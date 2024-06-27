Crayon recognized as the global winner of 2024 Microsoft Scale Solutions (LSP) Partner of the Year

OSLO, Norway - Crayon today announced it has won the Scale Solutions (LSP) 2024

Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The award is only eligible for global LSP

partners and the company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft

partners worldwide, for demonstrating excellence in innovation and

implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



"We are thrilled to win the 2024 Microsoft Partner Award for Scale Solutions

(LSP), a reflection of Crayon's leadership as a global IT services provider with

a cloud-first strategy," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Our long-term

collaboration with Microsoft has been pivotal in delivering top-tier service

offerings. This prestigious honor acknowledges our unique value and the breadth

of our offerings across Microsoft's six Partner Solution designations, as well

as our role in driving customer transformation, consumption, compliance, and

adoption of Microsoft cloud solutions on a global scale. A heartfelt thank you

to Microsoft for this esteemed recognition. We are excited to continue our

strong and productive partnership."



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have

developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services,

devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in

various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from

more than 100 countries. Crayon was recognized for providing outstanding

solutions and services in Scale Solutions.



Scale Solutions Partners are the face of Microsoft to our customers, leveraging

Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP) solution designations to deliver

best-in-class service offerings, partnering with our field sellers to provide

our mutual customers with the best solutions to meet their business needs.

These partners demonstrate strong customer focus and success by partnering

deeply with Microsoft across a wide geographical scale and across all customer

segments.



The winning partner has clearly differentiated value, demonstrated innovation

across the Microsoft solution portfolio, the ability to drive customer

transformation at scale to drive consumption and adoption of Microsoft cloud

solutions, and displays a strong Microsoft alliance in the market.



One of Crayon's customers Telent is a technology company that wanted to migrate

its critical customer workloads to Azure.



"Working with the Azure consultants from Crayon has been an absolute pleasure.

Everyone was knowledgeable, hardworking, and willing to go that extra mile, no

matter what time of day or night. We always felt supported by Crayon," said

Sandeep Loi, Head of Cloud Engineering at Telent.



Crayon completed the project ahead of schedule, without disruption for customers

and it reduced Telent's hosting costs.



"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of

the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice

President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot

announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling

groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the

capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners

beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft

Cloud."



Contact:



Kjell Arne Hansen

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

kjellarne.hansen@crayon.com

+47 950 40 372



Melanie Coffee

VP of PR and Communications

Melanie.Coffee@crayon.com

+47 46 74 8648



About Crayon:



Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4,000

team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them

innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies

to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit

www.crayon.com.





