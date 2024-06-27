Crayon recognized as the global winner of 2024 Microsoft Scale Solutions (LSP) Partner of the Year

27 Jun 2024 08:00 CEST
Crayon Group Holding ASA
OSLO, Norway - Crayon today announced it has won the Scale Solutions (LSP) 2024
Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The award is only eligible for global LSP
partners and the company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft
partners worldwide, for demonstrating excellence in innovation and
implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"We are thrilled to win the 2024 Microsoft Partner Award for Scale Solutions
(LSP), a reflection of Crayon's leadership as a global IT services provider with
a cloud-first strategy," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Our long-term
collaboration with Microsoft has been pivotal in delivering top-tier service
offerings. This prestigious honor acknowledges our unique value and the breadth
of our offerings across Microsoft's six Partner Solution designations, as well
as our role in driving customer transformation, consumption, compliance, and
adoption of Microsoft cloud solutions on a global scale. A heartfelt thank you
to Microsoft for this esteemed recognition. We are excited to continue our
strong and productive partnership."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have
developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services,
devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in
various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from
more than 100 countries. Crayon was recognized for providing outstanding
solutions and services in Scale Solutions.
Scale Solutions Partners are the face of Microsoft to our customers, leveraging
Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP) solution designations to deliver
best-in-class service offerings, partnering with our field sellers to provide
our mutual customers with the best solutions to meet their business needs.
These partners demonstrate strong customer focus and success by partnering
deeply with Microsoft across a wide geographical scale and across all customer
segments.
The winning partner has clearly differentiated value, demonstrated innovation
across the Microsoft solution portfolio, the ability to drive customer
transformation at scale to drive consumption and adoption of Microsoft cloud
solutions, and displays a strong Microsoft alliance in the market.
One of Crayon's customers Telent is a technology company that wanted to migrate
its critical customer workloads to Azure.
"Working with the Azure consultants from Crayon has been an absolute pleasure.
Everyone was knowledgeable, hardworking, and willing to go that extra mile, no
matter what time of day or night. We always felt supported by Crayon," said
Sandeep Loi, Head of Cloud Engineering at Telent.
Crayon completed the project ahead of schedule, without disruption for customers
and it reduced Telent's hosting costs.
"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of
the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice
President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot
announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling
groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the
capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners
beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft
Cloud."
Contact:
Kjell Arne Hansen
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
kjellarne.hansen@crayon.com
+47 950 40 372
Melanie Coffee
VP of PR and Communications
Melanie.Coffee@crayon.com
+47 46 74 8648
About Crayon:
Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4,000
team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them
innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies
to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit
www.crayon.com.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Crayon Group Holding ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
CRAYON GROUP HOLDING
NO0010808892
CRAYN
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 06:02:35 UTC.