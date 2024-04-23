Background

Crayon Group has arranged for a comprehensive audit tender process, inviting BDO, Deloitte, EY and PWC in addition to the current auditors KPMG.

The tender process is based on a tender document distributed 13 December 2023 and a joint tender presentation 16 January 2024, outlining detailed information about Crayon Group, our business and audit requirements, including transparent and non-discriminatory selection criteria used to evaluate the proposals.

The Audit Committee has overseen the full tender process and evaluated the results including the presentations by the tendering firms 19 April 2024. A separate report has been prepared on the conclusion of the selection procedures. The selection procedures are based on the selection

criteria's set out in the tender invitation.