Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Crayon Group Holding ASA    CRAYN   NO0010808892

CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA

(CRAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crayon : acquires Sensa, an Icelandic IT services company

12/02/2020 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crayon acquires Sensa, an Icelandic IT services company

02.12.2020 07.16i Kunngjøringer

OSLO, Norway -- Crayon (OSE: CRAYON), a global leader in digital transformation, announced today it has entered into a purchase agreement with Sensa Ehf., an Icelandic IT services company.

The transaction, valued at ISK 3.25 billion, will strengthen Crayon's ability to provide digital transformation services for all customers and partners. Delivering value-added services is a key priority for Crayon as it expands its capabilities in the global market.

Sensa, owned by Siminn hf (ICE: SIMINN), provides hosting, cloud management and operations services as well as unified communications and security solutions to corporations.

'This acquisition will support Crayon in expanding the value chain into managed services for multicloud environments and further accelerate Crayon's global service operations,' said Crayon Group CEO Torgrim Takle. 'Sensa has a long and robust track record with strong performance and outlook. In addition, their customer obsession made them the ideal company for us to acquire. We are excited for Sensa to join Crayon Group and the growth opportunities this will bring.'

The agreement was signed today and is subject to approval by the Icelandic Competition Authority. Sensa has about 120 employees and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Like Crayon, Sensa holds many certifications across all major technology vendors including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and VMWare. This allows for the design and support of tailored, flexible and scalable solutions on dedicated, hybrid, and pure public cloud platforms based on customer needs.

As a next-generation managed services and hosting provider and system integrator, Sensa has a well-established practice. Crayon will be able to scale that expertise across its existing operations, improving its services to customers especially on industry-leading network security platforms such as Cisco and NetApp.

There will be a media and investor availability webcast and Q&A today at 11:00 CET. https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20201202_6/

CEO Crayon CEO Torgrim Takle and CFO Jon Birger Syvertsen are participating in the webcast, which will be moderated by Hilde Thomassen, Investor Relations Executive. Please send questions to Hilde.Thomassen@crayon.com, or write your questions in the Q&A tool made available to you under the live call. The presentation is available here.

For more information contact:

Melanie Coffee

PR and Media Relations Director

Melanie.coffee@crayon.com

+47 46 74 8648

About Crayon:

Crayon helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful digital transformation journey through a reliable services framework allowing our customers to rightsize and optimize their IT estates. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has 2000 employees across more than 50 locations worldwide.

Disclaimer

Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 07:38:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
02:39aCRAYON : acquires Sensa, an Icelandic IT services company
PU
02:18aCRAYON : acquires Sensa to accelerate global service operations and multicloud s..
AQ
11/27CRAYON : strengthens position in Asia Pacific with $100 million public-sector wi..
AQ
11/19CRAYON : Share capital increase resolved in connection with employee share incen..
AQ
10/28CRAYON : Q3 2020
PU
10/28CRAYON : Q3 2020
PU
10/28CRAYON : reports 47% increase in Q3 revenue
PU
10/28CRAYON : reports 47% increase in Q3 revenue
PU
10/28CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : Financial results for Q3 2020
AQ
10/22CRAYON : strengthens partnership with Oracle to better serve the...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 584 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
Net income 2020 95,4 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2020 310 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 92,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 279 M 1 052 M 1 053 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Crayon Group Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 85,00 NOK
Last Close Price 113,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torgrim Takle Chief Executive Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Bente Liberg Chief Operating Officer
Jon Birger Syvertsen Chief Financial Officer
Mattias Ödlund Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA118.46%1 052
ACCENTURE PLC18.29%157 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.96%135 833
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.85%110 063
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.98%74 562
INFOSYS LIMITED50.45%63 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ