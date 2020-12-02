Crayon : acquires Sensa, an Icelandic IT services company

02.12.2020 07.16i Kunngjøringer

OSLO, Norway -- Crayon (OSE: CRAYON), a global leader in digital transformation, announced today it has entered into a purchase agreement with Sensa Ehf., an Icelandic IT services company.

The transaction, valued at ISK 3.25 billion, will strengthen Crayon's ability to provide digital transformation services for all customers and partners. Delivering value-added services is a key priority for Crayon as it expands its capabilities in the global market.

Sensa, owned by Siminn hf (ICE: SIMINN), provides hosting, cloud management and operations services as well as unified communications and security solutions to corporations.

'This acquisition will support Crayon in expanding the value chain into managed services for multicloud environments and further accelerate Crayon's global service operations,' said Crayon Group CEO Torgrim Takle. 'Sensa has a long and robust track record with strong performance and outlook. In addition, their customer obsession made them the ideal company for us to acquire. We are excited for Sensa to join Crayon Group and the growth opportunities this will bring.'

The agreement was signed today and is subject to approval by the Icelandic Competition Authority. Sensa has about 120 employees and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Like Crayon, Sensa holds many certifications across all major technology vendors including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and VMWare. This allows for the design and support of tailored, flexible and scalable solutions on dedicated, hybrid, and pure public cloud platforms based on customer needs.

As a next-generation managed services and hosting provider and system integrator, Sensa has a well-established practice. Crayon will be able to scale that expertise across its existing operations, improving its services to customers especially on industry-leading network security platforms such as Cisco and NetApp.

There will be a media and investor availability webcast and Q&A today at 11:00 CET. https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20201202_6/

CEO Crayon CEO Torgrim Takle and CFO Jon Birger Syvertsen are participating in the webcast, which will be moderated by Hilde Thomassen, Investor Relations Executive. Please send questions to Hilde.Thomassen@crayon.com, or write your questions in the Q&A tool made available to you under the live call. The presentation is available here.

For more information contact:

Melanie Coffee

PR and Media Relations Director

Melanie.coffee@crayon.com

+47 46 74 8648

About Crayon:

Crayon helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful digital transformation journey through a reliable services framework allowing our customers to rightsize and optimize their IT estates. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has 2000 employees across more than 50 locations worldwide.