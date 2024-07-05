CrayoNano AS: Share capital increase and Subsequent Offering 4 Jul 2024

Trondheim, Norway-Reference is made to the announcement from CrayoNano AS ("CrayoNano" or the "Company") on 14 June 2024 regarding the general meeting's approval of the share capital increase pertaining to the private placement of 937,288 new preference shares (the "Private Placement") and the announcement on 1 July regarding the completed subscription period in the subsequent offering of up to 1,189,059 new preference shares (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 14.00 per share (the "Subsequent Offering").

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has been registered today. Following this the share capital of the Company is NOK 769,235.68, divided into 37,524,496 ordinary shares and 937,288 preference shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.02.

Further, the board of directors of the Company has resolved the final allocation of the Offer Shares based on valid subscription received under the Subsequent Offering, and has conditionally allocated 221,973 new preference shares. Notifications of allocated Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be set out in a separate allocation letter to each subscriber. The allocation letters are expected to be sent on 5 July 2024. The deadline for payment for the Offer Shares is 8 July 2024, in accordance with the payment instructions set out in the Company's prospectus dated 17 June 2024. Payment for the allocated Offer Shares must be available on the specific bank account on the business day prior to the Payment Date, i.e. 5 July 2024. Subscribers who are not domiciled in Norway must ensure that payment for the Offer Shares allocated to them is made with cleared funds on or before 10:00 hours (CEST) on 5 July 2024.

Subject to timely payment of the Offer Shares subscribed for and allocated in the Subsequent Offering and registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the issuance and delivery of the Offer Shares pertaining to the Subsequent Offering is expected to be completed on or about 15 July 2024

For further information, please contact:



CrayoNano Investor Relations

Tel: + 47 72 90 98 60

Email: investor@crayonano.com



About CrayoNano AS



CrayoNano develops and manufactures nanomaterials-based semiconductor components using proprietary technologies. Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway with a branch office in Taiwan, CrayoNano supports our customers with global sales representatives and distributors in EMEA, APAC and Americas. CrayoNano's innovative semiconductor components advance global solutions in health and safety, water purification, consumer, and industrial applications, and more. CrayoNano is registered on Euronext OTC in Norway under the ticker "CNANO".