234.5 -65.2 -92.0 -80.5 -121.9 -359.5 -85.5 -105.0 -118.8 -188.1 -497.5
Adjustments - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -37.6 -65.5 -46.6 -58.6 -208.3 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Total Operating Revenue 1,358.5 2,401.7 1,249.7 2,291.7 7,301.7 1,795.1 2,966.9 1,545.9 2,739.6 9,047.5 2,639.3 4,242.7 2,500.3 4,235.7 13,618.0 4,204.0 6,095.0 3,668.1 5,632.3 19,599.5 5,522.5 8,071.3 5,147.2 7,697.3 26,438.3
Gross profit
Software & Cloud Direct 87.5 166.4 65.1 151.4 470.4 107.5 187.9 95.5 193.5 584.4 130.3 231.4 144.6 200.8 707.2 183.7 294.7 166.1 267.4 911.8 230.3 345.0 209.1 325.3 1,109.7
Software & Cloud Channel 32.1 35.6 30.6 35.1 133.4 35.4 39.9 44.4 47.0 166.7 49.3 55.0 56.3 59.8 220.4 73.6 83.6 78.6 89.4 325.2 86.5 87.1 94.4 177.5 445.6
Software & Cloud Economics 68.4 76.3 62.6 75.0 282.2 72.7 75.9 73.0 87.8 309.5 80.9 88.4 83.2 110.0 362.6 100.5 113.7 110.3 125.7 450.2 115.6 127.4 129.7 156.9 529.6
Consulting 76.3 74.9 65.4 89.5 306.1 89.8 96.4 85.2 115.5 386.9 122.6 122.1 109.9 152.4 507.0 159.4 174.2 137.2 184.7 655.5 201.7 255.1 213.7 293.7 964.2
Admin 17.3 16.4 16.5 23.7 73.9 17.6 20.1 23.3 27.2 88.2 25.3 12.4 14.4 16.0 68.0 15.2 21.4 20.6 17.2 74.3 19.0 16.8 20.4 22.2 78.4
Eliminations -11.9 -12.9 -12.4 -13.0 -50.2 -13.3 -12.7 -11.5 -12.2 -49.7 -13.1 -15.6 -15.3 -12.4 -56.4 -17.2 -21.8 -16.5 -16.9 -72.3 -18.1 -19.8 -25.5 -24.3 -87.7
Total gross profit 269.8 356.6 227.8 361.7 1,215.8 309.7 407.5 309.8 459.0 1,486.1 395.3 493.7 393.1 526.6 1,808.7 515.2 665.8 496.3 667.4 2,344.8 634.9 811.6 641.8 951.4 3,039.7
Adjusted EBITDA - 0
Software & Cloud Direct 19.9 93.5 5.0 70.7 189.0 30.8 107.0 15.2 93.9 246.9 48.0 138.6 55.4 102.4 344.5 60.8 166.4 53.9 125.7 406.8 95.0 207.7 65.2 182.7 550.5
Software & Cloud Channel 13.5 15.6 11.4 9.5 50.1 11.5 16.3 19.2 19.4 66.4 20.7 21.1 19.4 18.7 80.0 28.2 31.8 34.9 41.8 136.7 49.5 52.6 52.7 94.9 249.6
Software & Cloud Economics 8.5 12.7 -0.4 7.1 27.9 7.1 6.4 -1.6 8.5 20.4 1.7 3.9 0.4 14.1 20.1 -1.2 7.4 13.3 22.6 42.1 11.1 19.9 18.8 34.6 84.3
Consulting 5.9 1.2 7.4 11.2 25.8 9.5 13.6 10.7 17.9 51.7 22.6 19.9 19.3 31.0 92.7 22.4 31.9 19.0 26.1 99.4 27.8 56.1 31.5 53.7 169.1
Admin -42.9 -45.6 -32.6 -40.9 -162.1 -45.5 -51.4 -38.2 -62.1 -197.2 -57.2 -59.2 -60.3 -68.3 -245.1 -69.5 -66.3 -57.2 -79.0 -272.1 -90.3 -80.4 -86.8 -141.2 -398.7
Eliminations - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Adjusted EBITDA 4.9 77.3 -9.3 57.7 130.6 13.3 91.8 5.3 77.7 188.1 35.8 124.3 34.3 97.9 292.2 40.6 171.2 64.0 137.2 412.9 93.0 255.8 81.4 224.7 654.9
Revenue - MC by BA
NOK (Millions) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021
Nordics
Services 121.4 131.1 105.9 149.4 507.8 143.7 153.4 134.7 184.2 616.0 174.9 170.6 147.7 198.6 691.8 252.2 259.0 209.4 280.3 1,001.0 282.2 346.6 301.5 401.5 1,331.8
Software 765.1 1,001.8 508.7 1,192.5 3,468.1 1,009.4 1,317.4 666.5 1,505.1 4,498.3 1,369.4 1,420.7 845.2 1,764.6 5,399.8 1,569.1 1,926.3 1,145.9 2,163.8 6,805.1 2,108.2 2,428.7 1,474.1 2,579.2 8,590.2
Admin 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.9 5.9 1.6 2.2 0.6 2.5 7.0 1.1 -0.1 0.9 1.2 3.1 8.4 2.0 1.6 2.0 13.9 1.2 -0.3 0.9 1.7 3.3
Nordics revenue 889.7 1,134.2 615.1 1,342.8 3,981.8 1,154.7 1,473.0 801.8 1,691.8 5,121.3 1,545.4 1,591.1 993.8 1,964.4 6,094.8 1,829.7 2,187.3 1,356.8 2,446.0 7,819.9 2,391.5 2,774.9 1,776.5 2,982.4 9,925.4
Europe
Services 20.1 18.1 13.3 24.3 75.8 22.7 26.2 22.1 36.1 107.1 30.5 32.2 26.3 48.3 137.3 43.2 39.8 43.7 66.7 193.4 53.0 59.5 58.4 86.6 257.5
Software 180.5 793.2 202.7 474.6 1,651.0 253.9 744.4 349.3 369.6 1,717.2 412.1 1,035.1 575.4 818.2 2,840.8 807.0 1,571.0 809.9 1,390.8 4,578.7 1,074.5 2,306.0 1,433.0 1,761.5 6,575.1
Admin 2.0 1.1 0.9 0.6 4.5 1.0 1.0 2.6 1.9 6.5 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.7 2.2 0.6 14.2 1.0 -13.5 2.3 0.6 0.2 0.7 1.8 3.3
Europe revenue 202.6 812.4 216.9 499.4 1,731.4 277.7 771.6 374.0 407.5 1,830.8 443.2 1,067.7 602.2 867.2 2,980.3 850.8 1,625.0 854.6 1,444.0 4,774.4 1,128.2 2,365.8 1,492.1 1,849.9 6,835.9
APAC & MEA
Services 4.8 4.1 9.1 6.1 24.1 4.7 6.5 6.9 8.2 26.4 8.1 12.2 12.2 27.7 60.0 20.1 42.8 28.2 40.6 131.6 28.6 61.8 57.2 130.5 278.2
Software 206.2 336.9 358.9 355.9 1,257.9 307.2 602.3 303.2 538.4 1,751.1 435.5 1,031.1 575.2 748.8 2,790.6 817.2 1,286.5 921.1 1,091.5 4,116.4 1,132.8 1,785.1 1,236.0 2,134.0 6,288.0
Admin 0.0 0.2 0.1 - 0 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.4 2.3 3.7 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.5 1.8 1.0 0.8 1.6 1.4 4.8 0.6 0.5 0.8 1.8 3.8
APAC & MEA revenue 211.0 341.2 368.2 361.9 1,282.3 312.3 609.5 310.5 548.9 1,781.2 444.1 1,043.8 587.7 776.9 2,852.5 838.3 1,330.1 950.9 1,133.6 4,252.8 1,162.1 1,847.5 1,294.0 2,266.4 6,570.0
US
Services 29.9 33.6 26.8 26.5 116.8 29.4 31.1 35.4 37.8 133.7 35.4 38.7 44.2 54.1 172.5 50.5 58.1 63.5 70.9 243.0 75.1 80.4 82.7 92.0 330.2
Software 42.2 105.9 39.3 66.6 254.1 97.7 194.5 111.7 149.7 553.6 210.5 569.5 329.7 595.8 1,705.5 685.7 972.8 509.4 646.2 2,814.1 834.7 1,092.1 604.0 677.3 3,208.0
Admin 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.9 0.1 -0.1 0.8 0.7 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.8 0.3 0.3 -0.0 0.2 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.0
US revenue 72.3 139.6 66.3 93.6 371.8 127.1 225.5 147.9 188.2 688.8 246.1 608.3 374.1 650.2 1,878.8 736.5 1,031.2 572.9 717.3 3,057.8 910.0 1,172.6 686.9 769.6 3,539.2
HQ
Services - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 0.1 0.1 0.0 - 0 0.0 0.0 0.1 - 0 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.8
Software -9.9 9.9 0.0 - 0 0.1 0.0 -1.2 -0.3 -0.0 -1.5 0.1 0.0 -0.0 -0.0 0.1 -0.0 0.1 -0.0 -0.0 0.1 0.3 - 0 - 0 - 0 0.3
Admin 15.6 17.8 19.3 35.0 87.7 18.7 23.8 26.6 23.2 92.2 11.3 11.4 11.6 11.7 46.0 13.9 13.4 13.4 13.2 53.9 16.0 15.1 16.4 17.0 64.4
HQ revenue 5.8 27.7 19.3 35.0 87.8 18.7 22.6 26.2 23.2 90.7 11.4 11.5 11.6 11.8 46.2 13.9 13.5 13.4 13.3 54.0 16.2 15.5 16.5 17.2 65.4
Group
Services 176.2 186.9 155.2 206.3 724.5 200.5 217.2 199.2 266.3 883.2 248.9 253.7 230.4 328.7 1,061.7 366.1 399.6 344.8 458.6 1,569.0 439.0 548.8 499.9 710.8 2,198.5
Software 1,184.2 2,247.8 1,109.7 2,089.5 6,631.2 1,668.2 2,857.5 1,430.4 2,562.7 8,518.7 2,427.6 4,056.4 2,325.5 3,927.4 12,736.9 3,879.0 5,756.7 3,386.3 5,292.3 18,314.3 5,150.5 7,611.9 4,747.1 7,152.1 24,661.5
Admin 21.0 20.4 21.0 36.9 99.3 21.8 27.6 30.9 30.5 110.8 13.6 12.4 13.5 14.4 53.9 24.0 30.7 17.6 3.3 75.6 18.5 15.6 19.0 22.6 75.8
Eliminations -22.9 -53.4 -36.0 -41.0 -153.4 -57.8 -69.8 -67.9 -61.4 -256.9 -50.8 -79.8 -69.024 -34.9 -234.5 -65.2 -92.0 -80.5 -121.9 -359.5 -85.5 -105.0 -118.8 -188.1 -497.5
Adjustment -37.6 -65.5 -46.6 -58.6 -208.3
Group revenue 1,358.5 2,401.7 1,249.7 2,291.7 7,301.7 1,795.1 2,966.9 1,545.9 2,739.6 9,047.5 2,639.3 4,242.7 2,500.3 4,235.7 13,618.0 4,204.0 6,095.0 3,668.1 5,632.3 19,599.5 5,522.5 8,071.3 5,147.2 7,697.3 26,438.3
Gross Profit - MC by BA
NOK (Millions) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021
Nordics
Services 93.8 98.7 85.1 111.9 389.5 109.8 115.4 102.6 136.6 464.3 139.6 135.5 121.3 158.6 555.0 168.6 170.4 135.6 173.6 648.2 192.8 226.9 197.3 247.8 864.8
Software 78.9 113.4 52.8 123.5 368.7 86.4 132.1 73.0 144.9 436.4 100.7 151.3 88.3 137.8 478.0 131.4 179.5 98.2 173.5 582.6 152.3 184.9 121.6 189.1 647.9
Admin 2.7 0.9 0.6 0.8 5.0 1.2 1.9 0.5 0.8 4.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 1.1 3.0 -0.1 2.1 1.6 1.0 4.6 1.1 -0.5 1.2 1.8 3.6
Nordics gross profit 175.4 213.1 138.5 236.2 763.2 197.4 249.4 176.0 282.3 905.1 241.1 286.8 210.5 297.5 1,036.0 299.9 352.0 235.4 348.2 1,235.5 346.2 411.3 320.0 438.8 1,516.3
Europe
Services 19.3 17.5 13.2 21.8 71.9 21.2 23.7 19.8 28.8 93.5 25.9 29.6 24.5 41.6 121.6 28.3 39.6 34.8 47.4 150.1 40.2 54.9 50.7 69.5 215.3
Software 21.3 55.5 26.2 36.4 139.3 30.3 56.2 38.8 46.1 171.5 34.6 69.9 54.6 71.7 230.8 59.7 102.3 78.2 102.5 342.8 79.2 122.9 90.7 124.8 417.6
Admin 2.0 1.1 0.9 0.5 4.4 1.0 1.0 1.5 1.9 5.3 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.3 1.9 1.1 0.6 1.0 1.0 3.7 0.6 0.6 0.7 2.1 4.0
Europe gross profit 42.6 74.0 40.3 58.7 215.6 52.6 81.0 60.0 76.8 270.4 60.9 100.1 79.6 113.6 354.3 89.2 142.5 113.9 150.9 496.5 120.0 178.5 142.2 196.4 637.0
APAC & MEA
Services 4.3 3.7 4.4 5.6 18.0 3.9 5.3 5.4 6.7 21.3 6.6 10.7 7.2 15.8 40.4 14.1 24.6 20.3 28.5 87.5 17.2 33.1 25.9 52.1 128.3
Software 13.9 24.6 12.1 22.0 72.6 20.5 28.9 19.7 40.0 109.2 34.2 42.8 42.9 32.6 152.6 46.0 69.9 42.3 51.3 209.5 62.4 87.5 51.8 157.1 358.8
Admin 0.0 - 0 0.0 0.2 0.2 -0.0 1.7 2.0 1.4 0.2 1.2 1.9 4.7 1.2 1.8 2.0 1.6 6.7 0.9 1.1 1.7 0.8 4.5
APAC & MEA gross profit 18.3 28.3 16.5 27.6 90.7 24.6 34.4 25.2 48.3 132.5 42.2 53.8 51.3 50.4 197.7 61.4 96.3 64.6 81.4 303.7 80.4 121.7 79.4 210.1 491.6
US
Services 27.3 31.2 25.3 25.1 108.9 27.6 28.0 30.4 31.3 117.3 31.5 34.7 40.1 46.2 152.5 48.4 53.3 57.1 61.1 220.0 67.0 67.6 69.4 81.2 285.3
Software 4.7 9.3 4.6 4.8 23.3 6.1 11.7 8.7 9.8 36.3 10.0 23.3 16.6 18.6 68.4 20.0 26.6 23.7 27.1 97.4 23.1 36.7 39.3 31.8 130.9
Admin 0.2 0.1 0.5 0.8 0.1 -0.1 0.8 0.7 1.5 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.4 -1.2 1.9 0.1 0.3 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.0
US gross profit 32.1 40.5 29.9 30.5 133.0 33.8 39.6 39.9 41.8 155.0 41.7 58.5 57.0 65.2 222.3 67.3 81.8 80.9 88.5 318.5 90.3 104.5 109.0 113.4 417.2
HQ
Services - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -0.0 -0.0 0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 - 0 0.1 0.1 0.4 -0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.0
Software 0.9 -0.8 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 -1.2 -0.3 -0.3 -2.2 0.1 -0.9 -1.4 -0.1 -2.2 0.1 0.1 2.3 2.3 4.7 - 0 - 0 0.1 -0.0 0.1
Admin 12.4 14.4 15.0 21.9 63.7 15.2 17.1 20.6 22.2 75.1 22.3 11.0 11.4 12.3 57.0 14.2 15.0 16.0 13.1 58.4 16.2 15.5 16.5 17.1 65.3
HQ gross profit 13.3 13.6 15.0 21.7 63.5 14.8 15.9 20.3 21.9 72.9 22.4 10.2 10.0 12.3 54.9 14.7 15.1 17.9 15.2 62.9 16.1 15.4 16.7 17.2 65.4
Group
Services 144.7 151.1 128.0 164.5 588.3 162.5 172.3 158.2 203.4 696.4 203.6 210.5 193.1 262.4 869.5 259.9 287.9 247.5 310.4 1,105.7 317.3 382.5 343.4 450.7 1,493.8
Software 119.6 201.9 95.7 186.5 603.8 142.9 227.8 139.9 240.6 751.2 179.5 286.4 201.0 260.6 927.6 257.3 378.3 244.7 356.7 1,237.0 316.9 432.1 303.5 502.9 1,555.3
Admin 17.3 16.4 16.5 23.7 74.0 17.6 20.1 23.3 27.2 88.2 25.3 12.4 14.4 16.0 68.0 15.2 21.4 20.6 17.2 74.3 19.0 16.8 20.4 22.2 78.4
Eliminations -11.9 -12.9 -12.4 -13.0 -50.2 -13.3 -12.7 -11.5 -12.2 -49.7 -13.1 -15.6 -15.3 -12.4 -56.4 -17.2 -21.8 -16.5 -16.9 -72.3 -18.1 -19.8 -25.5 -24.3 -87.7
Group gross profit 269.8 356.6 227.8 361.7 1,215.8 309.7 407.5 309.8 459.0 1,486.1 395.3 493.7 393.1 526.6 1,808.7 515.2 665.8 496.3 667.4 2,344.8 634.9 811.6 641.8 951.4 3,039.7
Growth Markets GP
Start-Ups GP
USA GP
HQ GP
elim
Group GP
Nordic Markets GP
Growth Markets GP
Start-Ups GP
USA GP
HQ GP
elim
Group GP

Disclaimer

Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 979 M 2 924 M 2 924 M
Net income 2021 151 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 448 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 94,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 653 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 124
Free-Float 96,9%
