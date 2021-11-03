Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The guidelines shall be considered and approved by the general meeting upon any material changes and at least every fourth year.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves the following:

"The board of directors' proposal for guidelines on determination of salary and other remuneration for senior executives is approved."

5. BOARD AUTHORIZATION FOR SHARE CAPITAL INCREASES IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY'S INCENTIVE SCHEMES

In 2017, the Board decided on an option program and share program for employees, which was extended in 2021 with a performance-based scheme for awarding options based on strategic and financial targets for 2021. The details of these programs are included in the proposed guidelines on determination of salary and other remuneration for senior executives, as proposed resolved by the general meeting under item 4.

In addition, the board has established an employee share program for all employees in 2019 and 2020, which is proposed to be continued in 2021 in accordance with the proposed guidelines on determination on salary and other remuneration for senior executives and is planning to repeat this annually going forward.

To facilitate the Company's ability to issue new shares pursuant to the Company's share incentive program, the board of directors should be authorized to increase the share capital.

As the authorization shall be used to issue shares as part of share incentive schemes, it is proposed that the authorization also provides the board of directors with the right to deviate from the shareholders' preferential right to subscribe for and be allotted new shares.

