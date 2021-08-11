Crayon : Q2 2021

Business review

Crayon continues to demonstrate strong financials and Q2 2021 is another quarter of gross profit and EBITDA growth. Q2 2021 YoY revenue growth was +32.4% while gross profit growth was +21.9%/ NOK 145.8m, leading to a total Q2 2021 gross profit of NOK 811.6m. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2021 was NOK 255.8m, an increase of NOK 84.7m compared with Q2 2020.

As outlined in note 13, Crayon has a strong underlying seasonality to its financial results driven by external factors, with Q2 and Q4 being the strongest quarters, while Q1 and Q3 are typically slower quarters. To compare the performance of the business across this seasonality the relevant comparison is YoY.

All market clusters (See Note 6 for additional information) had positive gross profit growth in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020. Nordics is the largest market cluster and delivered a +16.9% gross profit growth. Europe and US market clusters both delivered strong gross profit YoY growth of +25.3% and +27.8% respectively, while APAC & MEA had a gross profit YoY development of +26.4%.

The Software & Cloud division overall had a growth of +14.2% YoY, composed of Software & Cloud Direct with +17.1% gross profit growth YoY and Software & Cloud Channel with +4.2% gross profit growth YoY.

Within the Software & Cloud segment, gross profit in the Nordics grew with +3.0% YoY and Europe with +20.2% YoY. Gross profit in APAC & MEA increased with 25.2% YoY, and US increased with 38.1%. Within the Services segment, the overall gross profit growth was +32.8%, driven by Consulting with +46.4% YoY growth and Software & Cloud Economics ("SAM") of +12.1% YoY growth. Within the Services segment, Nordics grew by +33.2% YoY, while Europe, APAC & MEA and US grew by +38.7% YoY, +34.4% YoY and +26.8% YoY respectively.