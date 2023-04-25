Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Norwegian OTC
  5. CrayoNano AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNANO   NO0010820558

CRAYONANO AS

(CNANO)
End-of-day quote Norwegian OTC  -  2023-04-23
14.50 NOK   +3.57%
05:06pCrayonano : Minutes of AGM 25 April 2023 incl Appendix 1 and 2
PU
05:06pCrayonano : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
04/18Crayonano : 2023Apr18-Vedlegg 2 Fullmaktsskjema
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrayoNano : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023

04/25/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CrayoNano AS - Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023 25 Apr 2023

Trondheim, Norway-The annual general meeting of CrayoNano AS was held today, Tuesday 25 April 2023. All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals in the notice dated 18 April 2023, including the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement as announced on 11 April 2023.

The minutes from the general meeting is enclosed to this notice and will also be made available on the FILES page of CrayoNano AS at www.crayonano.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jo Uthus, CEO
Tel: +47 47 38 06 34
Email: jo.uthus@crayonano.com

Jens Kielland, CFO
Tel: +47 95 81 55 81
Email: jens.kielland@crayonano.com

About CrayoNano

Founded in 2012, CrayoNano develops and manufactures nanomaterials-based semiconductor components using proprietary technologies. Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, CrayoNano's innovative semiconductor components advance global solutions in health and safety, water purification, consumer, and industrial applications, and more. CrayoNano is registered on Euronext OTC in Norway under the ticker "CNANO".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Crayonano AS published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:05:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRAYONANO AS
05:06pCrayonano : Minutes of AGM 25 April 2023 incl Appendix 1 and 2
PU
05:06pCrayonano : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
04/18Crayonano : 2023Apr18-Vedlegg 2 Fullmaktsskjema
PU
04/18Crayonano : 2023Apr18-Vedlegg 3 Deltakelsesskjema
PU
04/18Crayonano : Notice of AGM 18 April 2023
PU
04/18Crayonano : Notice of AGM incl appendixes 18 April 2023
PU
04/18Crayonano : Summons to 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/18NTG allocated shares in CrayoNano's successfully placed NOK 125 million Private Placeme..
AQ
04/18Crayonano As : Private Placement successfully placed
PU
04/13CrayoNano Private Placement - Minimum deal size met
AQ
More news
Chart CRAYONANO AS
Duration : Period :
CrayoNano AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jo Uthus Chief Executive Officer
Jens Kielland Chief Financial Officer
Leif Rune Rinnan Chairman
Helge Weman Chief Scientific Officer
Ida Marie Høiaas Chief Technology Officer
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer