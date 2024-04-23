Crayon : Recommendation to AGM on Election of Auditor
General Assembly recommendation
Background
Crayon Group has arranged for a comprehensive audit tender process, inviting BDO, Deloitte, EY and PWC in addition to the current auditors KPMG.
The tender process is based on a tender document distributed 13 December 2023 and a joint tender presentation 16 January 2024, outlining detailed information about Crayon Group, our business and audit requirements, including transparent and non-discriminatory selection criteria used to evaluate the proposals.
The Audit Committee has overseen the full tender process and evaluated the results including the presentations by the tendering firms 19 April 2024. A separate report has been prepared on the conclusion of the selection procedures. The selection procedures are based on the selection
criteria's set out in the tender invitation.
AC recommendation
Based on the selection criteria's, the following two auditing firms were ranked highest:
Deloitte
KPMG
Crayon Audit Committee recommend Deloitte to be elected as new Group auditors.
The Audit Committee of Crayon confirms that the recommendation is free from influence by a third party and that no clause of the kind referred to in article 6 of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 has been imposed.
Crayon Group Holding ASA is a Norway-based company engaged in the information technology (IT) sector. The Companyâs activities are divided into five segments: The Software and Cloud Direct, which comprises license offering from its partners, such as Microsoft, Adobe, Symantec, Citrix, VMware, Oracle and IBM, that focuses on standard software for technological platforms and critical commercial processes; The Software and Cloud Channel, that offers system integrators and ISVs, which includes license advisory, software sales and access to Crayons Tool and IP; The Software and Cloud Economics services include processes and tools for enabling clients to build in-house Software Asset management capabilities and supports clients in vendor audits; The Consulting that consist of cloud consulting and services related to cloud migration and development; and The Admin and shared segment, that includes administrative income and costs, global costs and elimination. The Company operates worldwide.