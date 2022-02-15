Crayon : Presentation Data Pack Q4

NOK (Millions) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021

Cash flow from operating activities

Net income before tax -26.8 23.8 -63.4 12.7 -53.7 -18.2 64.7 -34.8 42.0 53.8 -9.6 59.2 -8.2 -31.8 9.6 -41.5 131.8 -22.7 126.0 193.7 29.0 184.1 -127.7 217.8 303.1

Taxes paid -9.5 -1.4 -3.3 2.3 -11.9 -6.6 -6.4 -3.9 -6.7 -23.6 -8.3 -2.6 -3.3 -16.3 -30.5 -10.2 -5.1 -5.3 -13.8 -34.5 -15.4 -9.8 -27.1 -19.8 -72.1

Depreciation and amortisation 15.3 17.1 16.2 23.1 71.7 17.7 18.5 19.5 20.9 76.5 26.4 28.9 27.9 89.6 172.9 32.6 34.6 35.9 37.2 140.3 36.1 39.8 41.3 57.3 174.5

Net interest to credit institutions and interest to bond loan 12.3 15.1 12.4 10.9 50.6 8.8 8.8 9.8 7.8 35.2 11.8 11.9 11.6 12.9 48.1 12.4 4.7 7.5 8.2 32.7 7.7 8.1 22.8 30.6 69.1

Changes in inventory, accounts receivable/payable -80.1 -63.9 -11.1 188.1 33.1 -184.1 -127.1 112.4 90.8 -107.9 -239.5 534.6 -611.3 207.2 -109.0 98.7 760.5 -942.4 447.3 364.1 -185.6 141.3 -280.4 367.7 43.1

Changes in other current assets -50.4 161.6 -160.7 112.5 63.0 -68.9 155.7 -204.5 198.5 80.8 -18.9 42.6 -56.8 133.1 99.9 24.7 163.6 -313.4 370.6 245.4 -272.8 266.5 -172.8 -312.9 -492.0

Net cash flow from operating activities -139.1 152.3 -210.0 349.6 152.9 -251.2 114.2 -101.6 353.3 114.7 -238.1 674.5 -640.1 394.6 191.0 116.8 1090.0 -1240.5 975.4 941.6 -401.0 629.9 -543.8 340.7 25.8

Cash flow from investing activities

Acquisition of assets -10.1 -14.5 -11.4 -37.5 -73.5 -21.4 -18.6 -14.2 -15.3 -69.5 -19.4 -22.5 -12.3 -31.0 -85.2 -18.7 -28.8 -17.7 -28.7 -94.0 -13.5 -21.5 -18.2 -29.5 -82.8

Acquisition of subsidiaries - (net of cash acquired) and associated companies - 0 - 0 - 0 0.4 0.4 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -122.6 -36.0 -2,319.3 -2,478

Net cash flow from investing activities -10.1 -14.5 -11.4 -37.5 -73.5 -21.4 -18.6 -14.2 -15.3 -69.5 -19.4 -22.5 -12.3 -31.0 -85.2 -18.7 -28.8 -17.7 -28.7 -94.0 -13.5 -144.1 -54.2 -2348.8 -2560.7

Cash flow from financing activities

Net interest paid to credit institutions and interest to bond loan -12.7 -14.9 -13.6 -15.7 -57.0 -9.8 -10.0 -11.9 -9.1 -40.7 -8.3 -8.4 -11.8 -27.0 -55.6 -10.5 -21.1 -6.0 -6.3 -43.9 -5.1 -7.5 -3.7 -25.7 -42.1

New equity - 0 - 0 - 0 348.6 348.6 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 35.0 35.0 296.6 - 0 63.2 359.8 - 0 685.9 685.9

Acquistion of non-controlling interests - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -10.8 -10.5 -10.3 0.1 -31.5 7.8 1.2 -0.4 8.5 -3.8 -1.4 0.3 -5.0

Proceeds from issuance of interest bearing debt - 0 591.6 -1.9 - 0 589.7 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 300.0 300.0 33.9 - 0 - 0 33.9 - 0 1,800.0 1,800.0

Repayment of interest-bearing debt - 0 -571.8 -100.5 -155.3 -827.7 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -6.8 -9.7 -7.6 -464.9 -488.8 -9.8 -10.5 -11.3 -11.2 -42.9 -11.4 -14.0 -13.0 -14.9 -53.4

Change in other long-term debt 0.1 -9.7 0.6 5.6 -3.4 - 0 7.1 -2.9 -3.6 0.6 -2.9 0.0 5.8 -5.5 -2.7 -0.3 1.0 -2.1 -2.4 -3.8 -10.0 -10.0

Purchase of own shares - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 0.0 - 0 - 0 - 0

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities -12.6 -4.8 -115.4 183.2 50.3 -9.8 -2.9 -14.8 -12.7 -40.1 -28.8 -28.5 -24.0 -162.4 -243.7 -12.8 300.0 -18.3 42.8 311.7 -20.3 -21.6 -18.1 2435.5 2375.5

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -161.8 133.0 -336.8 495.3 129.7 -282.4 92.7 -130.6 325.4 5.1 -286.3 623.5 -676.4 201.3 -137.9 85.2 1361.2 -1276.5 989.5 1159.3 -434.9 464.3 -616.2 427.4 -159.5

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227.9 66.5 204.7 -136.4 227.9 368.4 76.4 165.5 33.9 368.4 379.3 84.0 707.8 40.1 379.3 238.8 330.4 1689.4 412.8 238.8 1394.1 962.1 1414.6 796.3 1394.1

Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 0.5 5.2 -4.3 9.6 10.9 -9.6 -3.7 -1.1 20.0 5.7 -9.0 0.2 8.7 -2.6 -2.6 6.4 -2.2 -0.1 -8.2 -4.0 2.8 -11.7 -2.1 -7.0 -18.0