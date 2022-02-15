Log in
    CRAYN   NO0010808892

CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA

(CRAYN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/14 10:25:18 am
166.4 NOK   -1.71%
01:27aCRAYON : Q4 2021
PU
01:01aCrayon Q4 2021 and year-end results
AQ
02/02CRAYON : Invitation to Q4 2021 presentation
AQ
Crayon : Q4 2021

02/15/2022 | 01:27am EST
Quarterly Results

Q4 2021

CEO Melissa Mulholland CFO Jon Birger Syvertsen

15 February 2022

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

Continued value creation through services and innovation

Amounts in NOK unless stated

43%

64%

3.1pp

Gross Profit 951m

Adj. EBITDA 225m

Adj. EBITDA margin 1 24%

1 Adjusted EBITDA divided by Gross Profit

2021 YEAR IN REVIEW

Key achievements

People-centric

strategy

Customer-first

focus

Accelerated

M&A activity

Increased

value creation

  • Investment in employee development
  • Stronger leadership acumen
  • Increased companywide communication
  • 95% customer retention
  • ISO 9001, 27001, 27701 certifications
  • 2nd consecutive year of being a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services
  • NOK 2.5 billion investments in 2021
  • Building scale and service capabilities
  • Sensa | Cloud Direct | rhipe
  • Profitable growth across all business areas
  • Maximize customer value with our services

PEOPLE-CENTRIC STRATEGY

Employees are our greatest asset

Culture

Diversity

All-time high employee

Sharp increase in SHE

survey (total 4.3/5.0)

diversity index score to 98/100

Initiatives implemented to

3-year plan to strengthen

support employee well-being

diversity, equity and inclusion

Leadership

Competency

  • Increased talent across our management team
  • Strategic promotions in growth markets

Talent recruitment

and retention

  • 30% HC 4-year CAGR
  • 855 new hires in 2021
  • 98% Q4 employee retention

CUSTOMER-FIRST FOCUS

The House of Crayon

Data and AI

Security

Modern Workplace

Cloud Consulting

Software & Cloud Economics

Licensing

Cloud-iQ

Service-iQ

Crayon-iQ

Agility

Quality

Pace

Integrity

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
