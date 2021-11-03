Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Ekstraordinær generalforsamling i Crayon Group Holding ASA ("Selskapet") vil bli avholdt elektronisk den 23. november 2021 kl. 10:00 (norsk tid).
Generalforsamlingen vil bli åpnet av styrets leder, Rune Syversen.
Styret foreslår følgende dagsorden:
1. VALG AV MØTELEDER
Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen velger Jon Birger Syvertsen som møteleder.
An extraordinary general meeting in Crayon Group Holding ASA (the "Company") will be held virtually at November 23rd 2021 at 10:00 CET.
The general meeting will be opened by the chairman of the board of directors, Rune Syversen.
The board of directors proposes the following agenda:
1. ELECTION OF CHAIRPERSON FOR THE MEETING
The board of directors proposes that the general meeting elects Jon Birger Syvertsen to chair the meeting.
GODKJENNELSE AV INNKALLING OG DAGSORDEN
VALG AV PERSON TIL Å MEDUNDERTEGNE PROTOKOLLEN
GODKJENNELSE AV RETNINGSLINJER OM FASTSETTELSE AV LØNN OG ANNEN GODTGJØRELSE TIL LEDENDE PERSONER
APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE AND THE AGENDA
ELECTION OF A PERSON TO CO- SIGN THE MINUTES
APPROVAL OF GUIDELINES ON SALARIES AND OTHER REMUNERATION FOR EXECUTIVES
I overensstemmelse med allmennaksjeloven § 6- 16a skal styret utarbeide forslag til retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer. Styret har nå utarbeidet oppdaterte retningslinjer for Selskapet, i forlengelse av forslaget til retningslinjer som ble behandlet på ordinær generalforsamling 16. april 2021. Retningslinjene er tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside https://www.crayon.com/no/. Retningslinjene skal behandles og godkjennes av
In accordance with the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, the board of directors shall prepare proposal for guidelines regarding the salary and other remuneration for senior executives. The board of directors has now prepared updated guidelines for the Company, in continuation of the proposed guidelines that were considered by the annual general meeting on April 16th 2021. The guidelines are available at the Company's website https://www.crayon.com/no/.
generalforsamlingen ved enhver vesentlig endring og minst hvert fjerde år.
Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:
"Styrets forslag til retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer godkjennes."
5. STYREFULLMAKT TIL KAPITALFORHØYELSER I TILKNYTNING TIL SELSKAPETS INCENTIVORDNINGER
Styret vedtok i 2017 å etablere en opsjonsordning og aksjeprogram for ansatte i Selskapet, som er videreført i 2021 med en prestasjonsbasert mekanisme for tildeling av opsjoner på bakgrunn av strategiske og finansielle mål for 2021. Detaljene rundt disse programmene er inkludert i forslaget til retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer, som foreslått vedtatt av generalforsamlingen under punkt 4.
I tillegg har styret etablert et aksjekjøpsprogram for alle ansatte i 2019 og 2020, som er foreslått videreført i 2021 i henhold til forslaget til retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer. Selskapet planlegger å gjenta dette aksjekjøpsprogrammet årlig.
For å legge til rette for at Selskapet kan utstede nye aksjer i henhold til Selskapets opsjons- og aksjeprogram, er det nødvendig å gi styret fullmakt til å forhøye aksjekapitalen.
Ettersom fullmakten skal benyttes til å utstede aksjer som ledd i incentivordninger, foreslås det at styrefullmakten gir styret mulighet til å fravike aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett til tegning og tildeling av nye aksjer.
The guidelines shall be considered and approved by the general meeting upon any material changes and at least every fourth year.
The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves the following:
"The board of directors' proposal for guidelines on determination of salary and other remuneration for senior executives is approved."
5. BOARD AUTHORIZATION FOR SHARE CAPITAL INCREASES IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY'S INCENTIVE SCHEMES
In 2017, the Board decided on an option program and share program for employees, which was extended in 2021 with a performance-based scheme for awarding options based on strategic and financial targets for 2021. The details of these programs are included in the proposed guidelines on determination of salary and other remuneration for senior executives, as proposed resolved by the general meeting under item 4.
In addition, the board has established an employee share program for all employees in 2019 and 2020, which is proposed to be continued in 2021 in accordance with the proposed guidelines on determination on salary and other remuneration for senior executives and is planning to repeat this annually going forward.
To facilitate the Company's ability to issue new shares pursuant to the Company's share incentive program, the board of directors should be authorized to increase the share capital.
As the authorization shall be used to issue shares as part of share incentive schemes, it is proposed that the authorization also provides the board of directors with the right to deviate from the shareholders' preferential right to subscribe for and be allotted new shares.
Gitt at Selskapet er forpliktet til å levere aksjer iht. gjeldende incentivordninger for ansatte, vil Selskapet eventuelt måtte kjøpe egne aksjer i markedet for å oppfylle sin forpliktelse til å levere aksjer iht. incentivordningene dersom styret ikke tildeles fullmakt til å utstede aksjer.
Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:
Given the Company's obligation to deliver shares in accordance with current incentive schemes for employees, the Company may have to acquire own shares in the market in order to fulfill its obligation to deliver shares in accordance with the incentive schemes if the board is not authorized to issue shares.
The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves the following:
"I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 gis styret fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 4 996 754, dog slik at fullmakten ikke kan benyttes for et beløp som overstiger 6.0% av Selskapets aksjekapital.
"Pursuant to Section 10-14 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act the Board is granted an authorization to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 4,996,754, provided however that the authorization cannot be used for an amount in excess of 6.0% of the Company's share capital.
Fullmakten kan benyttes til å utstede aksjer for til ansatte og medlemmer av styret. Fullmakten kan også benyttes til utstedelse av aksjer ved utøvelse av opsjoner/tegningsretter tildelt under Selskapets incentivordninger.
Fullmakten gjelder fra det tidspunktet den registreres i Foretaksregisteret og frem til det tidligste tidspunktet av Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2022 og 30. juni 2022.
Aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett til nye aksjer etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes, jf. § 10-5.
The authorization may be used to issue shares to employees and members of the board of directors. The authorization may also be used to issue shares in connection with the exercise of options/subscription rights allocated under the Company's incentive schemes.
The authorization is valid from the time of registration with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and until the earlier of the Company's annual general meeting in 2022 and 30 June 2022.
The shareholders' preferential right pursuant to section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act may be deviated from, cf. section 10-5.
Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger, herunder kapitalforhøyelse ved motregning, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2.
Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse ved fusjon etter allmennaksjeloven § 13-5."
The authorization does not cover capital increase against non-cash contributions, including capital increases by way of set- off, cf. section 10-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
The authorization does not cover capital increases in connection with mergers pursuant to section 13-5 of the
Norwegian Public Limited Liability
Companies Act."
* * *
* * *
Aksjeeiere har rett til å delta på generalforsamlingen enten selv eller ved fullmektig etter eget valg. Frist for påmelding er to dager før generalforsamlingen, dvs. 22. november 2021 kl. 10:00 (norsk tid), jf. vedtektene § 8. Påmelding kan foretas elektronisk via Selskapets hjemmeside www.crayon.comeller VPS Investortjenester, eller ved innsendelse av påmeldingsblankett til DNB Bank ASA, Verdipapirservice.
Aksjeeiere som ønsker å møte og stemme i generalforsamlingen ved fullmektig, kan sende fullmaktsskjema elektronisk via VPS Investortjenester eller til DNB Bank ASA, Verdipapirservice, innen ovennevnte frist. Aksjeeiere har anledning til å gi fullmakt med stemmeinstruks. Fullmaktsskjema kan også tas med på generalforsamlingen.
Aksjeeier kan avgi sin stemme skriftlig forut for generalforsamlingen innen 22. november 2021 kl. 10:00 (norsk tid) elektronisk på selskapets hjemmeside www.crayon.comeller via VPS Investortjenester jf. vedtektene § 8.
Crayon Group Holding ASA er et allmennaksjeselskap underlagt reglene i allmennallmennaksjeloven. Selskapet har utstedt 83 978 864 aksjer, der hver aksje gir én stemme på generalforsamlingen. Selskapet eier ved innkallingen 10 100 egne aksjer. Aksjeeiere har rett til å avgi stemme for det antall aksjer vedkommende eier, og som er registrert i Verdipapirsentralen (VPS) når generalforsamlingen åpner. Aksjeeiere kan ha med rådgivere og gi talerett til én rådgiver.
Shareholders are entitled to attend the general meeting, either in person or by proxy of their own choosing. The final date for the registration is two days prior to the general meeting, i.e. 22 November 2021 at 10:00 (CET), cf. section 8 of the articles of association. Registration is made electronically through the Company's homepage www.crayon.comor VPS Investor Services, or by sending the registration form to DNB Bank ASA, Verdipapirservice.
Shareholders wishing to be represented and to vote by proxy at the general meeting may submit a proxy authorization digitally through VPS Investor Services or by regular mail to DNB Bank ASA, Verdipapirservice by the due date for registration as stated above. Shareholders may appoint proxies with voting instructions. The proxy authorization form may also be brought to the general meeting.
Shareholders are entitled to vote prior to the general meeting before 22 November 2021 at 10:00 CET. The voting can be done digitally on the Company's homepage www.crayon.comor through VPS Investor Services, cf. section 8 of the articles of association.
Crayon Group Holding ASA is a public limited liability company subject to the provisions of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. The Company has issued 83,978,864 shares, and each share carries one vote at the general meeting. The Company owns 10,100 treasure shares on the date the notice of the annual general meeting was issued. Shareholders are entitled to vote for the number of shares that they each own and that are registered with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) at the time of the general meeting. Shareholders may bring advisors and give one advisor the right to speak.
Aksjeeiere har rett til å foreslå vedtak for saker som er på dagsordenen, og kan kreve at styremedlemmer og daglig leder gir tilgjengelige opplysninger om forhold som kan innvirke på bedømmelsen av godkjennelsen av årsregnskapet og årsberetningen, saker som er forelagt aksjeeierne til avgjørelse, Selskapets økonomiske stilling og andre saker som generalforsamlingen skal behandle. Dette gjelder ikke hvis de opplysninger som kreves ikke kan gis uten uforholdsmessig skade for Selskapet, jf. allmennallmennaksjeloven § 5- 15.
Med hjemmel i vedtektene § 8, har styret besluttet at dokumenter som skal behandles på generalforsamlingen, ikke skal sendes ut sammen med innkallingen, men gjøres tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside, www.crayon.com. Dette gjelder også dokumenter som etter allmennallmennaksjeloven skal ligge ved innkallingen til generalforsamlingen. En aksjeeier har rett til å få dokumentene kostnadsfritt tilsendt hvis vedkommende henvender seg til Selskapet.
Spørsmål om innkallingen, tilsending av dokumenter osv. kan rettes til Crayon Group Holding ASA ved CFO Jon Birger Syvertsen
* * *
Shareholders may suggest resolutions for the items on the agenda and may ask that the board members and the general manager provide the necessary information on matters that may affect the evaluation of the adoption of the accounts and the annual report, items that have been presented to the shareholders for decision, the financial position of the Company and other items up for consideration by the general meeting. This does not apply if the information required cannot be provided without disproportionate harm to the Company, cf. Section 5-15 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
On the basis of section 8 of the articles of association, the board of directors has decided that documents to be considered at the general meeting will not be distributed together with this notice, but rather made available on the Company's website, www.crayon.com. This includes documents that pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act are to be enclosed with the notice of a general meeting. Shareholders are entitled to have the documents sent them free of charge, upon contacting the Company.
Questions regarding the notice, the mailing of documents etc. can be directed to Crayon Group Holding ASA by CFO Jon Birger Syvertsen.
* * *
The English text of this notice is an unofficial office translation. In case of discrepancies, the Norwegian text shall prevail.
