CrayoNano : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023

CrayoNano AS - Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023 25 Apr 2023

Trondheim, Norway-The annual general meeting of CrayoNano AS was held today, Tuesday 25 April 2023. All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals in the notice dated 18 April 2023, including the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement as announced on 11 April 2023.

The minutes from the general meeting is enclosed to this notice and will also be made available on the FILES page of CrayoNano AS at www.crayonano.com.

For further information, please contact:



Jo Uthus, CEO

Tel: +47 47 38 06 34

Email: jo.uthus@crayonano.com



Jens Kielland, CFO

Tel: +47 95 81 55 81

Email: jens.kielland@crayonano.com

About CrayoNano

Founded in 2012, CrayoNano develops and manufactures nanomaterials-based semiconductor components using proprietary technologies. Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, CrayoNano's innovative semiconductor components advance global solutions in health and safety, water purification, consumer, and industrial applications, and more. CrayoNano is registered on Euronext OTC in Norway under the ticker "CNANO".