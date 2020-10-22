Log in
10/22/2020 | 06:05am EDT
Crayon strengthens partnership with Oracle to better serve the Nordic, multicloud market

22.10.2020 09.59i Kunngjøringer

(OSLO, Norway) -- Under a strengthened partnership between digital transformation leader Crayon and Oracle, more businesses in the Nordics will be able to securely share their information in a multi-cloud environment. The solution is available through the Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure interconnect, which will help both Crayon and Oracle better meet the growing demand for multi-cloud solutions. The interconnect allows businesses to securely share data across applications running in Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. This is especially key for the Nordics because most of the large enterprise workloads in this region run on Oracle and Microsoft. With the interconnect, Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure customers can securely split the load between the cloud platforms. The Azure-Oracle Cloud interconnect means we are able to better serve the needs of a major market segment. - Crayon co-founder Rune Syversen. Crayon's streamlined support offering makes it easier to operate the two platforms in parallel with higher levels of support from one single instance and with easier access to management. 'Crayon is one of the leading software advisers on all cloud platforms in the Nordic region and using Crayon's expertise brings added value to both the Oracle and Microsoft customers,' said Hans Olav Hamran, Vice President Technology & Cluster Leader at Oracle Nordic. Oracle provides great customer flexibility through delivering cloud services in three ways. Inside the Oracle Cloud customers can either run in the public cloud or in a dedicated environment. A third option, called Cloud at Customer, allows the dedicated servers to reside in the customers own data center. The strategic partnership will further strengthen Crayon's ability to guide customers on their software investments, ensuring that their IT estate is rightsized, managed and optimized. 'Our Nordic customers recognize the high-level, seamless collaboration of Oracle and Microsoft both from a technical and support perspective through the cloud interconnect,' said Syversen. 'As large organizations move their workloads to the cloud, this collaboration gives them greater flexibility while ensuring a high level of security and streamlined management.' For more information contact:

Melanie Coffee
PR and Media Relations Director
Melanie.coffee@crayon.com
+47 46 74 8648

About Crayon:

Crayon helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful digital transformation journey through a reliable services framework allowing our customers to right-size and optimize their IT estates to unlock technology's potential and innovation. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has over 1600 employees across approximately 50 locations worldwide.

Disclaimer

Crayon Group Holding ASA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:04:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 19 017 M 2 065 M 2 065 M
Net income 2020 102 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2020 361 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 80,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 049 M 983 M 983 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Crayon Group Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 76,00 NOK
Last Close Price 111,40 NOK
Spread / Highest target 3,23%
Spread / Average Target -31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torgrim Takle Chief Executive Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Bente Liberg Chief Operating Officer
Jon Birger Syvertsen Chief Financial Officer
Mattias Ödlund Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA114.23%983
ACCENTURE PLC10.70%148 297
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.76%136 282
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-14.16%102 470
INFOSYS LIMITED57.06%66 122
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.87%63 123
