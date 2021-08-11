Crayon : Q2 2021

Financial review
Items below the EBITDA line
Depreciation and amortisation increased NOK 5.2m YoY. The increase of depreciation is primarily driven by higher investments in recent periods into platforms and ERP systems, but also affected of impact from Sensa of NOK 2.3m.
Interest expenses increased YoY with NOK 1.7m, primarily due to a lower interest on borrowings and settlement of swap in Q2 2020. Other financial expenses increased with NOK 36.2m due to currency movements. The net income before tax increases YoY by NOK 52.3m to NOK 184.1m, mainly due to increase EBITDA of NOK 95.3m and increase of other financial expense, net of NOK -36.2m. Income tax expense for Q2 2021 amounts to NOK 19.3m.
Net profit in the period was NOK 164.8m, compared with the Q2 2020 result of NOK 102.6m. Basic earnings per share increased from NOK 1.22 per share in Q2 2020 to NOK 1.77 per share in Q2 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for share based compensation and other income and expenses, totaling NOK -3.9m in Q2 2021. Other income and expenses in Q2 are mainly driven by share-based compensation and forgivable loan (see note 14). Share-based compensation programs in Crayon relates to the option program from the IPO in 2017, the broad- based Employee Share Purchase Program in 2019 and 2020 and an option-based management performance program for strategic KPIs during 2020 and 2021.
For more details, see the 'Alternative Performance Measures' section in this report.
Balance sheet
As of June 30, 2021 Crayon had assets of NOK 8 767m (2020: NOK 7 163m) which is primarily composed of accounts
receivables NOK 5 218m (2020: NOK 4 031m), goodwill NOK 927m (2020: NOK 870m) and Cash & cash equivalents
NOK 1 415m (2020: NOK 1 689m). Total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 amounts to NOK 7 405m (2020: NOK 6 155m),
consisting primarily of accounts payables NOK 5 341m (2020: NOK 4 703m) and a bond loan NOK 296m (2020: NOK 294m).
Trade working capital increased YoY with NOK 539m, compared to the 32.4% / NOK 1 976m YoY revenue growth. In general, the increase is driven by a normalization of a very strong trade working capital situation in Q2 2020, which is partly offset by continued improvement on credit and collection performance with customers.
Management is continuing its efforts to control working capital, particular in light of the growth in emerging markets with varying credit risks and payment cycles and the overall credit risk implied by the COVID-19 situation.
There is no specific concentration of credit risk with respect to account receivables, but in general the APAC & MEA region has a higher credit risk. The Group has a large number of customers spread across several countries and industries. Account receivables increased from Q1 2021 related to the cyclicality of the business. The provision for bad debt increased with NOK 8.4m (including currency impact) compared to Q2 2020. This is due to provisions for specific customers at risk, general provisions and currency translation of NOK fluctuation against foreign currencies. Crayon continues to closely follow up the level and nature of the trade receivables to mitigate any recoverability risk.
