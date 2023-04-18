CrayoNano AS: Private Placement successfully placed 18 Apr 2023

Trondheim, Norway-Reference is made to the announcement from CrayoNano AS ("CrayoNano" or the "Company") published on 11 April 2023 regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Launch Announcement").

The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised approximately NOK 125 million in gross proceeds through a private placement (the "Private Placement") of 8,928,146 new shares (the "Offer Shares"), at a price per new share of NOK 14 (the "Offer Price"), subject to satisfaction of the Conditions (as defined below). The Private Placement was carried out on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA; and SpareBank 1 Markets AS (together, the "Managers").

The net proceeds of the Private Placement to the Company will be used to accelerate operations, acquire patent rights, and invest in manufacturing capacity and flexibility, reducing risks around supply chain disruption and product quality, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") has resolved to pursue a listing on Euronext Growth Oslo within the next 12 months.

The following received conditional allocations in line with their pre-commitments as disclosed in the Launch Announcement:

The European Innovation Council (" EIC ") Fund was allocated 4,072,155 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, for a total subscription amount of NOK 57,010,170.

") Fund was allocated 4,072,155 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, for a total subscription amount of NOK 57,010,170. CrayoNano's three largest shareholders, Nordic Technology Group AS, SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS and Skips AS Tudor were allocated a total of 2,011,520 Offer Shares at the Offer Price in connection with the conversion of a bridge loan of approximately NOK 28.2 million (the "Loan Conversion"), where Nordic Technology Group AS was allocated 1,097,193 Offer Shares for a total subscription amount of NOK 15,360,703, SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS was allocated 548,596 Offer Shares for a total subscription amount of NOK 7,680,344 and Skips AS Tudor was allocated 365,731 Offer Shares for a total subscription amount of NOK 5,120,234.

In addition, Nordic Technology Group AS was conditionally allocated 142,857 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, for a total subscription amount of NOK 1,999,998.

The Company has entered into a guarantee commission agreement with Nordic Technology Group AS pursuant to which Nordic Technology Group AS shall receive a commission of 2% of the size of the Private Placement for providing a customary indemnity undertaking on behalf of the Company in connection with the Private Placement, corresponding to approximately NOK 2.5 million.

Members of the Board and management of the Company, and Nordic Technology Group AS, have all agreed to a 12-month lock-up, subject to customary exemptions.

Subject to completion of the Private Placement, the Company's share capital will be NOK 746,592.74 divided into 37,329,637 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.02.

The Board has resolved to establish an option scheme consisting of options to subscribe for a total of 2,532,387 new shares in the Company at the Offer Price (the "Offering Option Scheme"). The Board's resolutions concerning the Option Scheme are subject to the AGM approving the Private Placement and the Offering Option Scheme. Subject to the Board resolving allocations pursuant to the Offering Option Scheme and the Offering Option Scheme and related allocations of options becoming unconditional, the Company will have an outstanding total of 4,147,737 options, corresponding to 10% of the fully diluted share capital of the Company after the Private Placement.

Notification of conditional allocations of Offer Shares are expected to be distributed by the Managers on or about 18 April 2023. Settlement of the Offer Shares will take place on a delivery versus payment ("DVP") basis following approval by the annual general meeting in the Company (expected to be held on or about 25 April 2023) (the "AGM") and fulfilment of the Conditions set out below, and will be facilitated by a prepayment agreement to be entered into between CrayoNano and the Managers.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to (i) the EIC KYC verification being completed to the satisfaction of EIC Fund (as defined in the Launch Announcement), (ii) that EIC Fund has been granted access to listen in on a customary bring-down due diligence call between the Managers and the Company to be held prior to the AGM and the content of and disclosures made in the bring down due diligence call are satisfactory to EIC Fund, (iii) any and all information that has been made available to EIC Fund that constitute inside information has been made duly available to the public or lapsed prior giving effect to EIC Fund's subscription in the Private Placement, (iv) the Company giving EIC Fund certain customary representations and warranties, (v) the Loan Conversion having taken place, (vi) the AGM resolving to approve the Private Placement and issue the Offer Shares, (vii) payment being received for all of the Offer Shares, (viii) the Board and the AGM approving the Offering Option Scheme, including the AGM authorising the Board to issue the corresponding shares and (ix) registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises of the share capital increase in the Company pertaining to the Private Placement and the allocated Offer Shares being validly issued and registered in the VPS (together the "Conditions").

The Private Placement implies a deviation from the existing shareholders' pre-emptive right to subscribe for the Offer Shares. The Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations set out in the Private Limited Liability Companies Act and deemed that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these obligations. The Board emphasises that by structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company was able to raise equity efficiently, with a lower discount to the last registered trading price on NOTC, at a lower cost and with a significantly reduced completion risk compared to a rights issue.

The Board has resolved an intention to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 1,785,714 new shares with gross proceeds of up to NOK 25 million at the Offer Price directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as registered with the VPS as per the end of 18 April 2023 who (i) were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (ii) are not resident in jurisdictions where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action. The Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or cancel the Subsequent Offering. Launch of the Subsequent Offering is subject to, among other things, completion of the Private Placement, granting by the AGM of a board authorization to increase the Company's share capital in connection with issuance of shares in a Subsequent Offering, general market conditions and publication of a national registration prospectus.



The Board has further resolved to propose that the AGM elects a new board observer to be appointed by EIC Fund.

The notice for the AGM, to include items concerning the completion of the Private Placement and related items as set out above as well as customary agenda items for the annual general meeting, is expected to be distributed to shareholders and published on or about 18 April 2023.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA; and SpareBank 1 Markets AS are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

For further information, please contact:



Jo Uthus, CEO

Tel: +47 47 38 06 34

Email: jo.uthus@crayonano.com



Jens Kielland, CFO

Tel: +47 95 81 55 81

Email: jens.kielland@crayonano.com

***



== About CrayoNano AS ==

Founded in 2012, CrayoNano develops and manufactures nanomaterials-based semiconductor components using proprietary technologies. Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, CrayoNano has expanded with a subsidiary in Taiwan and supporting customers globally with sales representatives in EMEA, APAC and Americas. CrayoNano's innovative semiconductor components advance global solutions in health and safety, water purification, consumer, and industrial applications, and more. CrayoNano is registered on Euronext OTC in Norway under the ticker "CNANO".



