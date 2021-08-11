Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Crayon Group Holding ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRAYN   NO0010808892

CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA

(CRAYN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/11 07:53:46 am
152.2 NOK   +2.98%
07:47aCRAYON : Q2 2021
PU
01:01aCRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : Financial results for Q2 2021
AQ
08/10CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : Invitation to Q2 2021 presentation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crayon : Q2 2021

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 2021

Crayon Group Interim Financial Report

Content

Highlights

3

Business review

4

Financial review

5

Financial statements and notes

7

2

Highlights

  • Gross profit growth across all business areas and market clusters in Q2 2021. Gross profit grew by 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year (year-over-year, "YoY"), driven by strong growth in the segments Consulting (NOK 80.9m/ +46.4% YoY) and Software & Cloud Direct (NOK 50.3m/ +17.1% YoY). All market clusters delivered solid gross profit growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA has a positive development, and in Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA¹ increased with NOK 84.7m YoY to NOK 255.8m. The improvement was primarily driven by Software & Cloud (NOK 62.1m), and Services EBITDA (NOK 36.6m)

Key consolidated figures

¹Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding other income and expenses. Reference made to Alternative Performance Measures Section in note disclosure.

3

Consolidated Operating Revenue

In millions of NOK

8 071

6 095

5

632

5 522

3 668

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4

2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Consolidated Gross Profit

In millions of NOK

812

666

667

635

496

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1

In millions of NOK

256

171

137

93

64

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Business review

Crayon continues to demonstrate strong financials and Q2 2021 is another quarter of gross profit and EBITDA growth. Q2 2021 YoY revenue growth was +32.4% while gross profit growth was +21.9%/ NOK 145.8m, leading to a total Q2 2021 gross profit of NOK 811.6m. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2021 was NOK 255.8m, an increase of NOK 84.7m compared with Q2 2020.

As outlined in note 13, Crayon has a strong underlying seasonality to its financial results driven by external factors, with Q2 and Q4 being the strongest quarters, while Q1 and Q3 are typically slower quarters. To compare the performance of the business across this seasonality the relevant comparison is YoY.

All market clusters (See Note 6 for additional information) had positive gross profit growth in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020. Nordics is the largest market cluster and delivered a +16.9% gross profit growth. Europe and US market clusters both delivered strong gross profit YoY growth of +25.3% and +27.8% respectively, while APAC & MEA had a gross profit YoY development of +26.4%.

The Software & Cloud division overall had a growth of +14.2% YoY, composed of Software & Cloud Direct with +17.1% gross profit growth YoY and Software & Cloud Channel with +4.2% gross profit growth YoY.

Within the Software & Cloud segment, gross profit in the Nordics grew with +3.0% YoY and Europe with +20.2% YoY. Gross profit in APAC & MEA increased with 25.2% YoY, and US increased with 38.1%. Within the Services segment, the overall gross profit growth was +32.8%, driven by Consulting with +46.4% YoY growth and Software & Cloud Economics ("SAM") of +12.1% YoY growth. Within the Services segment, Nordics grew by +33.2% YoY, while Europe, APAC & MEA and US grew by +38.7% YoY, +34.4% YoY and +26.8% YoY respectively.

Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA was NOK +255.8m (2020: NOK +171.2m YoY). The YoY adjusted EBITDA improvement was driven by the Nordics (NOK +12.4m YoY), Europe (NOK +27.3m YoY), APAC & MEA (NOK +29.8m YoY) and US (NOK 16.6m YoY). In the business area segment, the adjusted EBITDA improvement was driven by Software & Cloud Direct (NOK +41.3m YoY), Software & Cloud Channel (NOK +20.8m YoY), Software & Cloud Economics (NOK +12.5m YoY) and Consulting (NOK +24.1m YoY).

In the light of the Q2 2021 financial results and outlook, Crayon has assessed whether there are indicators of impairment of the cash generating units (CGU) related to goodwill and for the recognised intangible assets. The Group has not recognised any impairment of goodwill or intangible assets during Q2 2021.

COVID-19

Crayon has not experienced any major disruption to its operations nor significant financial effects due to COVID-19. Management will continue to monitor the development in order to both address any new market opportunities and implement mitigating measures on our business if deemed necessary.

In the light of the ongoing pandemic, Crayon has focused on ensuring accurate identification and estimation of credit risk and potential losses on accounts receivables. However, Crayon has not identified any significant COVID-19 impact to the interim consolidated financial statements as of Q2 2021.

Software Gross Profit

Services Gross Profit

Gross Profit

Adj. EBITDA

In millions of NOK

In millions of NOK

per Market Cluster and Growth

per market cluster and growth (%)

In millions of NOK

In millions of NOK

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

450

17 %

200

400

9 %

350

150

300

100

250

25 %

93 %

200

26 %

50

100 %

150

28 %

-4581 %

100

0

50

Nordics

Europe

APAC &

US

Admin/Elim

-34 %

0

-50

MEA

5 %

Nordics

Europe

APAC &

US

Admin/Elim

-50

MEA

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

4

Financial review

Items below the EBITDA line

Depreciation and amortisation increased NOK 5.2m YoY. The increase of depreciation is primarily driven by higher investments in recent periods into platforms and ERP systems, but also affected of impact from Sensa of NOK 2.3m.

Interest expenses increased YoY with NOK 1.7m, primarily due to a lower interest on borrowings and settlement of swap in Q2 2020. Other financial expenses increased with NOK 36.2m due to currency movements. The net income before tax increases YoY by NOK 52.3m to NOK 184.1m, mainly due to increase EBITDA of NOK 95.3m and increase of other financial expense, net of NOK -36.2m. Income tax expense for Q2 2021 amounts to NOK 19.3m.

Net profit in the period was NOK 164.8m, compared with the Q2 2020 result of NOK 102.6m. Basic earnings per share increased from NOK 1.22 per share in Q2 2020 to NOK 1.77 per share in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for share based compensation and other income and expenses, totaling NOK -3.9m in Q2 2021. Other income and expenses in Q2 are mainly driven by share-based compensation and forgivable loan (see note 14). Share-based compensation programs in Crayon relates to the option program from the IPO in 2017, the broad- based Employee Share Purchase Program in 2019 and 2020 and an option-based management performance program for strategic KPIs during 2020 and 2021.

For more details, see the 'Alternative Performance Measures' section in this report.

Balance sheet

As of June 30, 2021 Crayon had assets of NOK 8 767m (2020: NOK 7 163m) which is primarily composed of accounts

receivables NOK 5 218m (2020: NOK 4 031m), goodwill NOK 927m (2020: NOK 870m) and Cash & cash equivalents

NOK 1 415m (2020: NOK 1 689m). Total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 amounts to NOK 7 405m (2020: NOK 6 155m),

consisting primarily of accounts payables NOK 5 341m (2020: NOK 4 703m) and a bond loan NOK 296m (2020: NOK 294m).

Trade working capital increased YoY with NOK 539m, compared to the 32.4% / NOK 1 976m YoY revenue growth. In general, the increase is driven by a normalization of a very strong trade working capital situation in Q2 2020, which is partly offset by continued improvement on credit and collection performance with customers.

Management is continuing its efforts to control working capital, particular in light of the growth in emerging markets with varying credit risks and payment cycles and the overall credit risk implied by the COVID-19 situation.

There is no specific concentration of credit risk with respect to account receivables, but in general the APAC & MEA region has a higher credit risk. The Group has a large number of customers spread across several countries and industries. Account receivables increased from Q1 2021 related to the cyclicality of the business. The provision for bad debt increased with NOK 8.4m (including currency impact) compared to Q2 2020. This is due to provisions for specific customers at risk, general provisions and currency translation of NOK fluctuation against foreign currencies. Crayon continues to closely follow up the level and nature of the trade receivables to mitigate any recoverability risk.

5

The first figure shows gross profit per Market Cluster and the percentage of total gross profit per period, with the total gross profit for the period in the box above each bar.

The second figure shows adjusted EBITDA per Market Cluster, with the total adjusted EBITDA for the period in the box above each bar.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
07:47aCRAYON : Q2 2021
PU
01:01aCRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : Financial results for Q2 2021
AQ
08/10CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : Invitation to Q2 2021 presentation
AQ
07/12ELOP AS : Correction: Simplifai enters licensing partnership with Crayon Norway,..
AQ
07/06CRAYON : Acquisition Databook
PU
07/06CRAYON : To Buy Entire Stake Of Australian Cloud Company Rhipe For $268 Million
MT
07/06CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : Signed binding agreement with Rhipe Limited (ASX: RHP..
AQ
07/05CRAYON : Credit Investor Presentation
PU
07/01CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : Completion of bond issue
AQ
07/01CRAYON : In Talks To Acquire Australian Tech Company Rhipe
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 134 M 2 820 M 2 820 M
Net income 2021 252 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net cash 2021 952 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 411 M 1 390 M 1 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Crayon Group Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 147,80 NOK
Average target price 173,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melissa Mulholland Chief Executive Officer
Jon Birger Syvertsen Chief Financial Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Mattias Ödlund Chief Technology Officer
Bente Liberg Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA17.49%1 390
ACCENTURE PLC22.58%203 038
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.46%165 578
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.31%126 722
INFOSYS LIMITED33.56%95 522
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.21.28%91 690