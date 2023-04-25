CrayoNano : Minutes of AGM 25 April 2023 incl Appendix 1 and 2 04/25/2023 | 05:06pm EDT Send by mail :

CrayoNano AS Protokoll fra ordinær generalforsamling Den 25. april 2023 kl. 16.30 (CEST) ble det avholdt ordinær generalforsamling i CrayoNano AS ("Selskapet"). Generalforsamlingen ble avholdt digitalt gjennom Microsoft Teams. Alle definisjoner benyttet i denne protokollen skal ha samme betydning som i innkallingen til ordinær generalforsamling av 18. april 2023. Til behandling forelå følgende: 1. Åpning og valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen Styret leder, Rune Rinnan, åpnet møtet og opptok fortegnelse over deltakende aksjeeiere og aksjeeiere representert ved fullmakt, jf. aksjeloven § 5-13. Til stede (ved digital deltakelse) var aksjeeiere og fullmakter som representerte totalt 26,19% av aksjekapitalen i Selskapet. Oversikt over totalt antall deltakende aksjeeiere og fullmakter representert i generalforsamlingsmøtet følger som Vedlegg 1 til protokollen. Stemmeavgivning fremgår av vedlegg 2. Rune Rinnan ble valgt som møteleder og Jo Uthus ble valgt til å medundertegne protokollen sammen med møteleder. 2. Godkjennelse av innkallingen og dagsorden Det var ingen bemerkninger til innkallingen av 18. april 2023 eller til dagsorden. Innkalling og dagsorden ble deretter godkjent. 3. Godkjenning av årsregnskap og styrets årsberetning for CrayoNano AS for 2022 Generalforsamlingen traff følgende vedtak: "Årsregnskapet og styrets beretning for 2022 ble godkjent." Beslutningen ble truffet med tilstrekkelig flertall slik det fremgår av vedlegg 2. Minutes from annual general meeting On 25 April 2023 at 16.30 (CEST) an annual general meeting of CrayoNano AS (the "Company") was held. The general meeting was be held by way of a digital meeting on Microsoft Teams. All definitions used herein shall have the same meaning as in the notice to the annual general meeting of 18 April 2023. The following matters were on the agenda: 1. Opening and election of a chairperson and a person to co-sign the minutes The chairman of the board, Rune Rinnan, opened the meeting and made a record of the attending Shareholders and the Shareholders represented by proxy, see § 5-13 of the Norwegian Private Limited Liability Companies Act. Present were shareholders (through digital participation) and proxies representing 26.19% of the share capital of the Company. A record of the total number of shares and proxies represented in the meeting is enclosed as Appendix 1 to these minutes. Voting results is enclosed as Appendix 2. Rune Rinnan was elected as chairman of the meeting and Jo Uthus was elected to co-sign the minutes. 2. Approval of the notice and the agenda There were no comments to the notice of 18 April 2023 or the agenda. Accordingly, the notice and the agenda were approved. 3. Approval of the annual accounts and directors' report of CrayoNano AS for 2022 The general meeting passed the following resolution: "The annual accounts and the directors' report for 2022 were approved" The resolution in was made with a sufficient majority as set out in Appendix 2. 1 DocuSign Envelope ID: 8246FF56-0477-4C0B-8351-C53953BF3306 4. Fastsettelse av honorar til styrets medlemmer Generalforsamlingen traff følgende vedtak: "Styrets medlemmer mottar til sammen NOK 510 000 i honorar for regnskapsåret 2022. Honoraret fordeles som følger: Rune Rinnan mottar NOK 0

Torkjell Johan Nilsen mottar NOK 120 000

Jan Eyvind Wang mottar NOK 120 000

William B. Cortelyou mottar NOK 150 000

John Raaum mottar NOK 120 000 " Beslutningen ble truffet med tilstrekkelig flertall slik det fremgår av vedlegg 2. 5. Godkjennelse av honorar til Selskapets revisor Generalforsamlingen traff følgende vedtak: "Honorar til Selskapets revisor for regnskapsåret 2022 godkjennes etter regning." Beslutningen ble truffet med tilstrekkelig flertall slik det fremgår av vedlegg 2. 6. Observatørrolle i styret Generalforsamlingen traff følgende vedtak: "Generalforsamlingen godkjenner at European Investment Council ("EIC") Fund gis observatørrolle i styret. Personen som skal inneha denne rollen vil utpekes av EIC Fund etter generalforsamlingen." Beslutningen ble truffet med tilstrekkelig flertall slik det fremgår av vedlegg 2. 7. Kapitalforhøyelse i forbindelse med den Rettede Emisjonen - kontantvederlag Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende vedtak om å forhøye aksjekapital mot kontantvederlag som ledd i den Rettede Emisjonen: "Selskapets aksjekapital skal forhøyes med NOK 138 332,52 ved utstedelse av 4. Determination of the remuneration of the members of the board of directors The general meeting passed the following resolution: "The members of the board of directors will receive in total NOK 510,000 as remuneration for the fiscal year 2022. The remuneration will be allocated as follows: Rune Rinnan receives NOK 0

Torkjell Johan Nilsen receives NOK 120 000

Jan Eyvind Wang receives NOK 120 000

William B. Cortelyou receives NOK 150 000

John Raaum receives NOK 120 000 " The resolution in was made with a sufficient majority as set out in Appendix 2. 5. Approval of the remuneration of the Company's auditor The general meeting passed the following resolution: "The remuneration for the Company's auditor for the fiscal year 2022 is approved in accordance with the invoice." The resolution in was made with a sufficient majority as set out in Appendix 2. 6. Board observer role The general meeting passed the following resolution: "The general meeting approves that European Investment Council ("EIC") Fund is assigned with one board observer. The board observer will be appointed by EIC Fund following the annual general meeting." The resolution in was made with a sufficient majority as set out in Appendix 2. 7. Capital increase in connection with Private Placement - cash contribution The general meeting passed the following resolution to increase the share capital by way of cash contribution as part of the Private Placement: "The share capital of the Company shall be increased by NOK 138,332.52 through the 2 DocuSign Envelope ID: 8246FF56-0477-4C0B-8351-C53953BF3306 6 916 626 nye aksjer, hver med pålydende verdi NOK 0,02. De nye aksjene utstedes til en tegningskurs på NOK 14,00 pr aksje. Fortrinnsretten til eksisterende aksjonærer etter aksjeloven § 10-4 fra- vikes i henhold til aksjeloven § 10-5. De nye aksjene skal tegnes av Selskapets tilretteleggere i den Rettede Emisjonen, DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA og SpareBank 1 Markets AS på vegne av og i henhold til fullmakter fra investorer i den Rettede Emisjonen som i forkant av generalforsamlingen har mottatt betinget allokering av aksjer i den Rettede Emisjonen slik det fremgår av

vedlegg til generalforsamlingsprotokollen. Tegning av de nye aksjene skal skje innen 26. april 2023 på et separat tegningsdokument. Innbetaling av tegningsbeløpet skal skje senest 27. april 2023 til særskilt emisjonskonto. De nye aksjene gir rett til utbytte fra den dato kapitalforhøyelsen registreres i Foretaksregisteret. Selskapets anslåtte utgifter i forbindelse med kapitalforhøyelsen er NOK 11,3 millioner. Vedtektenes § 4 endres slik at den gjengir aksjekapitalen og antall aksjer etter kapitalforhøyelsen. Vedtaket er betinget av at vedtaket knyttet til kapitalforhøyelsen gjennom motregning i henhold til sak 8 blir godkjent." Beslutningen ble truffet med tilstrekkelig flertall slik det fremgår av vedlegg 2. issuance of 6,916,626 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.02. The new shares are issued at a subscription price of NOK 14.00 per share. The pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders under section 10-4 of the Private Limited Companies Act are set aside in accordance with section 10-5 of the Private Limited Companies Act. The new shares shall be subscribed by the Company's managers in the Private Placement, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and SpareBank 1 Markets on behalf of, and in accordance with authorisation from the investors which in advance of the general meeting have received conditional allocations of shares in the Private Placement, as set out in the appendix to the minutes from the general meeting. Subscription for the new shares shall be made no later than 26 April 2023 on a separate subscription document. Payment of the subscription amount shall be made no later than 27 April 2023 to a separate bank account for share issue purposes. The new shares shall carry rights to dividends from the date on which the capital increase is registered with the Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's estimated costs in connection with the capital increase are NOK 11.3 million. Section 4 of the articles of association shall be amended so as to reflect the share capital and number of shares after the share capital increase. The resolution is conditional upon the resolution to increase the share capital by set-off pursuant to item 8 being approved." The resolution in was made with a sufficient majority as set out in Appendix 2. 3 DocuSign Envelope ID: 8246FF56-0477-4C0B-8351-C53953BF3306 8. Kapitalforhøyelse i forbindelse med den 8. Capital increase in connection with Private Rettede Emisjonen - motregning Placement - set-off Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende vedtak om å General Meeting passed the following resolution to forhøye aksjekapitalen gjennom increase the share capital through the Loan Lånekonverteringen som ledd i den Rettede Conversion as part of the Private Placement: Emisjonen: (i) "Selskapets aksjekapital skal forhøyes (i) "The share capital of the Company shall be med NOK 40 230,40 ved utstedelse av 2 increased by NOK 40 230,40 through the 011 520 nye aksjer, hver med pålydende issuance of 2,011,520 new shares, each verdi NOK 0,02. with a nominal value of NOK 0.02. (ii) De nye aksjene utstedes til en (ii) The new shares are issued at a tegningskurs på NOK 14 pr aksje. subscription price of NOK 14 per share. (iii) Nordic Technology Group AS med (iii) Nordic Technology Group AS with address adresse Tollbugata 24, 0157 Oslo skal Tollbugata 24, 0157 Oslo shall subscribe tegne seg for 1,097,193 aksjer gjennom for 1,097,193 shares by set-off of its claim motregning av sitt krav på NOK of NOK 15,360,703 against the Company, 15 360 703 mot Selskapet, Skips AS Skips AS Tudor with address Strandveien Tudor med adresse Strandveien 20, 20, 1366 Lysaker shall subscribe for 1366 Lysaker skal tegne seg for 365,731 365,731 shares by set-off of its claim of aksjer gjennom motregning av sitt krav på NOK 5,120,234 against the Company, and NOK 5 120 234 mot Selskapet og SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS with address SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS med Søndre gate 4, 7011 Trondheim shall adresse Søndre gate 4, 7011 Trondheim subscribe for 548,596 shares by set-off of skal tegne seg for 548 596 aksjer its claim of NOK 7,680,351 against the gjennom motregning av sitt krav på NOK Company. 7 680 351 mot Selskapet. (iv) Tegning av de nye aksjene skal skje (iv) Subscription for the new shares shall be senest 27. april 2023 på særskilt made no later than 27 April 2023 on a tegningsdokument. separate subscription document. (v) Oppgjør for de nye aksjene skjer ved (v) Settlement for the new shares shall be motregning av tegnernes krav på totalt made by way of set-off of the subscribers' NOK 28 161 288 på Selskapet (Nordic claim of in total NOK 28 161 288 against Technology Group AS, NOK 15 360 703, the Company (Nordic Technology Group Skips AS Tudor, NOK 5 120 234 og AS, NOK 15,360,703, Skips AS Tudor, SpareBank 1 SMN Invest AS, NOK 7 680 NOK 5,120,234 and SpareBank 1 SMN 351). Slik motregning skal skje med Invest AS, NOK 7,680,351). Such set-off virkning fra tidspunktet hvor de nye shall become effective upon the aksjene tegnes. subscribers' subscriptions for the new shares. (vi) De nye aksjene gir rett til utbytte fra den (vi) The new shares shall carry rights to dato kapitalforhøyelsen registreres i dividends from the date on which the Foretaksregisteret. capital increase is registered with the Register of Business Enterprises. (vii) Selskapets anslåtte utgifter i forbindelse (vii) The Company's estimated costs in med kapitalforhøyelsen er NOK 2,4 connection with the capital increase are millioner. NOK 2.4 million. (viii) Vedtektenes § 4 endres slik at den (viii) Section 4 of the articles of association gjengir aksjekapitalen og antall aksjer shall be amended so as to reflect the share etter kapitalforhøyelsen. capital and number of shares after the share capital increase. (ix) Vedtaket er betinget av at vedtaket (ix) The resolution is conditional upon the knyttet til kapitalforhøyelsen ved kontant resolution to increase the share capital by 4 DocuSign Envelope ID: 8246FF56-0477-4C0B-8351-C53953BF3306 innbetaling i henhold til sak 7 blir godkjent." Beslutningen ble truffet med tilstrekkelig flertall slik det fremgår av vedlegg 2. 9. Fullmakt til å forhøye aksjekapitalen - Reparasjonsemisjon Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende vedtak om styrefullmakt til kapitalforhøyelse i forbindelse med Reparasjonsemisjon: "Styret gis i henhold til aksjeloven § 10-14 fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 35 714,28. Fullmakten kan bare benyttes til å utstede

