CrayoNano : Minutes of AGM 25 April 2023 incl Appendix 1 and 2

|
8. Kapitalforhøyelse i forbindelse med den
|
8. Capital increase in connection with Private
|
Rettede Emisjonen - motregning
|
|
|
|
Placement - set-off
|
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende vedtak om å
|
General Meeting passed the following resolution to
|
forhøye
|
|
aksjekapitalen
|
|
|
gjennom
|
increase the share capital through the Loan
|
Lånekonverteringen som ledd i den Rettede
|
Conversion as part of the Private Placement:
|
Emisjonen:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) "Selskapets aksjekapital skal forhøyes
|
(i)
|
"The share capital of the Company shall be
|
med NOK 40 230,40 ved utstedelse av 2
|
|
increased by NOK 40 230,40 through the
|
011 520 nye aksjer, hver med pålydende
|
|
issuance of 2,011,520 new shares, each
|
verdi NOK 0,02.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with a nominal value of NOK 0.02.
|
(ii)
|
De nye aksjene utstedes til en
|
(ii)
|
The new shares are issued at a
|
|
tegningskurs på NOK 14 pr aksje.
|
|
|
subscription price of NOK 14 per share.
|
(iii)
|
Nordic Technology Group AS med
|
(iii) Nordic Technology Group AS with address
|
|
adresse Tollbugata 24, 0157 Oslo skal
|
|
Tollbugata 24, 0157 Oslo shall subscribe
|
|
tegne seg for 1,097,193 aksjer gjennom
|
|
for 1,097,193 shares by set-off of its claim
|
|
motregning
|
av
|
sitt
|
krav
|
på
|
NOK
|
|
of NOK 15,360,703 against the Company,
|
|
15 360 703
|
mot
|
Selskapet,
|
Skips
|
AS
|
|
Skips AS Tudor with address Strandveien
|
|
Tudor med adresse Strandveien 20,
|
|
20, 1366 Lysaker shall subscribe for
|
|
1366 Lysaker skal tegne seg for 365,731
|
|
365,731 shares by set-off of its claim of
|
|
aksjer gjennom motregning av sitt krav på
|
|
NOK 5,120,234 against the Company, and
|
|
NOK
|
5 120 234
|
mot
|
Selskapet
|
og
|
|
SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS with address
|
|
SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS med
|
|
Søndre gate 4, 7011 Trondheim shall
|
|
adresse Søndre gate 4, 7011 Trondheim
|
|
subscribe for 548,596 shares by set-off of
|
|
skal tegne seg for 548 596 aksjer
|
|
its claim of NOK 7,680,351 against the
|
|
gjennom motregning av sitt krav på NOK
|
|
Company.
|
|
7 680 351 mot Selskapet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iv)
|
Tegning av de nye aksjene skal skje
|
(iv) Subscription for the new shares shall be
|
|
senest 27. april 2023 på særskilt
|
|
made no later than 27 April 2023 on a
|
|
tegningsdokument.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
separate subscription document.
|
(v)
|
Oppgjør for de nye aksjene skjer ved
|
(v)
|
Settlement for the new shares shall be
|
|
motregning av tegnernes krav på totalt
|
|
made by way of set-off of the subscribers'
|
|
NOK 28 161 288
|
på Selskapet
|
(Nordic
|
|
claim of in total NOK 28 161 288 against
|
|
Technology Group AS, NOK 15 360 703,
|
|
the Company (Nordic Technology Group
|
|
Skips AS Tudor, NOK 5 120 234 og
|
|
AS, NOK 15,360,703, Skips AS Tudor,
|
|
SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS, NOK 7 680
|
|
NOK 5,120,234 and SpareBank 1 SMN
|
|
351). Slik motregning skal skje med
|
|
Invest AS, NOK 7,680,351). Such set-off
|
|
virkning fra tidspunktet hvor de nye
|
|
shall become effective upon the
|
|
aksjene tegnes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subscribers' subscriptions for the new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares.
|
(vi)
|
De nye aksjene gir rett til utbytte fra den
|
(vi) The
|
new shares shall carry rights to
|
|
dato
|
kapitalforhøyelsen
|
registreres i
|
|
dividends from the date on which the
|
|
Foretaksregisteret.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital increase is registered with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Register of Business Enterprises.
|
(vii)
|
Selskapets anslåtte utgifter i forbindelse
|
(vii) The
|
Company's estimated costs in
|
|
med kapitalforhøyelsen er NOK 2,4
|
|
connection with the capital increase are
|
|
millioner.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOK 2.4 million.
|
(viii) Vedtektenes
|
§ 4 endres
|
slik
|
at
|
den
|
(viii)
|
Section 4 of the articles of association
|
|
gjengir aksjekapitalen og antall aksjer
|
|
shall be amended so as to reflect the share
|
|
etter kapitalforhøyelsen.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital and number of shares after the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital increase.
|
(ix)
|
Vedtaket er betinget av at vedtaket
|
(ix) The
|
resolution is conditional upon the
|
|
knyttet til kapitalforhøyelsen ved kontant
|
|
resolution to increase the share capital by